We are Dames who like to have a cocktail and talk TV....the good, the bad and the embarrassing
  Ruffles with a Matching Hat
    Dishing about The Baldwins, Running Point, Tracy Tutor/Chris Dylan/Dorit, Love is Blind, Jax has a new podcast, Tamra changes her mind/Two T's in a Pod, Temptation Island, Ruby Franke documentary, Denise Richards and her Wild Things and White Lotus… RHOBH, Summerhouse, Southern Charm and MAFS Chicago
    --------  
    50:47
  Just Walk Away
    Had some technical difficulties…OK, we pulled a plug and lost some audio…NO WORRIES, we will pick up where we left off (or started with) on Friday! We come in where we discuss Tamra's walk off of RHOC, Mia leaving RHOP and rumors of Andy Cohen leaving WWHL… Bachelor Women Tell All, RHOA Premiere, Married to Medicine and our TikTok recordings of product reviews!
    --------  
    27:02
  Say No More
    What are we watching? So many shows,,,,Survivor, Amazing Race, White Lotus, Paradise, The Baldwins, Denise Richards and her Wild Things, Running Point and Love is Blind. End of week Dish: Kandi Burruss' restaurant Blaze having issues, Gene Hackman and his wife's causes of death, Teddi Mellencamp updates us on her cancer journey… RHOBH, Traitors Finale and Reunion, Summerhouse and MAFS
    --------  
    51:14
  Skinny Wednesday
    Dishing on our weekends away, The Oscars, Jax admitted he has/had an addiction and Brittany's response, With Love Meghan and Denise Richards & Her Wild Things. Traitors, RHOP, Married to Medicine and The Bachelor
    --------  
    47:24
  In My Professional Opinion
    Karen Huger goes to jail, T Rav apologizes to Whitney and Patricia, update on Teddi Mellencamp, 2 sad Hollywood deaths, The Baldwins, White Lotus… RHOBH, Summerhouse and MAFS
    --------  
    56:09

