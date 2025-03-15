What are we watching? So many shows,,,,Survivor, Amazing Race, White Lotus, Paradise, The Baldwins, Denise Richards and her Wild Things, Running Point and Love is Blind.
End of week Dish: Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze having issues, Gene Hackman and his wife’s causes of death, Teddi Mellencamp updates us on her cancer journey…
RHOBH, Traitors Finale and Reunion, Summerhouse and MAFS
Get 20% off Leonor Greyl products by going to Leonorgreyl-usa.com and using code …DWD20 at checkout.
Follow us on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok…leave us reviews at Apple and Spotify (5* please!) email us at [email protected]