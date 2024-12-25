The big day is here, and so is our final episode of 2024. As we so do every year, we'll take a look back at all the news, trends, sights, and sounds that made this Christmas what it was. We'll also hear some Christmas memories from the Christmas Past family.Thank you for another wonderful season. I'll see you next year.Merry Christmas!Music in this episode"Jazz Podcast Night Relaxing Vibes" — Denis Pavlov, via Pixabay"Wish Background" — Kevin MacLeod, via Incompetech"Calm Piano Music" — Piotr Witowski, via PixabayConnect Facebook page Facebook group Instagram Bluesky Twitter / X Email: [email protected] Website BookChristmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday's Traditions makes a great gift for all the Christmas lovers in your life. Available in hardcover and audiobook. Find it wherever books are sold, like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Backstory: Wren Day
The small, unassuming wren may be nothing much to look at, but wait till it starts singing. Its loud, complex songs, and its tendency to sing them throughout winter, has earned it the title of "King of Birds." But on December 26, the king is dead. Wren Day is a traditional hunting of the wren, followed by celebrations that include disguise, door-to-door visiting and parading, and song. It's certainly one of our most strange and mysterious Christmas customs, a mixture of Celtic mythology, old Christmas traditions, and revenge for giving away secrets. Tiernan Gaffney from the National Museum of Ireland joins Brian to tell the story. Special thanks to Lewis Barfoot for permission to include her beautiful rendition of The Wren Song!Music in this episode"Calm Lullaby for Irish Harp" — Mountain Dweller, via Pixabay"Greensleeves" — Julius H., via Pixabay"Hark! The Herald Angles Sing" — Jon Sayles, via freemusicpublicdomain.com"Angels We Have Heard" — Kevin MacLeod, via Incompetech"Morning Air" — Noru, via Pixabay"The Wren Song" — Lewis Barfoot, shared directly by the artist
Backstory: The Yule Lads
One by one, over a series of nights during Christmastime in Iceland, the Yule Lads come down from a mountain, making mischief, rewarding good behavior and punishing bad. These lovable scamps are unique melding of folkloric traditions, and a reminder that Christmas once was — and still can be — haunted and scary. Terry Gunnell, professor emeritus of folkloristics at the University of Iceland, joins Brian to tell the story. Thanks also to Baldur Gylfa for appearing in this episode!Music in this episode"Momentary Ease" — Blue Dot Sessions, via Free Music Archive"Relaxing Piano" — Uncredited artists, via Pixabay"Tiled Chamber" — Blue Dot Sessions, via Free Music Archive"Ambient Christmas" — Denys Kyshchuk, via Pixabay"The First Noel" — Calvin Clavier, via Pixabay
Backstory: Ded Moroz
Ded Moroz ("Grandfather Frost"), went from folk tale to fairy tale, from beloved symbol of Christmas to exile, and then back to beloved symbol, all in surprisingly short order. It's a story of ups and downs, set against the backdrop of a violent social and political revolution, and which resulted in a strange stint as the "Soviet Santa Claus." Karen Petrone, University of Kentucky history professor and author of Life Has Become More Joyous, Comrades, joins Brian to tell the story. Clara in Australia shares a Christmas memory in this episode. Check out her podcast, The Festivity Files.Music in this episode"Waiting at the Hem" — Blue Dot Sessions, via Free Music Archive"Reverie - Claude Debussy - Classic Concert Grand Piano" — JuliusH, via Pixabay"Heartstring Serenade" — Liudmyla Polishchuk, via Pixabay"Somewhere in my Memory - Xmas Piano" — Calvin Clavier, via Pixabay"O Come O Come Emmanuel" — Jon Sayles, freemusicpublicdomain.com
Your Christmas Memories 2024
Once again it's time for one of my favorite traditions here on Christmas Past: dedicating an entire episode to you and your Christmas memories! I love these little glimpses into other people's lives, families, memories, and all the different ways that Christmas can be celebrated and loved and made special and personal. So, get cozy. You're invited to another Christmas Past family gathering, and trip down memory lane. Music in this episode"Cozy Jazz Podcast Music with Christmas Bells" — Denis Pavlov, via Pixabay"Relaxing Piano / Lofi Music" — John Tramp, via Pixabay
