#229 - Understanding the Critical Role of CVEs and CVSS

In this episode of CISO Tradecraft, host G Mark Hardy delves into the crucial topic of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) and the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS). Learn about the history, structure, and significance of the CVE database, the recent funding crisis, and what it means for the future of cybersecurity. We also explore the intricacies of CVE scoring and how it aids in prioritizing vulnerabilities. Tune in to understand how as a CISO, you can better prepare your organization against cyber threats and manage vulnerabilities efficiently. Transcripts: https://docs.google.com/document/d/13VzyzG5uUVLGVhPA5Ws0UFbHPnfHbsII Chapters 00:00 Introduction to CVE and CVSS 01:13 History of Vulnerability Tracking 03:07 The CVE System Explained 06:47 Understanding CVSS Scoring 13:11 Recent Funding Crisis and Its Impact 15:53 Future of the CVE Program 18:27 Conclusion and Final Thoughts