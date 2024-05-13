The Visioneering Family Meeting; How to Do It

The Tolpins share exactly how to do one of their favorite family traditions. Having a visioneering meeting with their family which includes helping each person reflect on the major areas of life this year, areas they want to improve in the coming year, and presenting their plans to the family. They also discuss the importance of launching the family initiatives for the new year that influence the right family culture forward. There's a lot of practical insights in this episode. We encourage you to listen to the previous two episodes as well that give lots of insights on the marriage conversations to have prior to the meeting. We are living in a time where the enemy can cause greater confusion and distractions than ever before, this means parents must equip themselves and their children to keep focused on the things that matter. This skill will echo forward in your legacy. For all show notes, scriptures, and resources mentioned go to courageousparenting.com.