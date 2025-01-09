Ep. 426 "Santa’s Naughty List: Margaritas, Men & Mischief" ft. Koereyelle Mallard
Koereylle from the "Girl Stop Playing" podcast stops by to share her inspiring journey from a workaholic mindset to one of personal growth and fulfillment. We dive into her transition from the "Confessions of a Workaholic" podcast and how her past venture, the Single Wives Club, led her to her husband and a happier marriage. Koereylle offers valuable insights into balancing career ambitions with personal goals, and we explore how meaningful conversations can be sparked using a fun game called "I'm Curious to Know."Get ready for some festive cheer as we whip up a Snow Globe Margarita that dazzles both in taste and presentation. Perfect for the holiday season, this cocktail combines white cranberry juice, lime juice, tequila, and a sprinkle of edible glitter, served whimsically in a clear, fillable ornament. For those who prefer a booze-free version, sparkling water does the trick. The addition of a rosemary sprig brings a festive nod to Christmas trees, ensuring your holiday gatherings are both merry and bright.We navigate a multitude of relationship dynamics, from traditional gender roles and the etiquette of texting exes during the holidays, to the art of regifting and the complexities of non-committed relationships. Listen in for lively discussions on everything from the ethics of re-gifting to the spicy tales of holiday party escapades. The episode wraps up with a heartwarming engagement story set against the early pandemic's backdrop, illustrating love's resilience and creativity. Whether you're here for the cocktails or the candid chats, there's something to engage everyone.Follow Us!@cocktalespodcast@kikisaidso@coffeebeandeanFollow Our Guest@koereyelleJoin Kiki In Curacao- https://www.seekdharma.com/trips/kikis-travel-tribe/Join Medinah in ICosta Rica- www.paradiseandvibe.comFor all promo codes and links for promotions in the episode, follow this link: https://linktr.ee/cocktalesadsContact Us! Advice: [email protected]
: [email protected]
Sex: [email protected]
Show Sponsorship: [email protected]
Request/ General Inquiries [email protected]
your Vesper and other Jewelry From Cravehttps://lovecrave.com/cocktalesGet Your Merch & Pre-Order Your Card Game Purchase Merch (Next Drop Arrives December 2024) www.imcurioustoknow.comGet Klassy Baste! Learn to Cook with Kiki www.klassybaste.comJoin Kiki's Book Club- December's Book- The Boyfriend https://www.patreon.com/kikisaidsoTravel with Kiki! We're going to Curacao! Reserve Your Spot Here!Travel With Medinah! Visit ParadiseandVibe.comInterested in sponsoring? Contact [email protected]
today!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cocktales-dirty-discussions--2818687/support.