EBITDA Positive With Producer Dan

Dan Regester fills in for Producer Randy as the boys check in on Randy in Vegas, gym talk, U.S. Open at Oakmont, Tesla Robotaxis in Austin, This Weekend in Fun, and Run it Back. Support us on Patreon and receive weekly episodes for as low $5 per month: www.patreon.com/circlingbackpodcast Watch all of our full episodes on YouTube: www.youtube.com/washedmedia Shop Washed Merch: www.washedmedia.shop • (0:00) Fun & Easy Banter • (16:20) Checkin in on Randy in Vegas • (18:00) Ask a Gym Guy • (40:10) Tesla Robotaxis • (52:08) U.S. Open • (1:01:05) This Weekend in Fun • (1:07:20) Run it Back Support This Episode's Sponsors: • Aura Frames: For a limited time, listeners can save on the perfect gift by visiting AuraFrames.com to get $30 off on their best-selling Carver Mat frame with promo code CIRCLING. • Factor Meals: Get started at factormeals DOT com slash backer50off and use code backer50off to get 50 percent off plus FREE shipping on your first box. • Rhoback: Get 20% off at Rhoback.com with promo code WASHED20.