An interactive show about bitcoin and freedom tech.
Funded by our audience. No ads or sponsors. More
Available Episodes
5 of 123
CD102: Bitcoin is the Best Money with Adam Back and Jack Mallers
support dispatch: https://citadeldispatch.com/donate
EPISODE: 102
BLOCK: 791518
PRICE: 3734 sats per dollar
TOPICS: Good Money vs Bad Money, Early Bitcoin History, Onboarding the Next Billion People, Silk Road, Anti Fragility, Energy
This chat was a continuation of our conversation on stage at Bitcoin 2023 to end the conference: https://youtu.be/kAdPCHY_RzY
Adam on Twitter: https://twitter.com/adam3us
Jack on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jackmallers
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch
twitch: https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch
bitcointv: https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos
podcast: https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch
telegram: https://t.me/citadeldispatch
stream sats to the show: https://www.fountain.fm/
5/26/2023
2:13:13
CD101: Mempools and Transaction Fees with the Mempool Space Team - Wiz, Simon, and Steve
support dispatch: https://citadeldispatch.com/donate
EPISODE: 101
BLOCK: 789547
PRICE: 3733 sats per dollar
TOPICS: Mempools, Transaction Fees, Scaling in Layers, Mining Pools, Block Size Limit, Incentives
Read More: High Fees? Bitcoin is Working As Designed + Bitcoin Transaction Fees and UTXO Management
Wiz on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wiz
Simon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/softsimon_
Steve on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hunicus
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch
twitch: https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch
bitcointv: https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos
podcast: https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch
telegram: https://t.me/citadeldispatch
stream sats to the show: https://www.fountain.fm/
5/13/2023
1:48:28
CD100: The Disturbing Chainalysis Led Prosecution of Roman Sterlingov with Mike Hassard and Tor Ekeland
support dispatch: https://citadeldispatch.com/donate
EPISODE: 100
BLOCK: 785120
PRICE: 3342 sats per dollar
TOPICS: Roman Sterlingov has been held in jail for the last two years accused of operating the custodial bitcoin mixer Bitcoin Fog, evidence being used against him is questionable Chainalysis data, he admits to using the service but claims he was not the operator, Chainalysis refuses to provide background to the defense on their data, broken probability analysis could be used to falsely incriminate any bitcoiner at will
Mike Hassard on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mikehassard
Tor Ekeland on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TorEkelandPLLC
Donate: https://www.torekeland.com
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch
twitch: https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch
bitcointv: https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos
podcast: https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch
telegram: https://t.me/citadeldispatch
stream sats to the show: https://www.fountain.fm/
4/13/2023
1:22:25
CD99: Paxful Shuts Down with Ray Youssef
support dispatch: https://citadeldispatch.com/donate
EPISODE: 99
BLOCK: 784070
PRICE: 3578 sats per dollar
TOPICS: paxful was a leading peer to peer exchange for the last eight years before it shut down this week
Ray Youssef on Twitter: https://twitter.com/raypaxful
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch
twitch: https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch
bitcointv: https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos
podcast: https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch
telegram: https://t.me/citadeldispatch
stream sats to the show: https://www.fountain.fm/
4/5/2023
1:18:18
CD98: Good Morning with David Bailey
support dispatch: https://citadeldispatch.com/donate
EPISODE: 98
BLOCK: 783909
PRICE: 3552 sats per dollar
TOPICS: Puerto Rico, Podcasting 2.0, Value for Value, AI, Barry Silbert Ran a Ponzi Scheme and Owes Billions, The Bitcoin Conference, The Taliban Adopting Bitcoin
David Bailey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidFBailey
twitch: https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch
bitcointv: https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos
podcast: https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch
telegram: https://t.me/citadeldispatch
stream sats to the show: https://www.fountain.fm/