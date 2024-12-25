About Christmas Past

Behind every Christmas tradition is a story, often a forgotten one. Every year as we put up a tree and pour the eggnog, we’re continuing generations-old narratives, while being mostly unaware of their starting chapters. Join Brian Earl to explore the fascinating stories behind the most wonderful time of the year. It's equal parts nerdy deep dive and warmhearted celebration. Think: NPR meets Clement Clarke Moore! Christmas Past is one of the longest running Christmas podcasts, now in its ninth season. Vanity Fair says: "With excellent production, engaging narration, and short, digestible running times, Christmas Past is perfect to put on while decorating your tree or preparing Christmas dinner."Brian's book, Christmas Past: The Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Holiday's Traditions, is available in hardcover from Lyons Press and an audiobook from Recorded Books! Get your copy today wherever books are sold. And remember...it makes a great gift!