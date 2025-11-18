Count It Off looks at Artificial Intelligence - the new Hot Button

🎧 Episode 35: Me, Myself & AI — One Musician’s First Steps into the Hot/Bold/Scary New TechnologyIn this episode, we dive into my first experiences using artificial intelligence as a musician — the tools that sparked new ideas, the challenges that test our industry and the questions that keep me curious. It’s a look at creativity in the age of algorithms: where inspiration meets automation, and where humans still make the magic happen. We'll include listener feedback and do some impromptu testing.Hope you'll enjoy the new hot topic!