Ethan Nestor Talks Creator Clash & His Big Rat Problem

On this episode of Chuckle Sandwich, Ethan Nestor joins us in the studio to talk about his (currently at the time of recording) upcoming fight, predictions on whether or not he'd win, and his RAT PROBLEM. Listen, guys, this Ethan kids got a lot of rats, and we dive in deep to figure out how big of a problem rats can be...