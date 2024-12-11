Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeCorruption Uncovered
Listen to Corruption Uncovered in the App
Listen to Corruption Uncovered in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Corruption Uncovered

Podcast Corruption Uncovered
Team Roc
Some say he met them through his job. Some say he came to their houses, or offered them a ride home. According to dozens of women, Roger Golubski, a detective w...
True CrimeNewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Who Would Believe Me?
    In 2022, Michelle Houcks finally spoke out. For 30 years, she’d been keeping a secret about the man she says raped her. Out of fear for herself and her family, she stayed quiet. Then she started seeing his face on the news, and someone leaked her name.  In this episode, we unpack the charges that KCKPD Detective Roger Golubski was scheduled to face, and hear Michelle’s story.
    --------  
    38:56
  • Corruption Uncovered
    Some say he met them through his job. Some say he came to their houses, or offered them a ride home. According to dozens of women, Roger Golubski, a detective with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, raped, assaulted and stalked them. Now, after decades of secrecy and fear, he stands trial in Federal Court. Golubski is charged with assault, rape and kidnapping. And he’s been accused of much more.   On Corruption Uncovered, we share stories of the women, the police department and Golubski himself; and we grapple with the questions left in the wake of it all. How could someone prey on so many people without consequence? Who else knew? And what will it take for the community to feel safe again?  Hosted by Josie Duffy Rice. From Roc Nation and its philanthropic and justice division, Team Roc.
    --------  
    2:31

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Corruption Uncovered

Some say he met them through his job. Some say he came to their houses, or offered them a ride home. According to dozens of women, Roger Golubski, a detective with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, raped, assaulted and stalked them. After decades of secrecy and fear, he was scheduled to face trial in Federal Court,charged with assault, rape and kidnapping. And accused of much more. But Golubski’s trial never began. On Corruption Uncovered, we share stories of the women, the police department and the community; and we grapple with the questions left in the wake of his death. How could someone prey on so many people without consequence? Who else knew? How, if at all, can people be made whole? And what happens now? Hosted by Josie Duffy Rice. From Roc Nation and its philanthropic and justice division, Team Roc. Produced by Pineapple Street Studios.
Podcast website

Listen to Corruption Uncovered, Dateline NBC and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:42:33 AM