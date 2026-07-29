In this episode of Inside Deschutes County, Fair & Expo Director Jeff Curtis counts down the 10 things you need to know before the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo returns July 29 through Aug. 2. From new attractions and entertainment to longtime traditions, Jeff shares what visitors can expect and highlights some of the biggest changes and additions for 2026. Whether you're planning your first visit or you've attended for years, you'll come away with a better understanding of what makes this year's fair a community tradition worth experiencing.