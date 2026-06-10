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116 episodes
- En este capítulo quisimos hablar de lo que nadie habla: Cuando YO fui la tóxica. En copadas recibimos los testimonios, y contamos los nuestros también jeje, de cuando nos volvimos un pokis lokis e hicimos cosas de las que no nos sentimos muy orgullosas. Reflexionamos sobre la raíz de la situación y el desafío de no volver a caer en lo miso :o ¿y tú, cuándo fuiste la toxicss?
- Porque ustedes lo pidieron, nos dimos el privilegio de volver a escuchar sus dramones y comentarlos a lo Rumpy. Desde la mechona que se los come a todes hasta la amiga que ya ni culea con su pololo. La que quiere una relación abierta y la que sigue esperando un mensaje que nunca llegará... Dale play y descubre si estás en estas historias.
- Recibimos sus problemas amorosos y nos las dimos de consejeras, cual Rumpy. Hay casos en que el pololo es mucho mayor que la protagonista y es foooome; otros, en que se la juegan por X, y luego les dejan... incluso sin amigues ☹️ También recibimos historias de quien sufre porque tiene expectativas distintas que su tiramigo.
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About Copadas
Cuatro mujeres con inquietudes y contradicciones, abren un espacio de conversación, debate y entrevistas sobre temas relacionados al feminismo. Encuentra todos los episodios y más contenido especial en copadas.cl.Podcast website
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Copadas
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Copadas: Podcasts in Family