Emmy is in denial: she's consuming more, and conflicts with friends and coworkers are starting to surface. Still, Emmy is convinced that people are just overreacting—until she can no longer hold everything together and loses control of it all. CONTENT WARNING: This podcast has content that may not be appropriate for all audiences. You'll hear about some difficult subjects like drug abuse, domestic violence, suicidal thoughts, and sexual assault. Listener discretion is advised. RESOURCES: There's a lot of difficult subjects that we cover in this show. If you or someone you know needs help - you can reach the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-4357. They'll connect you with information and resources on treatment. There's also the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. Both are available 24/7. You don't have to be in crisis to reach out either. They're available for anyone who needs help.

Emmy finally recognizes her problem with alcohol and begins a long journey toward recovery. The biggest challenge? Accepting that she needs to truly believe in the process. And most importantly, Emmy needs to start trusting herself. After spending many years in the dark, is she ready to begin this journey?

Emmy ends up in rehab almost by accident. She was looking for a place to escape her problems rather than face them head-on. And while she isn't making bad decisions, the harsh reality is that Emmy is not yet ready to fully commit to the steps needed to improve her life.

Emmy relapses. A fight with someone very close pushes her to the edge, and she starts drinking again. Emmy wants to regain control, but it's harder this time. Until she receives a message from the universe, renewing her hope for recovery.

After literally driving through a fire, Emmy is ready to fully commit to her journey to sobriety. She attends 12-step meetings, begins making friends, and learns to rely on people who genuinely want to help her. Doing the work is hard, but Emmy is finally ready to take it on.

About Crumbs

Season 3 Crumbs is a podcast about the things we settle for, and the bits of ourselves that make us who we are. In season three, Emmy takes you through her journey of addiction and recovery. It’s a story she’ll tell in twelve steps, from the first step, Honesty, to the twelfth, Service. And all the in between: the darkness of blackouts in the depths of addiction, the bright hope of change, the relapses, and the major life changes that come with true sobriety. Tune in to season 3 to find out what it felt like to travel from one to twelve. Season 2 A show about the things we settle for and the bits of ourselves that make us who we are. Crumbs is an audio memoir exploring the intersection of family trauma, addiction, identity, and the pursuit of love. Through raw and honest conversations with her mother, Emmy Olea journeys to unpack her family’s storied past. Though a lot of it sounds straight out of a telenovela -- it’s all true. And it speaks to the questions we all have about who we are. Season 1 Dating is hard. It’s even harder when you’re a trans woman recovering from alcoholism whose mom was a coyote and your abuelita ran drugs for the Tijuana cartel. Nonetheless, Emmy Olea is looking for true love and trying her best not to settle for Crumbs in the process.