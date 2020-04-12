Brennan Lee Mulligan is your game master in FANTASY HIGH, the first season in the DIMENSION 20 roleplaying anthology! Your CH cast favorites return to take on t... More
The Unsleeping City | Season 1 | Ep. 17 | Times Squaremageddon Pt. 2
The fate of millions hangs in the balance as our heroes each fight for their American dream.
12/25/2020
2:03:42
The Unsleeping City | Season 1 | Ep. 16 | Times Squaremageddon
Our heroes battle the American Dream itself for the fate of New York City. Sofia takes a great fall.
12/18/2020
2:18:01
The Unsleeping City | Season 1 | Ep. 15 | Hall of Heroes
Kugrash rights an old wrong. Ricky meets his heroes. Pete flexes his strength.
12/11/2020
1:59:40
The Unsleeping City | Season 1 | Ep. 14 | Showdown at the Stock Exchange
Robert Moses & vampire stockbrokers attack FiDi. Pete cleans up his act. Sofia's out for blood.
