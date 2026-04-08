Prof. John Yoo is the Emanuel Heller Professor of Law at the University of California, Berkeley. He is also a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution.

He also served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) at the Department of Justice during the Bush Administration, where he worked on issues related to national security and the war on terrorism. He was also General Counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee.



Prof. Yoo joins Jon and Rob to talk about the contours of the American presidency and the nature of the executive power.