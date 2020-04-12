Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Dimension 20 in the App
Listen to Dimension 20 in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
Dimension 20

Dimension 20

Podcast Dimension 20
Podcast Dimension 20

Dimension 20

CH Media
add
Brennan Lee Mulligan is your game master in FANTASY HIGH, the first season in the DIMENSION 20 roleplaying anthology! Your CH cast favorites return to take on t... More
Comedy
Brennan Lee Mulligan is your game master in FANTASY HIGH, the first season in the DIMENSION 20 roleplaying anthology! Your CH cast favorites return to take on t... More

Available Episodes

5 of 41
  • Getting the Full Dimension 20 Experience (with Brennan)
    Hey gang! Wondering where we've been? Well, we've been busy making lots more Dimension 20 (10 more seasons, in fact) over on Dropout.tv! We know you love listening to Dimension 20 as a podcast, and guess what? With the Dropout app, you can download audio-only episodes for offline and use lockscreen audio to listen to every single one of our campaigns, from A Crown of Candy to Misfits & Magic and everything in-between! We've even got a special offer - use promo code "PODCAST" when signing up and you can get a full YEAR of Dropout.tv for an additional 10% off! That's less than $5/month for Dimension 20, Adventuring Party, Game Changer, and more!
    6/6/2022
    2:45
  • The Unsleeping City | Season 1 | Ep. 17 | Times Squaremageddon Pt. 2
    The fate of millions hangs in the balance as our heroes each fight for their American dream.
    12/25/2020
    2:03:42
  • The Unsleeping City | Season 1 | Ep. 16 | Times Squaremageddon
    Our heroes battle the American Dream itself for the fate of New York City. Sofia takes a great fall.
    12/18/2020
    2:18:01
  • The Unsleeping City | Season 1 | Ep. 15 | Hall of Heroes
    Kugrash rights an old wrong. Ricky meets his heroes. Pete flexes his strength.
    12/11/2020
    1:59:40
  • The Unsleeping City | Season 1 | Ep. 14 | Showdown at the Stock Exchange
    Robert Moses & vampire stockbrokers attack FiDi. Pete cleans up his act. Sofia's out for blood.
    12/4/2020
    2:36:09

More Comedy podcasts

About Dimension 20

Brennan Lee Mulligan is your game master in FANTASY HIGH, the first season in the DIMENSION 20 roleplaying anthology! Your CH cast favorites return to take on the Aguefort Adventuring Academy, now available as an audio podcast!
Podcast website

Listen to Dimension 20, Anime Trap House and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Dimension 20

Dimension 20

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Dimension 20: Podcasts in Family