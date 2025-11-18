Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsCount It Off!
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Count It Off!
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Count It Off!

Jeff Dayton
ArtsMusic
Count It Off!
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • Ep 38 - Jake Shimabukuro - worldwide Ukulele virtuoso
    Count It Off — Episode 38: Jake Shimabukuro - ambassador of Hawai'i's signature stringed instrumentIn this inspiring episode, we sit down with Jake Shimabukuro, widely celebrated as the world’s #1 ukulele virtuoso. We'' hear some of his music and follow Jake's shares stories from his upbringing in Hawai‘i, the deep love for practice that shaped his musicianship, and the early YouTube moments that launched him onto the global stage. We dive into his unforgettable tours with legends like Jimmy Buffett and Tommy Emmanuel, as well as his recent travels across China, Japan, Europe, and beyond. His young fans overseas look up to him like their Shohei Ohtani superhero and you'll hear his modesty and gratitude for those future players.Join us for an uplifting, music-filled conversation as Count It Off welcomes Jake Shimabukuro to Episode 39.
    --------  
    30:38
  • Lee Greenwood - "Me 'n' Lee" - remembering my years with Mr. God Bless The USA
    Episode 37: On the Road with Lee GreenwoodIn this week's show, we’re pulling back the curtain on what it’s like to play in Lee Greenwood’s band. From long bus rides and late-night diners to the goosebumps moment when “God Bless the U.S.A.” kicks in, we’ve seen it all. We’re sharing stories from the stage, memories from the road, and what it’s like working with a true American legend who still gives it everything, every night.Lee is a consummate artist and is generous to his band - we'll even hear a song of mine he sang for my demo. Take a Morning Ride with us :)
    --------  
    21:10
  • Ep 36 - Key West Roundup 2025 - Buffett to Bahamians
    🎙️  Ep 36 - Key West, Jimmy Buffett, Trop Rock music and the musical side of the southernmost point Join us as we meet the founders of Trop RockN Duval, a week-long festival of beach music. We join artists, songwriters and even a local 5th generation Bahamian Conch. One of the fastest growing genres of music, Trop Rock comes to Key West the last week of October every year and artists from all over the world come to perform for their fans and the lucky tourists who happen in to hear live original music in dozens of venues.This is a fun one... so join us!
    --------  
    39:27
  • Count It Off looks at Artificial Intelligence - the new Hot Button
    🎧 Episode 35: Me, Myself & AI — One Musician’s First Steps into the Hot/Bold/Scary New TechnologyIn this episode, we dive into my first experiences using artificial intelligence as a musician — the tools that sparked new ideas, the challenges that test our industry and the questions that keep me curious. It’s a look at creativity in the age of algorithms: where inspiration meets automation, and where humans still make the magic happen. We'll include listener feedback and do some impromptu testing.Hope you'll enjoy the new hot topic!
    --------  
    25:20
  • Ep. 34 - Scott Joyce - songwriter, producer and tour warrior
    🎙️ Scott Joyce: Road Songs & Honky Tonk StoriesNashville songwriter and touring musician Scott Joyce joins us to share about his life on the road with Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, and Tracy Lawrence. From backstage laughs to songwriting magic, Scott brings the journeys, the heart, and the country charm of a Music City career that’s taken him from Texas to the biggest stages anywhere. 🤠🎸Turn it up and ride along — this one’s pure Nashville gold.
    --------  
    45:06

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Count It Off!

Your fresh new window into the world of music thru the eyes of the folks that make it happen
Podcast website
ArtsMusicMusic InterviewsPerforming Arts

Listen to Count It Off!, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.13 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2025 - 1:27:37 PM