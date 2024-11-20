📈 NVIDIA Could Crash The Market Today - Here's Why…
Here's what is happening in the markets today, Wednesday, November 20th, 2024
- Russia-Ukraine tensions spook Wall Street - what's next?
- Nvidia's (NVDA) $3.6T moment - will AI dreams become reality?
- Target's (TGT) shocking 20% plunge - what went wrong?
- Pet boom sends Chewy (CHWY) soaring - analyst sees gold
PLUS: How we trade these markets and our current positions
18:58
📈 Putin's Nuclear Warning Sends Markets Tumbling
Here's what is happening in the markets today, Tuesday, November 19th, 2024
- Putin's Nuclear Warning Rattles Global Markets
- Ukraine Strikes Russian City - Markets React
- Walmart (WMT) Surges on Shocking Consumer Strength
- VIX Fear Rallies Explodes Above 16
- Gold Rallies as Geopolitical Tensions Mount
- NVIDIA Earnings Tomorrow - AI Momentum Test
20:46
📈 DOW Plunges from 44K - Here's What Happens Next
Here's what is happening in the markets today, Monday, November 18th, 2024
- Markets mixed as Powell plays tough on rates
- Dow retreats from 44k - correction incoming?
- Tesla (TSLA) soars on Trump's self-driving vision
- Nvidia (NVDA) drops: Next-gen chips hitting thermal limits?
- Spirit Airlines (SAVE) files for bankruptcy
19:34
📈 The Fed Just Crushed Investor Dreams - Here's What's Next
Here's what is happening in the markets today, Friday, November 15th, 2024
- Markets stumble - is the post-election party over?
- Fed's Powell drops a bombshell on rate cut hopes
- Historic Dow 44k milestone - can it hold?
- Berkshire's (BRK.A) surprise move sends Domino's soaring
- Applied Materials (AMAT) plunges - chip sector warning sign?
- Tesla's (TSLA) Trump bump fades - what's next?
19:06
📈 More Inflation Data - Can The “Trump Rally” Continue?
Here's what is happening in the markets today, Thursday, November 14th, 2024
- Dow above 44,000 again
- Post-Trump rally continues - More gains ahead?
- Disney's (DIS) rallies after earnings
- Inflation still stubborn - Fed's next challenge?
- Powell speaks in Dallas
Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced investor, the Daily Stock Market News podcast will keep you ahead of what's going on in the financial world. This show is dedicated to providing investors with high-quality content that can be consumed in just a few minutes, so it won't waste your time and give you the information you need.