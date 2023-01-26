455: Shift Happens ft. Marcin Wichary

This week, we talked with Marcin Wichary about Shift Happens, a book about keyboards. We dive into the details of the book, its publication, website, and more.

Main Topic:This week, we talked with Marcin Wichary about Shift Happens, a book about keyboards. We dive into the details of the book, its publication, website, and more.Marcin on TwitterShift HappensShift Happens KickstarterCrafting link underlines on MediumCraig ModCool Things:Brian shared Minimal Twitter, a browser extension to refine the Twitter experience on the web.Marshall shared Ezona Sleep Headphones, so you can get a comfy audio experience as you drift into sweet sleep.Marcin shared Kevin Can F**K Himself: A look at the secret life of a sitcom wife.