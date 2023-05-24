Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Government
  • Preparing for an Emergency
    Wildfires and smoke are having an impact on Central Oregon. This month, we talk to Emergency Services Coordinator, Ashley Volz and Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Carissa Heinige about how you can keep yourself and loved ones safe and informed.
    8/22/2023
    30:20
  • Performing at the Fair
    There's so much that goes into the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo, but in Episode 6, we talk to Rodeo Director Roxia Thornton and performer JD Platt about what goes into their respective shows and why they do what they do.  It's a fun conversation as we head into the start of the Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo this week!
    7/31/2023
    18:32
  • What’s New at the Fair
    With the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo just days away, we talk to Fair Director, Geoff Hinds and Commissioner Patti Adair about what to expect this year. Plus, they share their favorite memories of attending the fair.
    7/14/2023
    25:34
  • Explaining County Audits
    The word "audit" has a certain reputation. However, in this episode we talk about the extreme value of audits and why they're not as scary as some people might think.  We speak with County Internal Auditor David Givans and Performance Auditor Aaron Kay about how they use their skills to help employees and community members alike.
    6/14/2023
    23:53
  • Landfill Siting Update
    This month we talk to Director of Solid Waste, Chad Centola and Incoming Director, Tim Brownell. They discuss the landfill siting process and some of the adventures on their jobs. You won't want to miss this very interesting conversation.
    5/24/2023
    22:16

Deschutes County is in the heart of Central Oregon, located between the towering Cascade Mountains to the west and the high desert plateau to the east. The county encompasses 3,055 square miles of scenic beauty, mild climate, diverse recreational opportunities and a growing economy.
