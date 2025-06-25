Male Canon Events & The Liver King Arrested in Austin
The boys discuss their biggest male canon events, a wild little league photo shoot, Liver King being arrested in Austin, and This Weekend in Fun.
• (0:00) Fun & Easy Banter
• (17:00) Male Canon Events
• (31:48) Little League Photo Shoot
• (43:00) Liver King Arrested
• (52:00) This Weekend in Fun
1:02:31
Poolside Disrespect & Karen Read Trial with Barstool's Kayce Smith
Kayce Smith from Barstool Sports joins the show to talk Karen Read trial, then the boys discuss 25 cent mini margaritas, Will tells a story of poolside disrespect, and the Texas governor vetoes the THC ban.
• (0:00) Fun & Easy Banter
• (10:10) TWIF: 25 Cent Mini Margs
• (30:00) Karen Read Trial with Barstool's Kayce Smith
• (56:50) Will Was Disrespected in a Pool
• (1:20:30) Texas Governor Does Something Cool
1:29:05
Childhood Drink Draft & Biebs Going Through It
The boys talk Biebs standing on business, a new dating app based on your browsing history, Karen Read trial update, Dave's a Love Island Boy, Childhood Drink Draft, This Weekend in Fun, and Run It Back.
• (0:00) Fun & Easy Banter
• (13:00) Biebs Standing on Business
• (21:30) Browsing History Dating App
• (31:20) Karen Read Trial
• (48:50) Dave's a Love Island Boy
• (53:45) Childhood Drink Draft
• (1:08:00) This Weekend in Fun
• (1:21:40) Run it Back
1:22:48
Chesney at The Sphere & the Karen Read Trial
The boys recap their Weekends in Fun, Randy went to the Sphere, "The Putt" controversy, the Karen Read trial, the Joplin doc, Florida man scheming, and Run it Back.
• (0:00) Fun & Easy Banter
• (13:10) Recapping This Weekend in Fun
• (27:30) Randy at the Sphere
• (37:03) "The Putt" Controversy
• (44:00) Karen Read Trial
• (58:10) Joplin Tornado Doc
• (1:00:50) Florida Man
• (1:06:07) Run it Back
1:07:43
EBITDA Positive With Producer Dan
Dan Regester fills in for Producer Randy as the boys check in on Randy in Vegas, gym talk, U.S. Open at Oakmont, Tesla Robotaxis in Austin, This Weekend in Fun, and Run it Back.
• (0:00) Fun & Easy Banter
• (16:20) Checkin in on Randy in Vegas
• (18:00) Ask a Gym Guy
• (40:10) Tesla Robotaxis
• (52:08) U.S. Open
• (1:01:05) This Weekend in Fun
• (1:07:20) Run it Back
A small-to-midsize podcast hosted by Dillon Cheverere, Dave Ruff, and Will deFries — three thirty-plus guys living in Austin, Texas while battling an existential crisis as they struggle to stay relevant in today's meme culture. New episodes every Monday and Wednesday. Subscribe on Patreon for two additional episodes every week at patreon.com/circlingbackpodcast.