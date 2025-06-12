City of Murfreesboro, TN - Government

Public Safety Information Director Larry Flowers speaks with MPD Lieutenant Zachary Ferrell about a very important topic - motorcycle safety.
--------
15:37
--------
15:37
Insider Podcast-Town Creek Project Update
Assistant City Manager Sam Huddleston and Ryan Maloney with Griggs and Maloney Engineering and Consulting provide updates on the Town Creek Project on the "Insider", the City's official podcast. For more information on the project, visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/towncreekproject.
--------
35:29
--------
35:29
Talkin' Parks-Cannonsburgh
On this episode of Talkin' Parks, Mary Beth Nevills, Assistant Facility Coordinator at Cannonsburgh Village, talks about the history of Cannonsburgh and highlights some of the exciting things that are going to be taking place as they prepare to celebrate their 50th Anniversary in 2026.
--------
16:37
--------
16:37
Insider Podcast-Main Street Murfreesboro
Main Street Murfreesboro is celebrating 40 years of serving Murfreesboro and our downtown community. Find out more about its history and its service on the "Insider", the City's official podcast. Our guest is Sarah Callender, Main Street executive director.
--------
29:05
--------
29:05
10-Code Podcast-Citizens CPR Class and Teen Fire Academy
Assistant Fire Marshal Shandreah Womack and Training Coordinator/Paramedic Julia Pitt talk about a couple of upcoming Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department events - Citizens CPR class and Teen Fire Academy.