458: How Do You Simplify a UI?
458: How Do You Simplify a UI?

This week, we share non-obvious tips and tricks for simplifying a UI.

Main Topic:
This week, we share non-obvious tips and tricks for simplifying a UI.
Yzma Box in a Box
Still Alive
Mandelbrot Set
I'm Your Moon
Mandelbrot Set Wikipedia

Brian shared the Campsite Community — come hang out, share work-in-progress, and get feedback on your design!
Marshall shared Play for macOS — watch the overview of how it works on YouTube.

4/17/2023
40:18
4/17/2023
40:18
457: How to Find Focus
457: How to Find Focus

This week, we talk about finding focus when there are infinite things to learn to become a better designer.

Main Topic:
This week, Blucose asks on GitHub: how do you decide what to focus on? How do you make sure you become a master, rather than a jack of all trades?
Dowsing

Brian shared Posts by read.cv — a new app for designers to hang out and talk shop; it's like Twitter, but for designers, and it looks fantastic.
Marshall shared bockwild.com — a wonderful site built by listener Dakshi that highlights some of the buck-wild things Marshall has said on the show.

3/17/2023
25:20
3/17/2023
25:20
456: Should Designers Name Their Layers?
456: Should Designers Name Their Layers?

This week, we fight about whether designers should name their layers (without saying "it depends").

Main Topic:
This week, we fight whether designers should name their layers (without saying "it depends").
Diagram
Magician

Brian shared Deadwood: A show set in the late 1800s, revolving around the characters of Deadwood, South Dakota; a town of deep corruption and crime.
Marshall shared Hit the Island and Hit the Island Pinball.

2/27/2023
32:53
2/27/2023
32:53
455: Shift Happens ft. Marcin Wichary
455: Shift Happens ft. Marcin Wichary

This week, we talked with Marcin Wichary about Shift Happens, a book about keyboards. We dive into the details of the book, its publication, website, and more.

Main Topic:
This week, we talked with Marcin Wichary about Shift Happens, a book about keyboards. We dive into the details of the book, its publication, website, and more.
Marcin on Twitter
Shift Happens
Shift Happens Kickstarter
Crafting link underlines on Medium
Craig Mod

Brian shared Minimal Twitter, a browser extension to refine the Twitter experience on the web.
Marshall shared Ezona Sleep Headphones, so you can get a comfy audio experience as you drift into sweet sleep.
Marcin shared Kevin Can F**K Himself: A look at the secret life of a sitcom wife.

2/13/2023
1:03:06
2/13/2023
1:03:06
454: Is UI Design Actually That Important?
454: Is UI Design Actually That Important?

This week, we answer a crucial question: is UI design actually that important? Our answer may shock you 🫢

Main Topic:
This week, we answer a crucial question: is UI design actually that important? Our answer may shock you 🫢
Viktor Atanasov asks on GitHub: Is UI design actually that important?

Brian shared The Last of Us on HBO, a remarkably faithful adaptation of the game by the same name.
Marshall shared The Last of Us Companion Podcast — in case you just can't get enough of the show.