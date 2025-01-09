Powered by RND
CockTales: Dirty Discussions

Kiki Said So & Medinah Monroe
CockTales: Dirty Discussions is hosted by Kiki Said So and Medinah Monroe. Both women are in different stages of their love lives; one single and one in a serio...
  • Ep. 428 "Cocktails & Self Care"
    Join Kiki In Curacao- https://www.seekdharma.com/trips/kikis-travel-tribe/Try VIIA! https://bit.ly/viiacocktales and use code COCKTALES!Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code COCKTALES at Lumepodcast.com/COCKTALES! #lumepodFor all promo codes and links for promotions in the episode, follow this link: https://linktr.ee/cocktalesadsContact Us! Advice: [email protected]: [email protected] Sex: [email protected] Show Sponsorship: [email protected] Request/ General Inquiries [email protected] your Vesper and other Jewelry From Cravehttps://lovecrave.com/cocktalesGet Your Merch & Pre-Order Your Card Game Purchase Merch (Next Drop Arrives December 2024) www.imcurioustoknow.comGet Klassy Baste! Learn to Cook with Kiki www.klassybaste.comJoin Kiki's  Book Club- December's Book- The Boyfriend https://www.patreon.com/kikisaidsoTravel with Kiki! We're going to Curacao! Reserve Your Spot Here!Travel With Medinah! Visit ParadiseandVibe.comInterested in sponsoring? Contact [email protected] today!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cocktales-dirty-discussions--2818687/support.
    --------  
    1:07:56
  • EP. 427 "Reflections, Resolutions, And Back to Riding"
    This episode isn't just about new year resolutions; it's about celebrating small victories and the courage to face life's unexpected challenges. We highlight how overcoming fear and embracing change can lead to profound personal growth. Weird sex heads to the VA with a scandalous tale from a VA facility, reminding us all to "SAY NO TO COWORKERS!" The teachings from the Women Evolve conference and insights from Abraham Hicks offer valuable perspectives on spiritual growth, relationships, and the power of self-awareness for Medinah.  For Kiki, looking forward to all the new opportunities that she can't wait to announce and her sex drive has finally come back.  Listen to the full episode to get an OG CockTale...it's been 84 years lol!We also tackle the emotional complexities of relationships, particularly understanding and appreciating men's emotional needs. Navigating the intricacies of dating someone with children, we emphasize the importance of setting boundaries and recognizing personal limits. With a blend of humor and authenticity, we share stories of personal misadventures, from high love gummies to unexpected romantic encounters. As we move forward into the new year, we encourage our listeners to embrace personal evolution with optimism and gratitude, always supporting loved ones through life's unpredictable moments.Join Kiki In Curacao- https://www.seekdharma.com/trips/kikis-travel-tribe/Visit www.soakingwet.com and use code COCKTALES for 10% offFor all promo codes and links for promotions in the episode, follow this link: https://linktr.ee/cocktalesadsContact Us! Advice: [email protected]: [email protected] Sex: [email protected] Show Sponsorship: [email protected] Request/ General Inquiries [email protected] your Vesper and other Jewelry From Cravehttps://lovecrave.com/cocktalesGet Your Merch & Pre-Order Your Card Game Purchase Merch (Next Drop Arrives December 2024) www.imcurioustoknow.comGet Klassy Baste! Learn to Cook with Kiki www.klassybaste.comJoin Kiki's  Book Club- December's Book- The Boyfriend https://www.patreon.com/kikisaidsoTravel with Kiki! We're going to Curacao! Reserve Your Spot Here!Travel With Medinah! Visit ParadiseandVibe.comInterested in sponsoring? Contact [email protected] today!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cocktales-dirty-discussions--2818687/support.
    --------  
    1:54:24
  • Ep. 426 "Santa’s Naughty List: Margaritas, Men & Mischief" ft. Koereyelle Mallard
    Koereylle from the "Girl Stop Playing" podcast stops by to share her inspiring journey from a workaholic mindset to one of personal growth and fulfillment. We dive into her transition from the "Confessions of a Workaholic" podcast and how her past venture, the Single Wives Club, led her to her husband and a happier marriage. Koereylle offers valuable insights into balancing career ambitions with personal goals, and we explore how meaningful conversations can be sparked using a fun game called "I'm Curious to Know."Get ready for some festive cheer as we whip up a Snow Globe Margarita that dazzles both in taste and presentation. Perfect for the holiday season, this cocktail combines white cranberry juice, lime juice, tequila, and a sprinkle of edible glitter, served whimsically in a clear, fillable ornament. For those who prefer a booze-free version, sparkling water does the trick. The addition of a rosemary sprig brings a festive nod to Christmas trees, ensuring your holiday gatherings are both merry and bright.We navigate a multitude of relationship dynamics, from traditional gender roles and the etiquette of texting exes during the holidays, to the art of regifting and the complexities of non-committed relationships. Listen in for lively discussions on everything from the ethics of re-gifting to the spicy tales of holiday party escapades. The episode wraps up with a heartwarming engagement story set against the early pandemic's backdrop, illustrating love's resilience and creativity. Whether you're here for the cocktails or the candid chats, there's something to engage everyone.Follow Us!@cocktalespodcast@kikisaidso@coffeebeandeanFollow Our Guest@koereyelleJoin Kiki In Curacao- https://www.seekdharma.com/trips/kikis-travel-tribe/Join Medinah in ICosta Rica- www.paradiseandvibe.comFor all promo codes and links for promotions in the episode, follow this link: https://linktr.ee/cocktalesadsContact Us! Advice: [email protected]: [email protected] Sex: [email protected] Show Sponsorship: [email protected] Request/ General Inquiries [email protected] your Vesper and other Jewelry From Cravehttps://lovecrave.com/cocktalesGet Your Merch & Pre-Order Your Card Game Purchase Merch (Next Drop Arrives December 2024) www.imcurioustoknow.comGet Klassy Baste! Learn to Cook with Kiki www.klassybaste.comJoin Kiki's  Book Club- December's Book- The Boyfriend https://www.patreon.com/kikisaidsoTravel with Kiki! We're going to Curacao! Reserve Your Spot Here!Travel With Medinah! Visit ParadiseandVibe.comInterested in sponsoring? Contact [email protected] today!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cocktales-dirty-discussions--2818687/support.
    --------  
    1:25:22
  • Ep. 425 Love, Laughs, and Reality Show Dreams
    Join us as we kick off with the Red Ribbon Refresher, a mocktail recipe that's perfect for anyone not wanting to wake up with a hangover. Our conversation flows through the quirks of communication and social media, peppered with the joy of sisterhood and the ongoing saga of allergies. TikTok, you're next on our exploration list, and we might just need some help keeping up with the trends!Reality TV aficionados, this one's for you. We express a longing for the glamorous days of reality TV's past and brainstorm fresh concepts that could shake up today's scene. From the working women series to influencer content battles, we offer a playful peek into potential new shows, speculating on celebrity participants like Britney Renner. With casting secrets and show premises that leave jaws dropping, the discussion meanders through the behind-the-scenes chaos, painting a vivid picture of the reality TV world that’s rarely seen by the public eye.Navigating the minefield of modern relationships? We've got insights ranging from dating in your twenties to the delicate dance of maintaining friendships with children when adult relationships falter. Whether it's the expectations of stay-at-home partnerships, the allure and pitfalls of social media romance, or the ethical dilemmas within prison romances, our reflections are both humorous and heartfelt. Tune in for a thoughtful exploration that encourages intentionality and self-discovery, all wrapped up in engaging storytelling and genuine camaraderie.Try VIIA! https://bit.ly/viiacocktales and use code COCKTALES!Try Soaking Wet! Visit www.soakingwet.com and use code COCKTALES Join Kiki In Curacao- https://www.seekdharma.com/trips/kikis-travel-tribe/Join Medinah in ICosta Rica- www.paradiseandvibe.comFor all promo codes and links for promotions in the episode, follow this link: https://linktr.ee/cocktalesadsContact Us! Advice: [email protected]: [email protected] Sex: [email protected] Show Sponsorship: [email protected] Request/ General Inquiries [email protected] your Vesper and other Jewelry From Cravehttps://lovecrave.com/cocktalesGet Your Merch & Pre-Order Your Card Game Purchase Merch (Next Drop Arrives December 2024) www.imcurioustoknow.comGet Klassy Baste! Learn to Cook with Kiki www.klassybaste.comJoin Kiki's  Book Club- December's Book- The Boyfriend https://www.patreon.com/kikisaidsoTravel with Kiki! We're going to Curacao! Reserve Your Spot Here!Travel With Medinah! Visit ParadiseandVibe.comInterested in sponsoring? Contact [email protected] today!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cocktales-dirty-discussions--2818687/support.
    --------  
    1:07:22
  • Ep. 424 Sipping on Judgement
    This week we discuess weird kinks, family time, and answer an interesting listener email about her man judging and slut shaming her!  Try VIIA! https://bit.ly/viiacocktales and use code COCKTALES!From 12/13-12/18 get Free 2-Day Shipping on orders $150+ and an additional10% off when using our code COCKTALES10 https://oseamalibu.com/collections/skincare-sets-1?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=influencer&utm_campaign=122024_HolidayEVG_COCKTALESJoin Kiki In Curacao- https://www.seekdharma.com/trips/kikis-travel-tribe/Join Medinah in ICosta Rica- www.paradiseandvibe.comFor all promo codes and links for promotions in the episode, follow this link: https://linktr.ee/cocktalesadsContact Us! Advice: [email protected]: [email protected] Sex: [email protected] Show Sponsorship: [email protected] Request/ General Inquiries [email protected] your Vesper and other Jewelry From Cravehttps://lovecrave.com/cocktalesGet Your Merch & Pre-Order Your Card Game Purchase Merch (Next Drop Arrives December 2024) www.imcurioustoknow.comGet Klassy Baste! Learn to Cook with Kiki www.klassybaste.comJoin Kiki's  Book Club- December's Book- The Boyfriend https://www.patreon.com/kikisaidsoTravel with Kiki! We're going to Curacao! Reserve Your Spot Here!Travel With Medinah! Visit ParadiseandVibe.comInterested in sponsoring? Contact [email protected] today!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cocktales-dirty-discussions--2818687/support.
    --------  
    1:10:04

About CockTales: Dirty Discussions

CockTales: Dirty Discussions is hosted by Kiki Said So and Medinah Monroe. Both women are in different stages of their love lives; one single and one in a serious long term relationship. The women give uncensored accounts about their sex and dating lives, relationships, and what it's really like to navigate the sea of love in Atlanta. On CockTales, the ladies gather over great drinks and discuss the latest happenings in their sexual experiences dating lives.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/cocktales-dirty-discussions--2818687/support.
