In 2022, Michelle Houcks finally spoke out. For 30 years, she’d been keeping a secret about the man she says raped her. Out of fear for herself and her family, she stayed quiet. Then she started seeing his face on the news, and someone leaked her name. In this episode, we unpack the charges that KCKPD Detective Roger Golubski was scheduled to face, and hear Michelle’s story.

About Corruption Uncovered

Some say he met them through his job. Some say he came to their houses, or offered them a ride home. According to dozens of women, Roger Golubski, a detective with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, raped, assaulted and stalked them. After decades of secrecy and fear, he was scheduled to face trial in Federal Court,charged with assault, rape and kidnapping. And accused of much more. But Golubski’s trial never began. On Corruption Uncovered, we share stories of the women, the police department and the community; and we grapple with the questions left in the wake of his death. How could someone prey on so many people without consequence? Who else knew? How, if at all, can people be made whole? And what happens now? Hosted by Josie Duffy Rice. From Roc Nation and its philanthropic and justice division, Team Roc. Produced by Pineapple Street Studios.