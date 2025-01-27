Powered by RND
Cowgirls Over Coffee

Thea Larsen
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusinessEntrepreneurshipSociety & CulturePersonal Journals

About Cowgirls Over Coffee

The truth of the matter is there’s nothing you’re missing. There’s no hack, strategy, system or secret that you just haven’t figured out. There’s only the dynamic process of discovering what matters for you and what doesn’t, what works for you and what doesn’t. I certainly don’t have it all figured out yet! And, that’s what this podcast is all about. Welcome to Cowgirls Over Coffee with Thea Larsen! The podcast where I take you along on my mission to encourage and equip women with that cowgirl grit and determination to finally quit winging it, and learn to savor life at the intersection of home and ambition. Tune in each week for conversations with not only myself, but also roundtable discussions with my friends, and even an expert or two, as we navigate the messy, mundane and magic of every day cultivating thriving homes and businesses from the ranch, farm, kitchen table or cab of the truck. This is an experiment in embracing the process, sampling systems, and nurturing self, all while simply refusing to settle for less than we know we can achieve - for ourselves, our families, our communities and our businesses. We’ll cover topics like planning, organization, rural lifestyle, motherhood, wellbeing, homemaking, dream chasing and entrepreneurship. Make sure to hit subscribe so you never miss a convo! Websites: www.cowgirlsovercoffe Facebook: @cowgirlsovercoffee Instagram: @cowgirlsovercoffee and @thea.does.the.things
