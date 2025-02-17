Wishing everyone happy Valentines or Ground Hogs day or whatever. The FoP boys are back without a guest in order to break things down and go over some future and predicted legislative measures, how they could affect the group and what it's like to bargain with a labor organization.
--------
33:14
103. What the Hell is This Show Called...
Better check your meds...Fop is back with some inspirational and motivational topics to continue our new year strong. Hopefully you haven't given up your condition supplements resolution yet, you are going to need them.
--------
36:24
102. Utah County Checking In With Kyle Curtis
Getting the new year of right by heading slightly down south to the Utah County chapter of the FoP. Kyle Curtis is the chapter head for Utah County and shares how the FoP is working with and helping to improve policing in that part of the state.
--------
40:13
101. Ho Ho Ho...Merry Christmas with Matt Cluff
It's that special time of year...no, Bret hasn't brewed his special version of egg nog. It's the time to remember the reason for the season. The boys sit down with FoP chaplan Matt Cluff in order to try and remember the why during this special time of year.
--------
46:11
100. Ep 100 with Brandy Vega and Promise 2 Live
There really isn't a better way to celebrate our 100th episode on Covered than with our guest today Brandy Vega and her husband. Brandy and the Promise 2 Live foundation have created an amazing message of hope and endurance that we are trying to spread to our brothers and sisters wearing the badge. Every life is always important, listen to this great episode and feel the support.
Covered is the flagship podcast for the Utah Fraternal Order of Police, the largest law enforcement labor organization in the state. Every episode covers the crucial legal, political, and professional topics that affect the men and women of law enforcement. With local and national guests, we tackle police legal defense, mental health, the changing profession, and more. Join us and listen to the “voice” of Utah law enforcement.