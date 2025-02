Ashvin Chhabra: Playing Your Own Game

In our first episode, we interview Ashvin Chhabra, President of Euclidean Capital, the family office of the late investing legend Jim Simons. Before Euclidean, Ashvin was Chief Investment Officer and head of investment management and guidance at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He holds a PhD in applied physics from Yale University in the field of non-linear dynamics (Chaos theory).We hope you enjoy the conversation.