Alexia Echevarria: Welcome to Miami (Bienvenido a Miami)
Today’s episode is on FYAH! At least Rebekah thinks so and she’s going to be really disappointed if you don’t agree. She’s heating things up in Miami and sharing the cinematic story of Alexia Echeverria – seriously, her life is a movie and she even stars as herself in the Netflix documentary, Cocaine Cowboys.
But you more likely know Alexia from The Real Housewives of Miami; the doomed franchise that was canceled after 3 seasons in 2014. In 2021 they rebooted on Peacock and the women are hotter than ever. Put on some neon swimwear and tune in to hear about Alexia’s drug cartel connection, and her many losses, loves, and lawsuits.
Stick around to the end of the episode where Melissa and Rebekah give a detailed account of their time together in New York City, including two near altercations!
Melissa gave the following clues for next episode:
VH1
FLORIDA
BROTHER
Here’s what the hosts are watching as of today’s episode:
Melissa: Baby J, John Mulaney Comedy Special, Netflix
Rebekah: Jewish Matchmaking, Netflix
5/19/2023
1:36:45
Nick Lachey: Too "Hot" To Cancel
Nick Lachey hoped for a red hot career but as Melissa reveals in today's episode, it was only ever luke-warm at best.
As the frontman of the boy-band, 98 degrees, Nick longed for a solo career that would take him to the next level. Meanwhile his future wife, Jessica Simpson, was desperate to step out of Britney and Christna’s shadows. This would be a marriage made in heaven — or at least on MTV’s reality show, “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.”
Though Nick’s body temperature was normal, it seems there was a white hot rage that boiled beneath his frosted tip surface, and he directed it at unsuspecting people which got him into some legal and criminal trouble.
Tune in for some iconic reality show moments and to hear Melissa and Rebekah’s rating of boy bands from the 90’s and early 00’s.
Rebekah gave the following clues for next episode:
MANSION
MASERATI
MIAMI
Here’s what the hosts are watching as of today’s episode:
Melissa: Seeking Brother Husband, TLC
Rebekah: How to Get Rich, Netflix
5/5/2023
1:06:19
Kelly Mi Li: Beyond the Bling Empire
Is it too soon to look back on 2020 with fondness? Not for the hellscape we lived, but for the reality shows Netflix gave us? Love is Blind, My Unorthodox Life, Selling Sunset, and the subject of today’s episode: Bling Empire.
Rebekah asks us to go back to the moment we meet Kelly Mi Li and re-examine her story which includes two guys; the raging red power ranger and a scamming first husband. She also asks us to be honest and admit to buying ringtones in the early aughts - who knew such a nostalgic memory would be at the center of this story’s multi-million dollar scam?! Come for the sugar baby stories, stay to find out if Kelly will win in her lawsuit against your favorite streamer and mine; NETFLIX!
We watched a lot of over the top wealth on display in the show, but her first husband Lin Miao, was making his money under the radar and thought he was above the law.
Melissa gave the following clues for next episode:
MTV
MUSIC
MARRIAGE
Here’s what the hosts are watching as of today’s episode:
Melissa: Jury Duty, Amazon Prime
Rebekah: Beef, Netflix
4/21/2023
1:08:23
Amy and Tammy Slaton: 1,000 Pound Sister Pact
Melissa invites us to Dixon, Kentucky, where we meet Amy and Tammy Slaton, stars of the TLC show, 1000 Pound Sisters. Much like their weight loss journeys, this story is full of ups and downs.)
While issues with their weight caused them immense physical and emotional pain, there is nothing criminal about being overweight. It’s the choices they made when the money started rolling in that led to some big trouble including excessive “partying” (TLC euphemism!), and shoplifting. The supporting characters in the sisters' lives also inflicted pain and caused them to rely on each other even more.
Today’s episode is Rebekah gave the following clues for next episode:
LOS ANGELES
HOT SAUCE
POWER RANGER
Here’s what the hosts are watching as of today’s episode:
Melissa: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, TLC
Rebekah: Wellmania, Netflix
4/7/2023
59:22
Robyn + Juan Dixon: Love and Basketball
Consider today’s episode courtside seats to Robyn and Juan Dixon’s life. You have questions and Rebekah is bringing you the answers. The mystery surrounding their “stolen” money is solved, and it’s a tragic tale none of us saw coming. But we rebound quickly with shady lawsuits, reddit reviews, and the “gift” of perseverance.
Melissa gave the following clues for next episode:
TLC
KENTUCKY
YOUTUBE
Here’s what the hosts are watching as of today’s episode:
Melissa: Reno 911, Roku
Rebekah: Scream 6
CRIMINALITY is a podcast for those of us who love reality TV, true crime, and want to hear all the juicy stories where the two genres intersect. Every other Friday, hosts, Melissa (one half of Moms and Murder podcast) and Rebekah (host of DIE-ALOGUE podcast), will share the true story of a reality personality who faced more than just champagne problems. You won’t find murder stories here, but fear not, there are crimes a plenty - fraud, arrests, mugshots, scandals, and more.CRIMINALITY: Because loving reality isn’t a crime!