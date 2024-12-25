607- Cathedrals: Spiritual Paths in Glass & Stone are Vanishing (Free)
It was back in the spring of 2019 when I had been researching the amazing cathedrals of Europe. Specifically, France. To be a bit more specific, I was drilling down into Notre Dame and re-read “The Mystery of the Cathedrals” by Fulcanelli. Next, I proceeded to convert the research into episode #151 for the Crrow777 (more...)
606- Chemistry Inc. Marries Supermarket Inc – Ingredients of Mass Destruction (Free)
America’s food supply is increasingly dominated by corporations that control every aspect of production, from seed to sale. But what happens when profit takes priority over nutrition and health? There is a growing concern about the quality and safety of U.S. food products. There are skyrocketing food recalls and troubling ingredient lists that too often (more...)
605.5- MasterPeace Responds with Legal Action to Misinformation & Malice (Free)
The modern era has seen a troubling rise in coordinated misinformation, often wielded as a weapon to silence truth and innovation. This episode confronts one such campaign targeting a breakthrough detoxification product. Baseless accusations, unqualified claims, and outright fabrications have flooded the public arena, spreading doubt where none should exist. In response, legal action is (more...)
605- WEF: The Rise of Corporate Governance Free of Voting and Rights (Free)
In the past, the expectation was that free speech in the public arena was protected. It used to be that laws and rules were created by elected lawmakers and governments. It used to be that freedom and rights were synonymous to “the free world”. These tenets of the western world are now under attack by (more...)
604- Dental Chemicals, Your Teeth are OK but Your Gums Gotta’ Go (Free)
One of the biggest problems we face in the modern era is the refusal of mainstream systems (now mostly corporatized) to change or abandon known unhelpful, false, or even harmful practices. We see this in many fields. Among them are science, education, and unfortunately healthcare. As an example, modern medicine in America has become a (more...)