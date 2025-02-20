Powered by RND
Connecticrats: The CT Dems Podcast

Connecticut Democratic Party
What's going on in Connecticut politics? Elected officials and candidates join the CT Dems for a discussion about the issues that matter to Connecticut voters.
  • #42: Worst Month Ever and AG William Tong
    One month into Trump version 2, and we take stock of where the country stands, who's doing what, and how you can help. Attorney General William Tong joins to shed light on the legal battle against the administration's lawlessness. Available as video at YouTube.com/@CTDems. Link to our 2025 Activist Guide: ctdems.org/guide
    42:16
  • #41: Connecticut vs. The Nation (in election outcomes) w/analyst Armin Thomas
    How did the election go? Well, it matters WHICH election you're asking about. The most important one went badly in the swing states, and therefore the nation. But in CT, we more than held our own, and even made impressive gains. Armin Thomas, partner and cofounder of split-ticket.org, joins Dave and Tara for deep analysis of CT and the US of A.
    46:30
  • #40: The End (of the election) is Near! & State Rep candidate Rebecca Martinez
    Insulting Puerto Rico is no way to win over voters, especially in Connecticut. We talk about the horrifying rhetoric coming from the Trump campaign, assess the "vibes" of key races in CT, and chat with Rebecca Martinez who's making her second run for the state House seat in the Plainville area.
    25:47
  • #39: Think of Early Voting as Disaster Prevention, plus Sec of the State Stephanie Thomas
    Early Voting starts October 21, and we get all the details direct from CT Sec. of the State Stephanie Thomas! Then, we fact-check the VP debate (even if JD Vance doesn't like it) and tell you how you can pitch in to help in these critical closing days.
    31:03
  • #38: JD and Don Double-Down on Disinfo & CT Senate Candidate Nick Simmons
    As Republicans at the top of the ticket run on lies about Springfield, and CT Republicans run away from the truth about January 6th, Democrats push back. Plus, we chat with CT Senate candidate Nick Simmons about how his experience led him to run and how he's addressing concerns of voters in SW Connecticut.
