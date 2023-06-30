A huge injunction was put in place on July 4, 2023, limiting the Biden administration from working with social media companies.We delve into the complex intersection of politics, social media, and the First Amendment.The federal judge prohibits coordination with social media. This summary captures the main idea of the text, which is the decision made by a federal judge to grant injunctive relief against the Biden administration's coordination with social media companies to suppress the viewpoints of the American people. The judge's injunction also prohibits the government from deputizing or causing a third party to suppress speech.Secret Service investigation into cocaine found at White House expected to conclude next weekJudge limits Biden administration in working with social media companiesStephen Palmer is the Managing Partner for the law firm, Palmer Legal Defense. He has specialized almost exclusively in criminal defense for over 26 years. Steve is also a partner in Criminal Defense Consultants, a firm focused wholly on helping criminal defense attorneys design winning strategies for their clients.Norm Murdock is an automobile racing driver and owner of a high-performance and restoration car parts company. He earned undergraduate degrees in literature and journalism and graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1985. He worked in the IT industry for two years before launching a career in government relations in Columbus, Ohio. Norm has assisted clients in the Transportation, Education, Healthcare, and Public Infrastructure sectors.Brett Johnson is an award-winning podcast consultant and small business owner for nearly 10 years, leaving a long career in radio. He is passionate about helping small businesses tell their story through podcasts, and he believes podcasting is a great opportunity for different voices to speak and be heard.

About Common Sense Ohio

We're taking a common sense approach to the news events in Ohio. And why Ohio? Well, because it's right from the middle. It's the heart of it all. It's the place where you can test almost all Americanized theories. It's a jumping-off point to having greater discussions about what's going on not only in the state of Ohio, but the country --and maybe even the rest of the world. Your Common Sense hosts are: Stephen Palmer is the Managing Partner for the law firm, Palmer Legal Defense. He has specialized almost exclusively in criminal defense for over 26 years. Steve is also a partner in Criminal Defense Consultants, a firm focused wholly on helping criminal defense attorneys design winning strategies for their clients. Norm Murdock is an automobile racing driver and owner of a high-performance and restoration car parts company. He earned undergraduate degrees in literature and journalism and graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1985. He worked in the IT industry for two years before launching a career in government relations in Columbus, Ohio. Norm has assisted clients in the Transportation, Education, Healthcare, and Public Infrastructure sectors. Brett Johnson is an award-winning podcast consultant and small business owner for nearly 10 years, leaving a long career in radio. He is passionate about helping small businesses tell their story through podcasts, and he believes podcasting is a great opportunity for different voices to speak and be heard.