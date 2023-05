Kelly Mi Li: Beyond the Bling Empire

Is it too soon to look back on 2020 with fondness? Not for the hellscape we lived, but for the reality shows Netflix gave us? Love is Blind, My Unorthodox Life, Selling Sunset, and the subject of today's episode: Bling Empire. Rebekah asks us to go back to the moment we meet Kelly Mi Li and re-examine her story which includes two guys; the raging red power ranger and a scamming first husband. She also asks us to be honest and admit to buying ringtones in the early aughts - who knew such a nostalgic memory would be at the center of this story's multi-million dollar scam?! Come for the sugar baby stories, stay to find out if Kelly will win in her lawsuit against your favorite streamer and mine; NETFLIX! We watched a lot of over the top wealth on display in the show, but her first husband Lin Miao, was making his money under the radar and thought he was above the law. Melissa gave the following clues for next episode: MTV MUSIC MARRIAGE Here's what the hosts are watching as of today's episode: Melissa: Jury Duty, Amazon Prime Rebekah: Beef, Netflix