Is there an opportunity for career advancement at your office holiday party? Probably not. As you will hear from these stories, you may be putting your career and life at risk simply by attending.
From innocent coworker hook-ups to full fledged infidelity and physical altercations, this episode explores just about everything that can go wrong at your end-of-year work party. Ross and Natalie read through listener-submitted stories of past year’s parties and give advice on how to not commit career limiting moves. Ross shares his experience attending office parties with his overzealous sales teams and Natalie describes her art of being the fun plus one. Stay tuned for a terrifying ghost story from Ross’s childhood, a PSA about spiking the office party punch bowl, and a quarter-life crisis after serving donuts to the interns.
Go to https://cornbreadhemp.com/DEMOTED and use promo code DEMOTED for 30% off your first order
Go to https://Goodr.com/demoted and use promo code DEMOTED for Free Shipping!
Find and book top-rated doctors with ZocDoc at https://zocdoc.com/demoted
Join the Salesblazer Community at https://sforce.co/demoted
--------
46:50
How to Find a Top-Tier Mentor
It is a natural process within the corporate ecosystem for a mentee to bloom into a mentor. A shift so delicate that Ross woke up one day to realize he had metamorphosed into an old, wise professional equipped to bestow his knowledge on a young corporate spawn. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.
In this episode, Ross and Natalie discuss their experience with mentors helping guide their professional and personal lives. Ross shares the fulfillment he gets from being a mentor, and Natalie shares a touching story about her current mentor, Lauren. You’ll hear why you shouldn’t disregard peer-mentors, and the duo also gives some inadvisable techniques for locking down a top-tier mentor such as hiding in golf bags, short-circuiting elevators, or crafting voodoo dolls of your prospective mentors.
Stay tuned for some responses to listener advice requests about wearing make-up in the office, whether to send an AI written poem to fire someone, and if it’s worth risking your job to rig a golf sweepstakes.
Get 50% off Masterclass by going to https://masterclass.com/demoted
Join the Salesblazer Community at https://salesblazer.com
--------
51:30
Corporate Hotline: Reading Your Crazy Work Stories
Has a corporate poltergeist ever hijacked your screen share resulting in you getting a raise? Have you ever witnessed a coworker ever try to steal a police horse? According to our listener-submitted stories, these things seem to happen all the time.
In this episode, Natalie and Ross read the best stories submitted by you, the Moterheads. They explore the extremes of the corporate experience from heinous threats from managers to the inappropriate generosity to an aspiring mother. If you are not careful, listening to this episode without headphones may earn you a one-way ticket to HR.
Stay tuned for lively discussions about off-hours message scheduling, leaving the airport during a layover, and piggy backing as a legit mode of transportation.
--------
37:50
Showing Gratitude at your Thankless Job
It’s that time of year to rack your brain and come up with something to be grateful for. Out of ideas? We’ll help jog your memory.
In this episode, Natalie and Ross discuss the importance of expressing gratitude at work and in life. You’ll hear targeted thanks to the most special people in the office, such as Amanda who consistently books meetings between other meetings, creating an unceasing chain of back to backs. Thank you, Amanda!
They also give a much needed analysis of Thanksgiving traditions and question the legitimacy of cranberry sauce and marshmallows on yams. Stay tuned for requested advice on what to expect from corporate re-org doom, whether or not to risk a PIP by going on PTO, and how to be more socially outgoing at a new job.
Find and book top-rated doctors with ZocDoc at https://zocdoc.com/demoted
Get 50% off Masterclass by going to https://masterclass.com/demoted
--------
45:45
The Sports to Corporate Pipeline ft. Hunter Pence
Two-time World Series champion, four-time MLB All-Star, and three-time email sender, Hunter Pence, joins the podcast as our first-ever guest!
If you aren’t a San Francisco Giants (or baseball) fan, have no fear. In this episode, Ross and Natalie chat with Hunter Pence about his career transition from being a professional baseball player to MLB commentator and multi-business owner. He reveals how his experience developing a strong work ethic, a positive mindset, and a healthy relationship with public critique has transferred over from the sports world to the corporate world. Of course, Ross and Hunter also get to geek out about baseball, video games, and board games while Natalie politely keeps the conversation on track.
Stay tuned for our regular scheduled programming of just Ross and Natalie yapping about Tahoe with the boys, watching sports with your dad, and how to laugh without smiling.
Try Notion for free when you go to https://notion.com/demoted
No one asked, but they’re going to give it to you anyway… Welcome to the Demoted Podcast hosted by Ross “Corp” Pomerantz (@Corporate.Bro) and Natalie Marie (@CorporateNatalie). Tune in every week to witness Corp and Natalie unpack the current state of the workplace. You'll get a whole lot of unsolicited advice, heated debates over office etiquette, hilarious role-plays, crazy workplace stories submitted by listeners, and more! They're like the work-besties you wish you had... or maybe not. Follow @demotedpodcast on Instagram for more!