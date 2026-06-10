Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentCopadas
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Copadas
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Copadas

Radio JGM
Government
Copadas
Latest episode

116 episodes

  • Copadas

    T8 #7: Me fui de la casa

    09/07/2022 | 1h 8 mins.
    En este capítulo hablamos sobre nuestras experiencias al momento de irse de la casa por primera vez. Entregamos muchos tips para poder hacer el proceso más llevadero y no cargarla tanto.
  • Copadas

    T8 #6: Red Flags & Green Flags

    06/27/2022 | 54 mins.
    Hablamos de las red flags, las green flags, las excelente reflexiones en terapia que nos hicieron conscientes de nuestros límites y también del margen de error ¿lo habías escuchado? Dale play y ve cuál es el tuyo :o
  • Copadas

    T8 #5: Fui la Tóxica cuando

    06/12/2022 | 1h 28 mins.
    En este capítulo quisimos hablar de lo que nadie habla: Cuando YO fui la tóxica. En copadas recibimos los testimonios, y contamos los nuestros también jeje, de cuando nos volvimos un pokis lokis e hicimos cosas de las que no nos sentimos muy orgullosas. Reflexionamos sobre la raíz de la situación y el desafío de no volver a caer en lo miso :o ¿y tú, cuándo fuiste la toxicss?
  • Copadas

    T8 #4. Consejos amorosos by CopadasBabyrumpy 2.0

    05/26/2022 | 1h 15 mins.
    Porque ustedes lo pidieron, nos dimos el privilegio de volver a escuchar sus dramones y comentarlos a lo Rumpy. Desde la mechona que se los come a todes hasta la amiga que ya ni culea con su pololo. La que quiere una relación abierta y la que sigue esperando un mensaje que nunca llegará... Dale play y descubre si estás en estas historias.
  • Copadas

    T8 #3. Consejos amorosos by Copadas Babyrumpy

    05/01/2022 | 1h 7 mins.
    Recibimos sus problemas amorosos y nos las dimos de consejeras, cual Rumpy. Hay casos en que el pololo es mucho mayor que la protagonista y es foooome; otros, en que se la juegan por X, y luego les dejan... incluso sin amigues ☹️ También recibimos historias de quien sufre porque tiene expectativas distintas que su tiramigo.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Copadas
Cuatro mujeres con inquietudes y contradicciones, abren un espacio de conversación, debate y entrevistas sobre temas relacionados al feminismo. Encuentra todos los episodios y más contenido especial en copadas.cl.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Copadas, The Jedburgh Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Copadas: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.18.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/26/2026 - 4:56:31 PM
A company fromMADSACK