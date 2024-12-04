Country Over Self: Defining Moments in American History is a short-form history podcast for Americans who want to understand the courageous decisions their Pres...

Richard M. Nixon and the fallacy of Country Over Self with Rick Perlstein

About Country Over Self

Country Over Self: Defining Moments in American History is a short-form history podcast for Americans who want to understand the courageous decisions their Presidents have made. Author and technology entrepreneur Matt Blumberg is joined by some of America's most accomplished Presidential historians who tell the stories of Presidents who made choices that reflected a desire to strengthen the country, either at the expense of, or without regard to the potential impact on, their role, power, stature, or political party.