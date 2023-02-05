Chuckle Sandwich is a comedy podcast hosted by Ted Nivison & Schlatt. New episodes every week! More
Available Episodes
5 of 82
AustinShow Wasted $7,000 on a Shirt
On this episode of Chuckle Sandwich, we bring AustinShow into the studio to talk about his prohibitively expensive shirt, his time in Amsterdam, and his view on female anatomy Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/25/2023
1:09:37
Ethan Nestor Talks Creator Clash & His Big Rat Problem
On this episode of Chuckle Sandwich, Ethan Nestor joins us in the studio to talk about his (currently at the time of recording) upcoming fight, predictions on whether or not he'd win, and his RAT PROBLEM. Listen, guys, this Ethan kids got a lot of rats, and we dive in deep to figure out how big of a problem rats can be...Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/18/2023
1:23:14
Chuckle Week 3.0 Begins! ft. Jarvis Johnson
On this episode of Chuckle Sandwich, we are back in the studio with an all new season of Chuckle Week! To start out, we've got Jarvis Johnson on the podcast, where he talks about his upcoming fight in Creator Clash 2.0, amongst other silly and wacky conversations! Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/12/2023
1:19:05
Ted Traveled 5,000 miles to Film This Episode...
On this episode of Chuckle Sandwich, Ted has traveled all the way to the Republic of Ireland to drink Guinness and have a good time. That is, until he realizes it's time to film a podcast episode and he has to set up in Johnny Fox's Pub...Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
4/6/2023
49:32
Ted Returns to Twitch after 2 Years & Chuckle Mail!
On this episode of Chuckle Sandwich, Ted talks about his return to Twitch Streaming after two full years, and we cover many questions in Chuckle Mail! Enjoy!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy