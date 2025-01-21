Clickthrough: A Total User Experience Podcast

Department of Defense Increases Investment in Patient Centric Modernization
Investments in constituent experiences (CX) are a key part of agency modernization strategies today across the federal government. But while most of these CX investments are directed towards external end users of agency services, the Department of Defense’s embrace of CX improvements is slightly different. For the DoD, their end user is the warfighter and their family and the need to improve their experience in interacting with the complex bureaucracy has never been more important as part of retention and recruitment goals.While much of the public conversation has focused on access to IT, training, and recognition, one of the other areas in which the DoD is improving CX is in healthcare. Investments in patient centric modernization are rising and in this episode of the Clickthrough podcast on Government Technology Insider, Hillary Fredrick had the opportunity of speaking to Seileen Mullen, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. Ms. Mullen has spent nearly 30 years within the military healthcare ecosystem and shares her insights on the strategies that are enabling military health agencies to rethink, redefine, and reimagine integrated health services that are critical to warfighter readiness to ensure that customer experience is at the center of innovative care models.During the conversation Mullen shared that our “patients are now the drivers. They get to decide how and when they want to be seen, and not the other way around. It’s no longer about the number of times we get them in the waiting room. It’s about meeting the patients where they are in their lives at the time they need care ... Under My Military Health, which is a comprehensive blend of self-guided care-on-demand and scheduled virtual care and interactive messaging to better manage care plans between medical appointments. Today, we have five pilot sites, and we're rolling them out system wide, beginning in 2025.”
Clickthrough Season 2: Total User Experience in 2025
Welcome to season 2 of Clickthrough, we are thrilled to raise the bar with the value we deliver in our episodes this year. Subscribe to stay up to date on our latest episodes!About Clickthrough:In this podcast we will focus on solving the key challenges federal agencies face as they work to transform user experiences. Each episode will bring you insightful conversations between leaders in industry and government. In these conversations, we’ll discuss how agencies can use human-centered design and innovative technology to provide exceptional experiences at every level of service delivery.
2024 Highlights: Transforming CX Through Design, Data, and Technology
This year has been a banner year for customer experience (CX) transformation in the federal government. Spurred on by the Executive Order on Executive Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government and pressures from changes in the private sector, federal agencies from the Department of Defense to the IRS have invested heavily in CX. In our Clickthrough podcast, brought to you by Maximus, host, Hillary Fredrick has kept listeners up to date on CX transformation through design, data, technology, and a guest list of experts who have shared their insights and experiences. In this final episode of Clickthrough for this year, Fredrick shares her 2024 highlights and recaps the CX journey for federal agencies.
Ep 7: The DoD is Accomplishing Monumental Feats by Aligning IT Modernization with Customer Experience
The Department of Defense is used to accomplishing monumental feats. From protecting the national interest to managing a workforce of nearly 3 million people, nothing happens on a small scale. This is clearly evident in both the IT modernization goals for the agency and its customer experience (CX) improvement plans to align with the December 2021 Executive Order on Transforming Customer Experience and Rebuilding Trust in Government.While it would be easy to treat these two major projects as separate entities, what the Department of Defense has learned is that when CX is put at the center of IT modernization the impact drives innovation forward more quickly and enables service members to receive the exemplary service they deserve.But what does this look like in practical terms?Hillary Fredrick, host of the Clickthrough podcast, sat down with Donna Settle, Vice President for the Federal Defense Market at Maximus and Chris Doty, Senior Practice Manager for the Department of the Air Force at AWS to learn more about how the United States Air Force and the United States Space Force have approached this vital work.Settle shared during the post that “cloud adoption and AI implementation alone don't necessarily solve a lot of the day-to-day experience problems. It's about empowering those customers and stakeholders to perform their mission more effectively. We do know that cloud adoption enables faster access to the mission critical data from anywhere and that as long as there's access, whether airmen are in a deployed environment or at a home station. We also look at AI from an implementation point to eliminate those boring, repetitive tasks. The goal overall is to free up the time of the airmen so that they can focus more strategically.”
Ep 6: Smarter Data, Better Experiences: AI in the Customer Journey
Improving customer experience is one of the top priorities for federal agencies today. Driven by both a desire to match the omnichannel interactions that constituents are used to having with brands in the private sector and the Executive Order on Improving Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government issued in December 2021, federal agencies are investing millions of dollars in customer experience (CX) solutions. But how do agency leaders know if the investments they are making are driving the outcomes they are looking for? In this episode of the Clickthrough podcast, Michael Palmer, Chief Customer Experience Officer and Associate CIO, Bureau of Industry and Security at the Department of Commerce and James Bench, Managing Director of Technology Services at Maximus, join host Hillary Frederick to share insights about the role of data intelligence in helping agencies find their true north when it comes to setting and meeting their CX goals.