About Defense Diaries

Original true crime podcast. Join your host, criminal defense attorney Bob Motta for: season one: The Gacy Tapes- We enter the twisted mind of serial killer John Wayne Gacy through the use of 15 hours of never before heard, pre-trial interviews with Gacy and his attorneys, as they prepare for the trial of the century. Season two: Tunnel Vision: Nebraska v. Dr Anthony Garcia -join Bob as he, his wife Alison, and father Bob Sr. are hired to represent Dr. Anthony Garcia. Season three: Bob and Ali cover more current events and headline making stories as Defense Diaries presents: The Docket Season four: The Docket: Strings Attached: Idaho v. Lori Vallow-Daybell Season five: The Docket: Idaho 4- Bob and Ali discuss the tragic case of The Idaho 4 Season six: The Docket: Delphi- Bob and Ali discuss the ever tragic and horrific murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. They also breakdown every aspect of this befuddling case. Season seven : Steven Avery: Innocent or Guilty: A Full Case Analysis- Bob and Ali give an unbiased presentation and breakdown of all the evidence in this case.