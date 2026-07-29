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73 episodes
- In this bonus wildfire update episode of Inside Deschutes County, Deschutes County Emergency Manager Ben Duda and Al De Vos with the Oregon Department of Forestry use the Akawa Butte Fire as a starting point for a discussion about wildfire response, preparedness and public safety in Central Oregon. They explain how agencies work together during a wildfire, what residents should know about evacuations and emergency notifications, and where to find trusted information throughout fire season.
- In this episode of Inside Deschutes County, Fair & Expo Director Jeff Curtis counts down the 10 things you need to know before the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo returns July 29 through Aug. 2. From new attractions and entertainment to longtime traditions, Jeff shares what visitors can expect and highlights some of the biggest changes and additions for 2026. Whether you're planning your first visit or you've attended for years, you'll come away with a better understanding of what makes this year's fair a community tradition worth experiencing.
- In this special bonus episode of Inside Deschutes County, the first in a series of wildfire season updates, Deschutes County Emergency Manager Ben Duda is joined by Heather Miller with the Oregon State Fire Marshal to discuss current fire conditions, fireworks safety and what residents should know heading into the Fourth of July weekend. They also share where to report fireworks concerns and simple steps everyone can take to help reduce wildfire risk.
Fireworks reporting:
• Deschutes County (county jurisdiction): Non-emergency, 541-693-6911
• City of Bend: 541-322-6380 | fireworks@bendoregon.gov
• City of Redmond: 541-504-3040 | reportfireworks@redmondoregon.gov
- In this episode of Inside Deschutes County, Gary Costa and Jesse Kratz from Behavioral Health join Jeff Pickens from Community Justice to discuss their collaborative approach to supporting people on parole and probation. Learn how this partnership connects clients with behavioral health services, improves outcomes and strengthens public safety through coordinated care.
- In this episode of Inside Deschutes County, we catch up with Road Department Director Chris Doty to talk about the ongoing transportation funding conversation happening across Oregon and what it could mean locally for roads, maintenance and future projects. We also discuss how this year’s mild winter impacted operations, what’s ahead as budget season arrives and Chris’s recent appointment with the National Association of County Engineers.
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About Inside Deschutes County
Deschutes County is in the heart of Central Oregon, located between the towering Cascade Mountains to the west and the high desert plateau to the east. The county encompasses 3,055 square miles of scenic beauty, mild climate, diverse recreational opportunities and a growing economy. Join us as we discuss the exciting progress and growth of our area.Podcast website
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