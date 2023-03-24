Alexia Echevarria: Welcome to Miami (Bienvenido a Miami)

Today's episode is on FYAH! At least Rebekah thinks so and she's going to be really disappointed if you don't agree. She's heating things up in Miami and sharing the cinematic story of Alexia Echeverria – seriously, her life is a movie and she even stars as herself in the Netflix documentary, Cocaine Cowboys. But you more likely know Alexia from The Real Housewives of Miami; the doomed franchise that was canceled after 3 seasons in 2014. In 2021 they rebooted on Peacock and the women are hotter than ever. Put on some neon swimwear and tune in to hear about Alexia's drug cartel connection, and her many losses, loves, and lawsuits. Stick around to the end of the episode where Melissa and Rebekah give a detailed account of their time together in New York City, including two near altercations! Melissa gave the following clues for next episode: VH1 FLORIDA BROTHER Here's what the hosts are watching as of today's episode: Melissa: Baby J, John Mulaney Comedy Special, Netflix Rebekah: Jewish Matchmaking, Netflix