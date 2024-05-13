What if there was ONE THING you could do that impacts everything you’d like to see improved in your family life? Don’t let your reflections of the year discourage you but instead propel you forward. As parents we’re leaders in our homes and a vital aspect of leadership is to always be growing. What are the ways you plan to grow this year? Those will have a direct impact on your family. But to get the ONE THING make sure you watch or listen to the episode.Be sure to subscribe to our channel, but also on your favorite podcast app too!For all show notes, scriptures, and resources mentioned go to courageousparenting.com.Companies we love who sponsor the show:Masterbooks; Homeschool curriculum we love and use https://www.masterbooks.com/courageousVoetberg Music Academy; the online music class that children actually love and make progress with! Get 20% off with code COURAGEOUShttps://www.voetbergmusicacademy.com/Creating a Masterpiece; the preferred Art course by the Tolpin children creatingamasterpiece.com/courageousSamaritans Ministry https://samaritanministries.org/becourageousSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/courageous-parenting/donations
--------
42:19
A Christmas Close Call & The Fathers Love
A compelling episode with wisdom, biblical truth, and a close call in the Tolpin family.This is a moving episode where the Tolpin's share encouragements for the Christmas season and also reveal a close call their family experienced this week that has brought them all closer together. At the core of this discussion is to really think about these questions: Do your children know that you love them? Do they know that you do no matter what they do? For all show notes, scriptures, and resources mentioned go to courageousparenting.com.
--------
41:43
Don’t Let Your Wounds Become Their Wounds
You'll struggle to create a new legacy through your family if you haven't healed from your past wounds. But even if we're healed, the past could have warped us away from sound biblical parenting principles if they were used on us in an unbiblical way. Listen and discover if you are a pendulum swinger in parenting. We all need refinement and the more we do the better parents we are. This is important for today, but even more important for decades from now by what it sows in the coming generations. If you love the episode please share it so more are impacted.For all show notes, scriptures, and resources mentioned go to courageousparenting.com.
--------
54:13
The Visioneering Family Meeting; How to Do It
The Tolpins share exactly how to do one of their favorite family traditions. Having a visioneering meeting with their family which includes helping each person reflect on the major areas of life this year, areas they want to improve in the coming year, and presenting their plans to the family. They also discuss the importance of launching the family initiatives for the new year that influence the right family culture forward. There's a lot of practical insights in this episode. We encourage you to listen to the previous two episodes as well that give lots of insights on the marriage conversations to have prior to the meeting. We are living in a time where the enemy can cause greater confusion and distractions than ever before, this means parents must equip themselves and their children to keep focused on the things that matter. This skill will echo forward in your legacy. For all show notes, scriptures, and resources mentioned go to courageousparenting.com.
--------
59:12
Family Culture Planning Date Night
If you don't recalibrate your family's direction periodically, mediocrity grows and there will be repercussions over time. Isaac and Angie Tolpin give their secrets to making the best adjustments and plan of action to improve their family culture. See the culture of your family isn't what you say or even think your family is about, it's what it truly is; meaning the real behaviors and attitudes that are normal in your home and within the people in your family. Being honest about that is vital to know where to influence change. Get the inside secrets from this marriage of twenty-five years raising nine children.For all show notes, scriptures, and resources mentioned go to courageousparenting.com.
A weekly podcast with Isaac & Angie Tolpin on Biblical parenting. The raw truth on how to equip confident Christian kids during these unprecedented times. We cover parenting topics on things such as: self-control, obedience, discipleship, purity, relationships, education, pornography, Bible-time, marriage, and family. We hold nothing back and give the Biblical truth on relevant topics parents need today. You can get extra episode footage and participate in Q&A with the Tolpins about each episode at the Be Courageous App (download it from your app store). You can also find scriptures used, notes, resources, and video of each episode at becourageousministry.org.