Down But Not Out

In this episode of the Crypto Trends Podcast, hosts Robert Croak and Armando Pantoja delve into the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. They discuss the significant price movements of XRP and XLM, clarifying their distinct roles within the ISO 22 standard. They address the market's reaction to political changes, particularly Trump's victory and SEC Chair Gary Gensler's resignation. The podcast also covers the ongoing volatility in Bitcoin, emphasizing the psychological barriers at key price points like $100,000. They explore the potential of an upcoming Altcoin season, touching on the broader market, Ethereum's lag, and the impact of major coins like Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche. The episode concludes with thanks to listeners and an invitation to follow the podcast on various platforms.