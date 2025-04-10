dyl + Trevor Atwood on sermons as comedy, jokes in prayer, + comedians as prophets (Creative CTRL Ep. 20)
Listen to Trevor Atwood Sermons: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/city-church-murfreesboro/id460933111
nobigdyl. link in bio: https://ffm.bio/nobigdyllielisten to nobigdyl. on all streaming platforms
1:05:09
dyl + 350 discuss competition, Holy Smoke!, and the (reimagined) album (Creative CTRL Ep. 19)
Listen to the people we became (reimagined) here: https://ffm.to/tpwbreimagined.bio 350 Link In Bio: https://linktr.ee/350music
1:03:04
dyl + Miles Minnick talk humanization + obedience in music (Creative CTRL Ep. 18)
Miles Minnick Link In Bio: https://linktr.ee/miles.minnick
1:06:08
dyl + Childlike CiCi talk battle rap, God, and secular music (Creative CTRL Ep. 17)
Childlike CiCi Link In Bio: https://www.instagram.com/childlikecici
1:01:43
dyl + CINEMADDOX talk instincts and trust in creative collaboration (Creative CTRL Ep. 16)
CINEMADDOX Link In Bio: https://www.instagram.com/cinemaddox
