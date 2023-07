Breaking Down The New Ohio Biennial Budget

We unpack what our Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is signing...Thanks again to our guest Bernie Moreno, Candidate, U.S. Senate Ohio who was on the podcast last weekThe Ohio biennial budget is $86 billion - 1200 pages longOne major change is the transfer of education policy control from the state board of education to a cabinet-level Tsar of education.We question the sustainability and effectiveness of centralized power and argue for a more localized approach.We discuss the benefits and opposition to voucher programs in Ohio, comparing public education without alternatives to a monopoly.The importance of education in inner-city, poor neighborhoods is emphasized, along with the need for school choice.We criticize the current education system as a monopoly and discuss the dangers of government-controlled education.Tax changes in Ohio's budget bill are mentioned, including a simpler income tax system and exemptions for low-income families.The conversation shifts to the topic of fuel taxes and the potential impact of transitioning to electric vehicles.The extension of maternity leave for state employees is discussed, highlighting the financial burden on taxpayers.The conversation touches on government employees taking extended time off work and the lack of accountability.Governor DeWine's veto of a bill banning universities from mandating vaccines is criticized, citing concerns about COVID vaccines.The conversation also covers a plea agreement involving Hunter Biden in a gun case, which fell apart due to controversy.