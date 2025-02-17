100. Ep 100 with Brandy Vega and Promise 2 Live

There really isn't a better way to celebrate our 100th episode on Covered than with our guest today Brandy Vega and her husband. Brandy and the Promise 2 Live foundation have created an amazing message of hope and endurance that we are trying to spread to our brothers and sisters wearing the badge. Every life is always important, listen to this great episode and feel the support.