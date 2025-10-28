Gender Reveal! Wait... We’re Gonna Be Dads?!

Hello and welcome from your soon to be daddies! 🎉 In our very first episode of Daddies Overnight, we're finally sharing… our GENDER REVEAL! Join us as we open up about what it's like preparing to quite literally become daddies overnight through adoption.We'll take you behind the scenes of how we found our child, the emotional journey that led us here, and the incredible moment we discovered we were going to be parents. This episode is full of love, nerves, excitement, and one very special reveal. 💖💙New episodes to watch and listen to EVERY Tuesday. Two husbands. One journey of becoming parents through adoption. Absolutely no clue what we're doing. Welcome to Daddies Overnight - the podcast where we, Matthew and Ryan, try to figure out this whole parenting thing in real time. Expect chaos, laughs, and way too many coffee-fueled confessions as we share the funny, messy, and unexpectedly heartwarming parts of becoming dads overnight and navigating life. It's not just about parenting - it's about surviving life as two husbands learning as we go.