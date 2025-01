The 3-Step System for Monthly Planning That Keeps You on Track

Feeling like January left you in the dust? I've got you. This episode breaks down a no-nonsense, three-step approach to monthly planning that will help you stay on top of your goals, align with the rhythm of the season, and press pause on the chaos.Get ready to audit what worked (and what didn't), set an intentional vibe for February, and create a messy first draft of your plans without overthinking or overwhelm. From romanticizing your life with simple practices to navigating February's unique challenges, this episode is packed with practical, real-world strategies to help you feel in control and confident as you move into the month ahead.What You'll Learn in This Episode:Why February has a higher risk of burnout and how to avoid it.A three-step monthly planning system to stay organized and reduce overwhelm.The importance of setting the tone for the month and how it impacts your focus.Practical ways to reflect on January and use those insights for February success.Why romanticizing your life with monthly aesthetics can boost productivity and joy.Strategies to navigate February's unique challenges, like losing two whole days!Key dates to plan for in February and how to prepare for the months ahead.Why it Matters:Because February has a way of speeding up just when you need it to slow down. This episode offers a direct approach to monthly planning that works. Providing you with a clear, actionable system to plan your month, stay intentional, and actually feel good about how you're spending your time. Whether you're juggling business, family, or just trying to keep your head above water, these strategies will help you slow down, focus on what matters, and feel like you're in control.Key Takeaways:Start each month with an audit: Reflect on what worked, what didn't, and what you want to do differently.Set the tone by calibrating with your long-term goals and deciding exactly how you want to experience the month.Create a messy first draft of your plans. Perfection isn't required, but progress is.Identify what you need to make your month successful at the start, from support systems to habits.Add "speed bumps" to your month, like intentional celebrations or moments of self-care, to effectively "slow down time" and make it meaningful.Plan ahead by looking 12 weeks out to avoid surprises and stay proactive.