Creative CTRL

nobigdyl.
Music, Music Interviews, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity
Creative CTRL
  dyl + Trevor Atwood on sermons as comedy, jokes in prayer, + comedians as prophets (Creative CTRL Ep. 20)
    Listen to Trevor Atwood Sermons: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/city-church-murfreesboro/id460933111 nobigdyl. link in bio: https://ffm.bio/nobigdyllielisten to nobigdyl. on all streaming platforms
    --------  
    1:05:09
  dyl + 350 discuss competition, Holy Smoke!, and the (reimagined) album (Creative CTRL Ep. 19)
    Listen to the people we became (reimagined) here: https://ffm.to/tpwbreimagined.bio 350 Link In Bio: https://linktr.ee/350music nobigdyl. link in bio: https://ffm.bio/nobigdyllielisten to nobigdyl. on all streaming platforms
    --------  
    1:03:04
  dyl + Miles Minnick talk humanization + obedience in music (Creative CTRL Ep. 18)
    Miles Minnick Link In Bio: https://linktr.ee/miles.minnick nobigdyl. link in bio: https://ffm.bio/nobigdyllielisten to nobigdyl. on all streaming platforms
    --------  
    1:06:08
  dyl + Childlike CiCi talk battle rap, God, and secular music (Creative CTRL Ep. 17)
    Childlike CiCi Link In Bio: https://www.instagram.com/childlikecici nobigdyl. link in bio: https://ffm.bio/nobigdyllielisten to nobigdyl. on all streaming platforms
    --------  
    1:01:43
  dyl + CINEMADDOX talk instincts and trust in creative collaboration (Creative CTRL Ep. 16)
    CINEMADDOX Link In Bio: https://www.instagram.com/cinemaddox Donate to CINEMADDOX Patreon on CashApp $indietribe nobigdyl. link in bio: https://ffm.bio/nobigdyllielisten to nobigdyl. on all streaming platforms
    --------  
    1:12:09

About Creative CTRL

Creative CTRL is a podcast by rapper nobigdyl. discussing the intersection of faith and creativity.
MusicMusic InterviewsReligion & SpiritualityChristianity

