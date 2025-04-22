In the premiere episode of Detours and Destinations, Rabbi David Ingber talks with Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, the visionary spiritual leader and founder of LabShul, and the subject of the documentary Sabbath Queen about the journey from a lineage of a 38-generation esteemed rabbinic dynasty, to becoming a drag performer, radical storyteller, and groundbreaking rabbi. Amichai’s life has been a bold negotiation between tradition and transformation. His journey is one of self-discovery, rebellion, and ultimately, reinvention.Lab/Shul - https://www.labshul.org/Sabbath Queen: The Documentary - https://www.labshul.org/sabbath-queen-the-documentary/The Sha-Book - https://shop.ayinpress.org/products/shabook-zine?srsltid=AfmBOoqlC7XKhMzto2uePDWnCiYV6T2vPsujQ0jqqzKYKnXOG2uWuaq-Amichai's Website -- https://amichai.me/Rabbi Ingber on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rabbiingber92NY Bronfman Center events -https://www.92ny.org/whats-on/events/jewish-life-adults?hierarchicalMenu%5BEventMenu.lvl0%5D%5B0%5D=Jewish%20Interest&refinementList%5B10b_dd_AgeYears%5D%5B0%5D=adults Producer: Efrat BiggerEditor: Maya Gayer Music by: Shimon SmithSpecial Thanks: Eden Sidney Foster

About Detours & Destinations

Wisdom gleaned from life’s twists and turns. “May all your detours be destinations.” Rabbi David Ingber received that blessing from a dear friend many years ago and never forgot it. The echo of those words continues to resonate and inspire today. Can we reframe obstacles as opportunities? How do we recognize when a stumbling block truly is a stairway? In this new podcast, Rabbi Ingber sits down with thought leaders, changemakers, and spiritual seekers, for heart-centered conversations about the winding paths we take, and the insights gleaned along the way. These are conversations about resilience, transformation, the beauty and messiness of being human — a touchstone for listeners seeking wisdom in perilous times.