Risking it All at the Office Holiday Party

Is there an opportunity for career advancement at your office holiday party? Probably not. As you will hear from these stories, you may be putting your career and life at risk simply by attending. From innocent coworker hook-ups to full fledged infidelity and physical altercations, this episode explores just about everything that can go wrong at your end-of-year work party. Ross and Natalie read through listener-submitted stories of past year's parties and give advice on how to not commit career limiting moves. Ross shares his experience attending office parties with his overzealous sales teams and Natalie describes her art of being the fun plus one. Stay tuned for a terrifying ghost story from Ross's childhood, a PSA about spiking the office party punch bowl, and a quarter-life crisis after serving donuts to the interns.