A show about couple relationships: how they work, why they don’t, and what you can do to fix what’s broken.
Want To Communicate Better?--Then Do This
One of the keys to effective partner communication is knowing how you have been impacted by your home environment (positively and negatively). Stephen Mitchell, PhD and Erin Mitchell, MACP discuss why this matters and how knowing the impact of your past can free you to have the future you want as a couple and family.
4/6/2023
33:57
How To Talk to Your Partner and Kids About Tragedy-Addressing The Recent School Shootings in Denver and Nashville
Stephen Mitchell, PhD and Erin Mitchell, MACP address how couples can talk to one another about the recent school shootings in Denver and Nashville and how to talk with kids about these events.
3/29/2023
27:19
"My Partner Makes Me Feel..."-Why This Statement Misses The Point
We hear it a lot from couples: "My partner did this and made me feel..." Can we make our partner's feel a certain way? Are we responsible for our own feelings? Stephen Mitchell, PhD and Erin Mitchell MACP tackle these questions in this weeks show.
3/1/2023
36:07
Want To Stop Having A Dead End Dialogue About The Mental Load?-Here's How.
Want to stop having a dead end dialogue about the mental load? Stephen Mitchell, PhD and Erin Mitchell, MACP talk about the mental load because the mental load is always present and often tough to talk about as parenting partners. Here is a way to never have the same old conversation again and actually get somewhere as a couple on this topic.
2/21/2023
40:22
"We'll Never Feel Connected Again"--How To Get In The Habit Of Connecting With Your Partner.
Disconnection is normal in every parenting partner relationship. Want to know how to make feeling connected normal too? Stephen Mitchell, PhD and Erin Mitchell, MACP will tell you how.