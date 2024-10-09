Ep.66E Robert Drost: How we reimagine blockchain security in Eigenlayer

In this podcast, we sit down with Robert Drost, the mastermind behind Eigen Foundation, to explore how they're making blockchain security reusable. As a "tech geek" with two Ph.D.s, Robert amusingly shares that it took him 18 months to truly grasp how cryptocurrencies work - describing it as an endless Zen journey where each layer of understanding reveals deeper complexities beneath.From his Web2 adventures in Silicon Valley to diving into crypto in 2017, first joining Consensys and later taking the helm as CEO of Eigen Foundation, Robert's journey has been fascinating. Their groundbreaking "restaking" mechanism makes blockchain security shareable - think of it as a bike-sharing system for security, but far more reliable! The project has now attracted thousands of operators, effectively becoming the "security sharing hub" of the blockchain world.When discussing industry competition, Robert maintains a refreshing perspective: "A unicorn without competition might end up as a cyclops." He firmly believes that healthy competition drives innovation. As Eigenlayer faces challenges like centralization risks, they've developed a comprehensive strategy to address them. Robert's ultimate vision is straightforward: creating a blockchain ecosystem that's accessible and sustainable for everyone. After all, who says innovation has to come with a hefty price tag?01:45 - Robert's Background & Career Path05:30 - Eigenlayer Overview & ETH Integration08:15 - Deep Dive into Restaking15:20 - Active Validator Services (AVS) Explained22:40 - Shared vs Applicable Security Models28:15 - Security Isolation & Risk Management35:30 - Industry Competition & Innovation42:45 - Project Vision & Roadmap48:20 - Addressing Centralization Risks54:10 - Cost Reduction Strategies for New Projects58:30 - Industry Future DiscussionGuest：Robert Drost (Twitter: @rjdrost)Eigenlayer (Twitter: @eigenlayer)Eigen Foundation (Twitter: @eigenfoundation)Host：Vivienne (Twitter: @Vivienne_smile)Zhiyang (Twitter @zhiyangxyz)Twitter：@0x_cryptoriaWeChat Blog：Cryptoria加密投研Disclaimer: All views expressed are solely the personal opinions of the hosts for sharing purposes and do not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry substantial risks. Before making any investment decisions, please conduct thorough research and consult relevant professionals. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein should be construed as financial or investment advice. All investments in cryptocurrencies involve significant risk, and you should conduct your own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.