Come Follow Me for Teens (Shorts) - D&C 1 It Is The Same
This is a “Come Follow Me” for teens (short) - from the “Come Follow Me” weekly lessons. You can access the full episodes in the parent podcast of the same name. Access the Study and Teaching Guides and Membership options Here!
Come Follow Me for Teens (Shorts) - D&C 1 How God Sees Weakness
Come Follow Me for Teens (Shorts) - D&C 1 Hear Him!
Come Follow Me for Teens (Shorts) - D&C 1 Prepare Ye, Prepare Ye
Come Follow Me for Teens (Shorts) - D&C 1 Water to Wine
A podcast associated with the "Come Follow Me" for Teens podcast but delivering quick 2-3 minute Christ centered thoughts from the weekly "Come Follow Me" lessons. Thoughts geared towards teenagers to be listened to throughout the week of study to help you better get through each and every day. Quick thoughts meant to build and fortify your faith in Christ and help you face life with hope, optimism, and confidence that truly "all things work together for good to them that love God!"