Task Force Grid Security Advice for 2024 Presidential Candidates
David Pyne and I discuss his appointment as President of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security, what his recommendations are for the two 2024 Presidential Candidates, and how our national security relies on a secure national power supply that cannot be interrupted.Guest LinksArticle mentioned in the interview and others by Mr. Pyne can be found here: https://nationalinterest.org/profile/david-t-pyneWebsite: https://emptaskforce.us/
Cameron Hamilton, fmr. Navy SEAL – My American Heroes Series
Cameron Hamilton is a good friend of mine, a former Navy SEAL medic, and a former Director of Medica Services at DHS. He has valuable insights into the workings of DHS and the border crisis through his work at DHS at the national level, supporting the field operations of Customs & Border Protection (CBP) and the US Border Patrol. Cameron is one of the finest men I know.Guest Links:Website: cameronhamilton.comCampaign Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ne_fQsd6F9k
My Comeback Podcast
Preston Schleinkofer is the owner and host of the Civil Defense Radio podcast. He is retired from over 22 years in the armed forces of the United States, retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7). He is also retired from 27 years of federal law enforcement service, ultimately retiring at the federal grade of GS-14.
Local Level EMP Mitigation & Response Planning
Kaleb Retzer and I discuss his Master's Thesis Proposal for Local-Level EMP Mitigation and Response Planning. Kaleb is a friend and a former guest way back in Episode 78. He has some great ideas for local planning and we talk about some of them here. Kaleb Retzer is a graduate student in Adelphi University's Master's of Emergency Management program; specializing in Homeland Security. He hopes to secure a grassroots initiative toward civil preparedness and community resilience through awareness and policy change at the local level.Guest Links Website: https://retzerkaleb.wordpress.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaleb-retzer-6026891b4/
Billy Bond on Why Permaculture
Billy Bond explains why he believes the art of permaculture is beneficial and why. We discuss how and why certain plants should be grown together and why layering in "defense" is a good strategy for positioning both plants and animals.Guest LinksYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PermaPasturesFarm21Website: https://www.permapasturesfarm.com/about
