Defense Diaries

Defense Diaries
Original true crime podcast. Join your host, criminal defense attorney Bob Motta for: season one: The Gacy Tapes- We enter the twisted mind of serial killer Jo...
True Crime

Available Episodes

  • The Docket Ep. 1025: The State of Indiana v. Richard Allen pt. 25
    Bob discusses what happens next for Richard Allen with Indiana appellate lawyer, Cara Wieneke. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:44:22
  • The Docket Ep. 1024: The State of Indiana v. Richard Allen pt. 24: THE VERDICT
    The jury has reached a verdict. Richard Allen has been found guilty on all four counts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:24
  • The Docket Ep. 1023: The State of Indiana v. Richard Allen pt. 23
    Join Bob and Ali as they get together with Amber Burkhart and Lawyer Lee to discuss the ins and outs of the Richard Allen trial. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:28:19
  • The Docket ep. 1022: The State of Indiana v. Richard Allen pt. 22
    The defense rests and closing arguments are heard. Now we await the verdict as the jury is in deliberation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:49:22
  • The Docket Ep. 1021: The State of Indiana v. Richard Allen pt.21
    Bob continues his boots on the ground coverage of the Richard Allen trial. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:29:39

About Defense Diaries

Original true crime podcast. Join your host, criminal defense attorney Bob Motta for: season one: The Gacy Tapes- We enter the twisted mind of serial killer John Wayne Gacy through the use of 15 hours of never before heard, pre-trial interviews with Gacy and his attorneys, as they prepare for the trial of the century. Season two: Tunnel Vision: Nebraska v. Dr Anthony Garcia -join Bob as he, his wife Alison, and father Bob Sr. are hired to represent Dr. Anthony Garcia. Season three: Bob and Ali cover more current events and headline making stories as Defense Diaries presents: The Docket Season four: The Docket: Strings Attached: Idaho v. Lori Vallow-Daybell Season five: The Docket: Idaho 4- Bob and Ali discuss the tragic case of The Idaho 4 Season six: The Docket: Delphi- Bob and Ali discuss the ever tragic and horrific murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. They also breakdown every aspect of this befuddling case. Season seven : Steven Avery: Innocent or Guilty: A Full Case Analysis- Bob and Ali give an unbiased presentation and breakdown of all the evidence in this case.
