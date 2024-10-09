Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyCryptoria | Web3&加密说
Listen to Cryptoria | Web3&加密说 in the App
Listen to Cryptoria | Web3&加密说 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Cryptoria | Web3&加密说

Podcast Cryptoria | Web3&加密说
Vivienne & Zhiyang
我和Zhiyang作为Web3的builder和观察者，一路走来我们都在为Web3所要构造的人类未来世界贡献微薄力量。在这里，希望和大家分享我们听到的，看到的，经历过的关于Web3和crypto的故事。 本频道的所有观点纯属两位主播个人意见，均不构成投资建议。加密行业目前还属于弱监管行业，相关加密投资有极高风险，在做...
TechnologyBusinessEntrepreneurshipSociety & CulturePersonal Journals

Available Episodes

5 of 106
  • 【浅聊一周】市场情绪升温｜特朗普新官上任多把火｜以太坊社区Drama
    龙年最后一期节目祝大家得偿所愿、身体健康、财源滚滚（必须要放在第三位）市场情况：- 数字资产投资产品录得22亿美元资金流入，为今年单周最大规模- 比特币流入19亿美元，年初至今流入额达27亿美元- 总资产管理规模达到1710亿美元的历史新高，全球ETP交易量维持在210亿美元- 以太坊上周总计流入2.46亿美元，XRP流入3100万美元特朗普家族代币：- $BARRON：Messari Alpha聊天室发现的潜力代币，可能与Barron Trump有关，已吸引数十亿美元投资，Martin Shkreli可能参与其中- $WLFI：一个争议性项目，投资者仅获得"治理权"，且代币不可转让特朗普新政：- 特朗普承诺使美国成为"人工智能和加密货币的世界之都"- 成立数字资产市场工作组，将评估建立战略性国家数字资产储备- 金融机构表示正在"加速"加密货币投资，但高盛等机构仍受监管限制以太坊Drama：- Vitalik宣布对以太坊基金会领导层进行重大变革- 社区强烈要求提拔Danny Ryan，同时对现任执行董事Aya的批评引发争议- Vitalik明确表态仍握有基金会最终决策权，并谴责对Aya的网络骚扰Vivienne所思所想：- 去中心化网络领域的战线不仅存在于不同区块链之间，更深植于社区内部- 比特币不设基金会增加了治理难度，但核心团队可被替换的特性可能是优势- 去中心化理想很大程度上由币价奠定，应该在合适的场景选择去中心化或中心化关键词：特朗普、比特币、以太坊、$TRUMP、$WLFI、达沃斯经济论坛、加密货币、区块链、Vitalik、加密难民、Solana、PvP、去中心化00:39 市场多方出现资金大规模流入（数字投资品/比特币/ETH/XRP）04:11 川普家族成发币机器（$TRUMP, $MELANIA, $DJT, $BARRON, $WLFI）06:46 $WLFI的法律文件概述堪称一绝12:03 特朗普就职后的几大动作（达沃斯经济论坛承诺、成立数字市场工作组、加速金融机构对加密货币投资）15:36 马斯克探索使用区块链控制美国国家支出21:01 Vitalik近期一系列Tweet掀起社区波澜（攻击Aya、推Danny上位、“加密难民”的出现）33:52 Vivienne的一些个人看法（币价暴涨，包治百病、短期获利和长期价值之间存在不可调和的矛盾、该中心化就中心化，该去中心化就去中心化、权威效应一直存在）主播：Vivienne (Twitter @Vivienne_smile)Zhiyang (Twitter @zhiyangxyz)Twitter：@0x_cryptoria微信公众号：Cryptoria加密投研免责声明: 所有观点纯属主播个人意见仅供分享，不构成任何投资建议。加密货币投资风险巨大，在做出任何投资决定前，请先做好充分调查并咨询相关专业人士。
    --------  
    45:48
  • Ep.66C 对话Eigen基金会首席执行官Robert Drost: 从共享安全到共享财富
    在这期播客中，我们邀请到了Eigen基金会的掌门人Robert来聊聊Eigenlayer是如何让区块链安全性变得"可复用"的。作为一位拥有双博士学位的"技术极客"，Robert用了整整18个月才真正理解加密货币的运作原理 - 他笑称这就像一场永无止境的禅修之旅，每当你以为理解了一层，就会发现更深的层次在等着你。从在硅谷折腾Web2到2017年投身加密世界，首先加入了Consensy‘s，后来加入Eigen Layer担任基金会CEO。Eigenlayer开创性地提出了"重质押"机制，简单来说就是让区块链的安全性像共享单车一样可以重复使用（当然比共享单车靠谱多了！）。项目现在已吸引了数千个运营商入驻，俨然成为区块链世界的"安全共享中心"。谈到行业竞争，Robert的态度相当豁达："没有竞争的独角兽最后可能会变成独眼龙"。他坚信良性竞争是推动创新的最佳动力。在面对中心化风险等挑战时，Eigenlayer采取了一系列"组合拳"来应对。Robert的终极理想很简单：打造一个人人都玩得起、躺得平的区块链世界。毕竟，谁说创新一定要成本高昂呢？关键词：Eigenlayer、AVS、再质押、重质押、以太坊、共享安全、Restaking、EigenDA02:22 Robert的自我介绍03:36 在Eigenlayer中经济激励和回馈的重要性06:43 什么是重质押(restaking)09:12 EigenDA和竞争对手Celestia以及Avail之间的区别11:16 其他AVS链对Eigenlayer的经济安全所贡献的优势12:21 Eigenlayer隔离安全性的现有机制15:33 Eigenlayer的核心17:12 Eigenlayer如何防范潜在风险的同时保持良好用户体验21:00 如何在Eigenlayer上保证成本可控23:12 Eigenlayer怎么看待竞争激烈的重质押赛道26:19 未来3-5年Eigenlayer的发展目标29:55 Eigenlayer在共享安全方面面临的挑战嘉宾：Robert Drost (Twitter: @rjdrost)Eigenlayer (Twitter: @eigenlayer)Eigen Foundation (Twitter: @eigenfoundation)主播：Vivienne (Twitter: @Vivienne_smile)Zhiyang (Twitter @zhiyangxyz)Twitter：@0x_cryptoria微信公众号：Cryptoria加密投研免责声明: 所有观点纯属主播个人意见仅供分享，不构成任何投资建议。加密货币投资风险巨大，在做出任何投资决定前，请先做好充分调查并咨询相关专业人士。
    --------  
    32:25
  • Ep.66E Robert Drost: How we reimagine blockchain security in Eigenlayer
    In this podcast, we sit down with Robert Drost, the mastermind behind Eigen Foundation, to explore how they're making blockchain security reusable. As a "tech geek" with two Ph.D.s, Robert amusingly shares that it took him 18 months to truly grasp how cryptocurrencies work - describing it as an endless Zen journey where each layer of understanding reveals deeper complexities beneath.From his Web2 adventures in Silicon Valley to diving into crypto in 2017, first joining Consensys and later taking the helm as CEO of Eigen Foundation, Robert's journey has been fascinating. Their groundbreaking "restaking" mechanism makes blockchain security shareable - think of it as a bike-sharing system for security, but far more reliable! The project has now attracted thousands of operators, effectively becoming the "security sharing hub" of the blockchain world.When discussing industry competition, Robert maintains a refreshing perspective: "A unicorn without competition might end up as a cyclops." He firmly believes that healthy competition drives innovation. As Eigenlayer faces challenges like centralization risks, they've developed a comprehensive strategy to address them. Robert's ultimate vision is straightforward: creating a blockchain ecosystem that's accessible and sustainable for everyone. After all, who says innovation has to come with a hefty price tag?01:45 - Robert's Background & Career Path05:30 - Eigenlayer Overview & ETH Integration08:15 - Deep Dive into Restaking15:20 - Active Validator Services (AVS) Explained22:40 - Shared vs Applicable Security Models28:15 - Security Isolation & Risk Management35:30 - Industry Competition & Innovation42:45 - Project Vision & Roadmap48:20 - Addressing Centralization Risks54:10 - Cost Reduction Strategies for New Projects58:30 - Industry Future DiscussionGuest：Robert Drost (Twitter: @rjdrost)Eigenlayer (Twitter: @eigenlayer)Eigen Foundation (Twitter: @eigenfoundation)Host：Vivienne (Twitter: @Vivienne_smile)Zhiyang (Twitter @zhiyangxyz)Twitter：@0x_cryptoriaWeChat Blog：Cryptoria加密投研Disclaimer: All views expressed are solely the personal opinions of the hosts for sharing purposes and do not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry substantial risks. Before making any investment decisions, please conduct thorough research and consult relevant professionals. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein should be construed as financial or investment advice. All investments in cryptocurrencies involve significant risk, and you should conduct your own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
    --------  
    1:22:56
  • Ep.65 00后眼中的$TRUMP：机遇与陷阱
    这期我们和00后James探讨了$Trump现象和它对加密货币市场的影响。James从技术和市场两个维度分析了$Trump的特殊性。$Trump采用了80%锁仓和20%流通的模式，区别于传统的Fair Launch机制，展现了一种新型的资产发行方式。在短短三天内，$Trump从发行到达到百亿市值，随后回落至30多美元。James也解释了DeFi流动性池策略在这类高波动市场中的应用，以及如何在FOMO情绪和理性分析之间找到平衡。它分享了其通过流动性池获利的经验，强调了在加密货币市场中风险控制的重要性。特别值得注意的是，$Trump事件显著提升了加密货币在传统金融用户中的认知度，证明了加密资产作为一种新型营销工具的潜力。但James认为虽然$Trump带来了市场新范式，但是它对整个Meme代币生态的不会有持续影响。作为系列节目的开篇，这一期为后续我们继续探讨Meme代币文化打下了基础，展示了迷因币如何从小众市场逐渐走向主流视野。关键词：加密货币、Meme代币、DeFi、流动性池、$TRUMP、$MELANIA、FOMO、暴富、营销、市场情绪、散户、投资策略、区块链、创业、代币发行、公平发行、锁仓机制、交易所、风险控制02:09 James自我介绍04:06 James的meme indicator捕捉到信号08:44 $TRUMP币和普通迷因币的区别13:20 迷因币的诞生是和监管博弈的结果14:49 错失$TRUMP后的失落和关于$Melania的25%理论18:39 Native Degen的玩法远不止简单买卖代币20:02 加池子的意思22:37 $TRUMP的爆火不会改变现有迷因币市场27:25 曾被誉为“庶民的胜利”的迷因币会因为$TRUMP而回到“VC”币的叙事吗？32:29 现在没有Crypto圈子，有的是特朗普的圈子40:03 FOMO和理性之间微妙的平衡45:22 James的一些个人思考主播：Vivienne (Twitter: @Vivienne_smile)Zhiyang (Twitter @zhiyangxyz)微信公众号：Cryptoria加密投研免责声明: 所有观点纯属主播个人意见仅供分享，不构成任何投资建议。加密货币投资风险巨大，在做出任何投资决定前，请先做好充分调查并咨询相关专业人士。
    --------  
    54:53
  • 【浅聊一周】TRUMP横空出世｜Coinbase携Morpho推新｜SEC新诉讼｜Soneium封meme惹议
    我们这两天极度FOMO$TRUMP，各位小伙伴们你们如何？市场走势- CPI数据低于预期,带动包括加密货币在内的全球资产普涨- 加密市场仓位结构健康,主流币资金费率维持在个位数水平 - COIN50指数与标普500指数65天滚动相关性升至40%以上,较12月明显上升- 稳定币供应量上周增加13亿美元,延续近两月上升趋势特朗普政府加密政策展望- 计划在第二任期伊始推出加密货币政策改革- 将成立约20位行业领袖组成的总统加密货币委员会- 考虑废除SAB 121规则,解决行业"去银行化"问题- 要求CFTC和SEC建立专门工作组协调数字资产监管- 政策框架更加全面,显示出建立友好监管环境的意图市场重大动态Coinbase创新业务- 联手Morpho平台推出比特币抵押贷款服务- 用户可借入最高10万USDC,采用超额抵押机制- 通过整合进Coinbase界面降低用户参与门槛- 形成完整业务闭环:抵押BTC铸造cbBTC、借入USDCSEC监管动作1. 就Ripple案提起上诉:- 挑战2023年7月部分驳回判决- 强调XRP销售行为构成未注册证券交易- 质疑地区法院对交易所销售行为的判断2. 起诉马斯克Twitter收购违规:- 指控延迟11天披露持股文件- 利用信息不对称优势以人为低价继续购买股票- 马斯克团队已拒绝和解提议以太坊生态最新进展- Vitalik发文宣布以太坊基金会领导层变动- Sony基于OP Stack推出Layer 2网络Soneium - 测试网收到超1700个项目申请 - 计划与Sony Pictures、Music等合作开发NFT应用- 因封禁某些"迷因币"引发社区争议- Vitalik认为这展示了Layer 2的灵活性和透明度00:15 $TRUMP让我们极度FOMO 11:50 市场走势14:20 特朗普政府政策展望19:45 Coinbase联手Morpho推出比特币抵押贷款新业务24:17 SEC就Ripple案提起上诉26:45 SEC就收购Twitter违规起诉马斯克30:43 Vitalik新推特改革以太坊基金会33:43 Soneium封锁某些迷因币惹争议40:16 个人数据泄露凸显区块链的重要性主播：Vivienne (Twitter @Vivienne_smile)Zhiyang (Twitter @zhiyangxyz)Twitter：@0x_cryptoria微信公众号：Cryptoria加密投研免责声明: 所有观点纯属主播个人意见仅供分享，不构成任何投资建议。加密货币投资风险巨大，在做出任何投资决定前，请先做好充分调查并咨询相关专业人士。
    --------  
    44:03

More Technology podcastsMore Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Cryptoria | Web3&加密说

我和Zhiyang作为Web3的builder和观察者，一路走来我们都在为Web3所要构造的人类未来世界贡献微薄力量。在这里，希望和大家分享我们听到的，看到的，经历过的关于Web3和crypto的故事。 本频道的所有观点纯属两位主播个人意见，均不构成投资建议。加密行业目前还属于弱监管行业，相关加密投资有极高风险，在做出任何投资决定前，请先做好充分调查并咨询相关专业人士。 主播： Vivienne (Twitter @Vivienne_smile & 即刻: Viv是Vivienne) Zhiyang (Twitter @zhiyangxyz) Cryptoria Twitter: @0x_cryptoria
Podcast website

Listen to Cryptoria | Web3&加密说, The AI Daily Brief (Formerly The AI Breakdown): Artificial Intelligence News and Analysis and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:54:44 AM