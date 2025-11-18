Ep 38 - Jake Shimabukuro - worldwide Ukulele virtuoso
Count It Off — Episode 38: Jake Shimabukuro - ambassador of Hawai'i's signature stringed instrumentIn this inspiring episode, we sit down with Jake Shimabukuro, widely celebrated as the world’s #1 ukulele virtuoso. We'' hear some of his music and follow Jake's shares stories from his upbringing in Hawai‘i, the deep love for practice that shaped his musicianship, and the early YouTube moments that launched him onto the global stage. We dive into his unforgettable tours with legends like Jimmy Buffett and Tommy Emmanuel, as well as his recent travels across China, Japan, Europe, and beyond. His young fans overseas look up to him like their Shohei Ohtani superhero and you'll hear his modesty and gratitude for those future players.Join us for an uplifting, music-filled conversation as Count It Off welcomes Jake Shimabukuro to Episode 39.
30:38
Lee Greenwood - "Me 'n' Lee" - remembering my years with Mr. God Bless The USA
Episode 37: On the Road with Lee GreenwoodIn this week's show, we’re pulling back the curtain on what it’s like to play in Lee Greenwood’s band. From long bus rides and late-night diners to the goosebumps moment when “God Bless the U.S.A.” kicks in, we’ve seen it all. We’re sharing stories from the stage, memories from the road, and what it’s like working with a true American legend who still gives it everything, every night.Lee is a consummate artist and is generous to his band - we'll even hear a song of mine he sang for my demo. Take a Morning Ride with us :)
21:10
Ep 36 - Key West Roundup 2025 - Buffett to Bahamians
🎙️ Ep 36 - Key West, Jimmy Buffett, Trop Rock music and the musical side of the southernmost point Join us as we meet the founders of Trop RockN Duval, a week-long festival of beach music. We join artists, songwriters and even a local 5th generation Bahamian Conch. One of the fastest growing genres of music, Trop Rock comes to Key West the last week of October every year and artists from all over the world come to perform for their fans and the lucky tourists who happen in to hear live original music in dozens of venues.This is a fun one... so join us!
39:27
Count It Off looks at Artificial Intelligence - the new Hot Button
🎧 Episode 35: Me, Myself & AI — One Musician’s First Steps into the Hot/Bold/Scary New TechnologyIn this episode, we dive into my first experiences using artificial intelligence as a musician — the tools that sparked new ideas, the challenges that test our industry and the questions that keep me curious. It’s a look at creativity in the age of algorithms: where inspiration meets automation, and where humans still make the magic happen. We'll include listener feedback and do some impromptu testing.Hope you'll enjoy the new hot topic!
25:20
Ep. 34 - Scott Joyce - songwriter, producer and tour warrior
🎙️ Scott Joyce: Road Songs & Honky Tonk StoriesNashville songwriter and touring musician Scott Joyce joins us to share about his life on the road with Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, and Tracy Lawrence. From backstage laughs to songwriting magic, Scott brings the journeys, the heart, and the country charm of a Music City career that’s taken him from Texas to the biggest stages anywhere. 🤠🎸Turn it up and ride along — this one’s pure Nashville gold.