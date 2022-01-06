Richey Edwards

Richey Edwards is the frontman of the Manic Street Preachers. But he's quiet. A little pale. And one day... he's gone. For some fans, the possibility that he's watching, listening, smiling somewhere, is impossible to resist. There are loose ends. The money that was never found. Richey's fascination with Israel. The books he left behind. And there are the sightings. In Newport by the passport office. On the hippy trail in Goa. In a bar on a Spanish island. On a beach in the Canary Islands. Each time, the story's similar. A gaunt, quiet man, flitting out of view and remaining out of reach... WARNING: this episode contains graphic descriptions of self-harm and references to suicide. If you've been affected by any of the issues we spoke about in this podcast or are worried about someone you love, please call the Samaritans at 116 123. Someone will always be there to listen, day or night, and it's free for all UK phone numbers. Or, go to crowdnetwork.co.uk/helplines to find a list of people you can go to for help.