The 3-Step System for Monthly Planning That Keeps You on Track
Feeling like January left you in the dust? I've got you. This episode breaks down a no-nonsense, three-step approach to monthly planning that will help you stay on top of your goals, align with the rhythm of the season, and press pause on the chaos.Get ready to audit what worked (and what didn't), set an intentional vibe for February, and create a messy first draft of your plans without overthinking or overwhelm. From romanticizing your life with simple practices to navigating February's unique challenges, this episode is packed with practical, real-world strategies to help you feel in control and confident as you move into the month ahead.What You'll Learn in This Episode:Why February has a higher risk of burnout and how to avoid it.A three-step monthly planning system to stay organized and reduce overwhelm.The importance of setting the tone for the month and how it impacts your focus.Practical ways to reflect on January and use those insights for February success.Why romanticizing your life with monthly aesthetics can boost productivity and joy.Strategies to navigate February's unique challenges, like losing two whole days!Key dates to plan for in February and how to prepare for the months ahead.Why it Matters:Because February has a way of speeding up just when you need it to slow down. This episode offers a direct approach to monthly planning that works. Providing you with a clear, actionable system to plan your month, stay intentional, and actually feel good about how you're spending your time. Whether you're juggling business, family, or just trying to keep your head above water, these strategies will help you slow down, focus on what matters, and feel like you're in control.Key Takeaways:Start each month with an audit: Reflect on what worked, what didn't, and what you want to do differently.Set the tone by calibrating with your long-term goals and deciding exactly how you want to experience the month.Create a messy first draft of your plans. Perfection isn't required, but progress is.Identify what you need to make your month successful at the start, from support systems to habits.Add "speed bumps" to your month, like intentional celebrations or moments of self-care, to effectively "slow down time" and make it meaningful.Plan ahead by looking 12 weeks out to avoid surprises and stay proactive.
Why Your New Year Fitness Plan Fails - and How to Fix It with Kelly Altschwager
Health and fitness goals dominate every January conversation, but what if the way we approach them is all wrong? This episode explores how to create sustainable habits that prioritize energy, longevity, and quality of life over quick fixes and societal pressures. Guest Kelly Alshwagger of Western Workouts brings her no-nonsense perspective, tackling the common pitfalls of health and fitness goals, the obsession with weight loss, and the marketing gimmicks that steer people in the wrong direction.Learn how to start where you are, focus on what truly matters, and build a practice you'll love for the long term. Whether it's incorporating simple habits like hydration and walking or finding joy in the process, this conversation is packed with actionable advice to keep your health and fitness goals on track all year long.What You'll Learn in This Episode:Why "New Year, New Me" fails and what to do instead.The importance of focusing on gains, not losses, when setting health goals.Four foundational habits to improve your fitness and well-being.Why time invested beats time wasted in health and fitness.How to assess and adjust your goals with every season of life.The connection between physical health, energy, and long-term longevity.Practical tips for balancing a demanding lifestyle with fitness priorities.Key Takeaways:Start with small, consistent actions: 20 minutes, three days a week can change your life.Focus on the quality of life you're gaining, not just the weight you're losing.Prioritize foundational habits: adequate protein, hydration, sleep hygiene, and daily movement.Ditch the all-or-nothing mindset and embrace progress over perfection.Assess your goals regularly to ensure they align with your values and lifestyle.
Feeling Behind? Reframe Your New Year Goals with Confidence
This week's episode digs right into the messy middle of January, a time when the spark of New Year's goals can feel overshadowed by life's chaos and demands. This conversation with Thea & Meg tackles the reality of starting a new year amidst change, unpredictability, and the lingering feeling of being "behind."Explore the mindset shifts and strategies that high-achieving women can use to embrace change, lean into the discomfort of growth, and redefine their expectations for success. From finding clarity in the chaos to integrating family, work, and personal priorities, this episode offers actionable insights for balancing ambition with presence.Tune in for candid reflections, powerful reframes, and practical advice to help set the tone for 2025 with intention and purpose.What We Consider in this Episode:Leaning Into the Seasonal Cadence: How January and February offer a natural invitation for reflection, planning, and resetting priorities.Reframing the Feeling of Being "Behind": Turning the discomfort of falling short of expectations into a catalyst for growth and clarity.Integrating Life and Goals: Strategies for weaving work, family, and personal goals into a cohesive and balanced vision.Releasing Unhealthy Expectations: Recognizing and letting go of self-imposed pressures that drain joy and hinder progress.The Power of Rituals and Reflection: Creating meaningful habits and traditions, like Meg's winter solstice ritual, to anchor growth and connection.Finding Ease in the Hard Seasons: Embracing the full range of human experiences (both challenges and triumphs) and finding strength in the process.Key Takeaways:January is not a race, it's an invitation to slow down, reflect, and set intentional goals.Feeling "behind" can be a sign of ambition, reframe it as an opportunity for clarity and alignment.Integration, not compartmentalization, is key to balancing family, work, and personal priorities.Let go of unhealthy expectations and focus on what truly matters in your unique season of life.Rituals and intentional pauses, like seasonal reflection, create space for growth and connection.Goals are not just about outcomes, they're about the process and progress along the way.High achievers thrive when they balance ambition with presence and ease.
Beyond Resolutions: Strategic Goal Setting for 2025 to Ensure You Don’t Burnout Before the End of the Year
Beyond Resolutions: Strategic Goal Setting for 2025 to Ensure You Don't Burnout Before the End of the YearThe first Monday of the new year is here, and it's time to reset, refocus, and realign for 2025. This episode dives into a fresh approach to goal-setting and planning that avoids burnout and builds sustainable momentum throughout the year. Using the concept of a seasonal cadence and symbiotic goals, this method ensures those big dreams and visions come to life while also meeting the daily demands of life without feeling overwhelmed and burning out.What You'll Learn in This Episode:The transformative power of seasonal cadence for balancing productivity and presence throughout the year.How to set and execute three initiatives—multi-step goals that drive long-term impact.Why five resolutions can strengthen habits and actions to support your biggest goals.The role of ten practices—daily or weekly routines that sustain energy, clarity, and performance.How to embrace patience, consistency, and the compound effect to stay motivated during the "invisible" stages of progress.A clear breakdown of how to align your goals with seasons: planning and priming in winter, progress in spring and fall, and restoration in summer and the holidays.Practical tips for structuring your 2025 goals into actionable categories for maximum focus and results.Why This Matters: Many women in high-demand roles struggle with the tension of pursuing big goals while managing everyday life. This episode delivers actionable strategies to create a sustainable plan that prioritizes both—leading to less overwhelm, more confidence, and lasting success. By working with the natural rhythms of the year, you will gain clarity, focus, and resilience to achieve your most ambitious goals without sacrificing what matters most.Key Takeaways:Goals need a structure to thrive: Break them into initiatives, resolutions, and practices for a balanced approach.Seasonal cadence is the ultimate tool for preventing burnout while maximizing progress.The compound effect is real—small, consistent actions over time lead to big results.Planning isn't about rushing—it's about creating intentional, deliberate progress that feels aligned and achievable.
2024: Lost Week Daily Journaling - Day 6
Podcast Show Notes: Episode: "The Lost Week Reflections - Day 6"Happy New Year's Eve! In this final episode of The Lost Week Journaling Challenge, we tackling the day 6 prompt taking you through an empowering reflection to identify obstacles that stood in the way of your dreams, goals, and contentment in 2024. This process sets the stage for entering 2025 with clarity and intention.Episode Highlights:Day 6 Prompt: Reflect on obstacles:Create a list of 10 obstacles that hindered your goals, dreams, or contentment in 2024.Take a break, then review the list and reflect:How does the list feel as a whole? Are some obstacles interconnected or less significant than they seemed?Can you take action to limit, work around, or remove any of these obstacles?Are there obstacles that can be reframed or diffused by shifting your perspective?Identify actionable steps to address or let go of these obstacles as you move into 2025.Why It Matters: By identifying and evaluating obstacles with neutrality, you can release mental and emotional baggage, paving the way for a more focused and productive new year.Key Insights: Obstacles often feel larger than they are. Recognizing them, reflecting on their impact, and planning intentional actions can transform challenges into opportunities for growth.
