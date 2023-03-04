What Defines a Senior Developer? - You Won't Use All of Your Knowledge

A senior developer understands that they have to be very selective about how they apply knowledge. Know matter how vast your knowledge may be, you are limited in how you can practically use it in a given circumstance.