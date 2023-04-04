Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Citadel Dispatch

Podcast Citadel Dispatch
ODELL
An interactive show about bitcoin and freedom tech. Funded by our audience. No ads or sponsors.
  • CD102: Bitcoin is the Best Money with Adam Back and Jack Mallers
    support dispatch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://citadeldispatch.com/donate⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ EPISODE: 102 BLOCK: 791518 PRICE: 3734 sats per dollar TOPICS: Good Money vs Bad Money, Early Bitcoin History, Onboarding the Next Billion People, Silk Road, Anti Fragility, Energy This chat was a continuation of our conversation on stage at Bitcoin 2023 to end the conference: https://youtu.be/kAdPCHY_RzY Adam on Twitter: https://twitter.com/adam3us Jack on Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/jackmallers youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ twitch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ bitcointv: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ telegram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.me/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ stream sats to the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.fountain.fm/⁠⁠
    5/26/2023
    2:13:13
  • CD101: Mempools and Transaction Fees with the Mempool Space Team - Wiz, Simon, and Steve
    support dispatch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://citadeldispatch.com/donate⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ EPISODE: 101 BLOCK: 789547 PRICE: 3733 sats per dollar TOPICS: Mempools, Transaction Fees, Scaling in Layers, Mining Pools, Block Size Limit, Incentives Read More: High Fees? Bitcoin is Working As Designed + Bitcoin Transaction Fees and UTXO Management Wiz on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/wiz Simon on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/softsimon_ Steve on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hunicus youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ twitch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ bitcointv: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ telegram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.me/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ stream sats to the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.fountain.fm/⁠⁠
    5/13/2023
    1:48:28
  • CD100: The Disturbing Chainalysis Led Prosecution of Roman Sterlingov with Mike Hassard and Tor Ekeland
    support dispatch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://citadeldispatch.com/donate⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ EPISODE: 100 BLOCK: 785120 PRICE: 3342 sats per dollar TOPICS: Roman Sterlingov has been held in jail for the last two years accused of operating the custodial bitcoin mixer Bitcoin Fog, evidence being used against him is questionable Chainalysis data, he admits to using the service but claims he was not the operator, Chainalysis refuses to provide background to the defense on their data, broken probability analysis could be used to falsely incriminate any bitcoiner at will Mike Hassard on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/mikehassard Tor Ekeland on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/TorEkelandPLLC Donate: https://www.torekeland.com youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ twitch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ bitcointv: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ telegram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.me/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ stream sats to the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.fountain.fm/⁠⁠
    4/13/2023
    1:22:25
  • CD99: Paxful Shuts Down with Ray Youssef
    support dispatch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://citadeldispatch.com/donate⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ EPISODE: 99 BLOCK: 784070 PRICE: 3578 sats per dollar TOPICS: paxful was a leading peer to peer exchange for the last eight years before it shut down this week Ray Youssef on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/raypaxful⁠ youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ twitch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ bitcointv: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ telegram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.me/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ stream sats to the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.fountain.fm/⁠⁠
    4/5/2023
    1:18:18
  • CD98: Good Morning with David Bailey
    support dispatch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://citadeldispatch.com/donate⁠⁠⁠⁠ EPISODE: 98 BLOCK: 783909 PRICE: 3552 sats per dollar TOPICS: Puerto Rico, Podcasting 2.0, Value for Value, AI, Barry Silbert Ran a Ponzi Scheme and Owes Billions, The Bitcoin Conference, The Taliban Adopting Bitcoin David Bailey on Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/DavidFBailey twitch: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitch.tv/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠ youtube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠ bitcointv: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bitcointv.com/video-channels/citadeldispatch/videos⁠⁠⁠⁠ podcast: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.podpage.com/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠ telegram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.me/citadeldispatch⁠⁠⁠⁠ stream sats to the show: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.fountain.fm/⁠⁠
    4/4/2023
    1:21:50

About Citadel Dispatch

An interactive show about bitcoin and freedom tech. Funded by our audience. No ads or sponsors.
