We're taking a common sense approach to the news events in Ohio.
And why Ohio?
Well, because it's right from the middle. It's the heart of it all. It's ...
Breaking Down The New Ohio Biennial Budget
We unpack what our Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is signing...Thanks again to our guest Bernie Moreno, Candidate, U.S. Senate Ohio who was on the podcast last weekThe Ohio biennial budget is $86 billion - 1200 pages longOne major change is the transfer of education policy control from the state board of education to a cabinet-level Tsar of education.We question the sustainability and effectiveness of centralized power and argue for a more localized approach.We discuss the benefits and opposition to voucher programs in Ohio, comparing public education without alternatives to a monopoly.The importance of education in inner-city, poor neighborhoods is emphasized, along with the need for school choice.We criticize the current education system as a monopoly and discuss the dangers of government-controlled education.Tax changes in Ohio's budget bill are mentioned, including a simpler income tax system and exemptions for low-income families.The conversation shifts to the topic of fuel taxes and the potential impact of transitioning to electric vehicles.The extension of maternity leave for state employees is discussed, highlighting the financial burden on taxpayers.The conversation touches on government employees taking extended time off work and the lack of accountability.Governor DeWine's veto of a bill banning universities from mandating vaccines is criticized, citing concerns about COVID vaccines.The conversation also covers a plea agreement involving Hunter Biden in a gun case, which fell apart due to controversy.Budget and Planning | Office of Budget and Management
7/28/2023
1:19:10
We Welcome Bernie Moreno, Candidate, U.S. Senate Ohio
We want to thank Bernie Moreno for stopping by the 511 Studios for this chat about his upcoming race for the U.S. Senate seat, representing Ohio.Bernie Moreno is a first-generation immigrant and a candidate for the United States Senate. With a focus on common sense and a commitment to serving Ohio, Moreno's unique perspective and experience bring forth some thought-provoking insights. We explore his take on issues such as term limits, government intervention in the auto industry, the decline of Ohio's middle class, and the complexities of immigration and border policies.We cover:Term Limits and Unfettered ServiceThe Auto Industry and Government InterventionThe Decline of Ohio's Middle ClassThe Complexities of Immigration and Border PoliciesBernie Moreno's candid conversation provides valuable insights into the changing dynamics of American politics. From the importance of term limits and the impact of government intervention in the auto industry to the decline of Ohio's middle class and the complexities of immigration policies, Moreno's unique perspective sheds light on critical issues facing the nation. As voters and informed citizens, it is essential to consider these insights and engage in thoughtful discussions to shape the future of our democracy.Find out more about him.
7/21/2023
1:13:59
Exploring the Constitutional Implications of Offensive Language
In this episode of Common Sense Ohio, we delve into thought-provoking topics that affect our society and explore solutions from a scientific and psychological perspective. We discuss the importance of understanding the root causes of negative behavior and implementing effective tools to address them. We challenge the notion that societal issues are solely the result of government or leftist policies, urging a deeper analysis. Join us as we navigate the complexities of racial slurs, free speech, and the role of intent in punishment. We also examine the impact of deterrence, repeat offenders, and the efficacy of proposed gun control measures. If you're passionate about finding balanced, practical solutions, this episode is a must-listen! 🎧 Tune in and join the conversation on Common Sense Ohio Podcast.UC student says she failed assignment for using term 'biological women'Cincinnati police officer fired for using racial slur loses fight to get her job backStatement on the preliminary injunction issued in Missouri v. BidenCleveland mass shooting suspect charged with attempted murderLorain Police release bodycam of family's pet dog shot and killed by officer$1 million bond set for Cleveland mom charged in 16-month-old daughter's death after allegedly leaving child home alone to go on vacation
7/14/2023
1:14:01
Social Media: A Battle for Political Influence
A huge injunction was put in place on July 4, 2023, limiting the Biden administration from working with social media companies.We delve into the complex intersection of politics, social media, and the First Amendment.The federal judge prohibits coordination with social media. This summary captures the main idea of the text, which is the decision made by a federal judge to grant injunctive relief against the Biden administration's coordination with social media companies to suppress the viewpoints of the American people. The judge's injunction also prohibits the government from deputizing or causing a third party to suppress speech.Secret Service investigation into cocaine found at White House expected to conclude next weekJudge limits Biden administration in working with social media companies
7/7/2023
1:16:07
Supreme Court Decision Affecting Ohioans
A number of SCOTUS decisions are being made prior to the 4th of July weekend.Here's an overview of our common sense take...The decision is limited to admissions and does not apply to other areas like scholarships or job promotions.The court ruled that race can be considered as part of a person's story in admissions, but cannot be the sole factor.The hosts debate the effectiveness of affirmative action and the use of standardized tests in admissions.They argue for a holistic approach to admissions, considering a student's overall qualities and background.Concerns are raised about admitting students who may not have the intellectual capacity to succeed in certain institutions.The hosts mention the importance of addressing underlying issues that contribute to disparities in test scores.Concerns about the fairness of affirmative action and potential discrimination based on race are expressed.The importance of treating individuals as individuals and protecting individual rights is emphasized.The historical context of the 14th Amendment and its original purpose of protecting the civil rights of black people is highlighted.What the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action means for colleges | ReutersSupreme Court to rule on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan Friday 6/30/23Supreme Court to rule on web designer with anti-gay marriage stance | ReutersUpdate on Ohio Train DerailmentHomepage | CIFFC - Canada fires
Well, because it's right from the middle. It's the heart of it all. It's the place where you can test almost all Americanized theories. It's a jumping-off point to having greater discussions about what's going on not only in the state of Ohio, but the country --and maybe even the rest of the world.
Your Common Sense hosts are:
Stephen Palmer is the Managing Partner for the law firm, Palmer Legal Defense. He has specialized almost exclusively in criminal defense for over 26 years. Steve is also a partner in Criminal Defense Consultants, a firm focused wholly on helping criminal defense attorneys design winning strategies for their clients.
Norm Murdock is an automobile racing driver and owner of a high-performance and restoration car parts company. He earned undergraduate degrees in literature and journalism and graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1985. He worked in the IT industry for two years before launching a career in government relations in Columbus, Ohio. Norm has assisted clients in the Transportation, Education, Healthcare, and Public Infrastructure sectors.
Brett Johnson is an award-winning podcast consultant and small business owner for nearly 10 years, leaving a long career in radio. He is passionate about helping small businesses tell their story through podcasts, and he believes podcasting is a great opportunity for different voices to speak and be heard.