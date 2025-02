Ifeanyi Elswith speaks on “Gyaltingz” and GarifunaGirlMagic

Hi CHI EYE! Today we have on an amazing artist, Ifeanyi Elswith. I totally love her project and was excited to interview her. Ifeanyi came on to promote her EP, GarifunaGirlMagic LLC, and other ventures. She has great advice, acumen, and artistry. Here’s a bio:🇧🇿 Chicago/Belizean Artist Ifeanyi Elswith embodies ‘Pretty Gyal Energy' on new EP ‘Gyaltingz,’ Out Now 🧚🏿‍♀️Ifeanyi Elswith is thrilled to announce the release of her brand new EP, “Gyaltingz.”Blending sultry R&B melodies, hip-hop edge, and Belizean influences, Ifeanyi Elswith crafts a sonic journey that embodies the essence of divine femininity. Drawing inspiration from her Garifuna roots and Chicago upbringing, the EP explores themes of self-love, independence, and empowerment, all wrapped in her signature fusion of soulful storytelling and rhythmic finesse. With its infectious beats and heartfelt lyrics, “Gyaltingz” is more than music-it's a movement for every woman owning her power and embracing her inner feline.Chicago artist Ifeanyi Elswith blends R&B, hip-hop, and her Belizean roots with jazz, soul, and dancehall influences, earning acclaim as The Chicago Reader’s 2023 “Best R&B Artist” runner-up. Known for her dynamic performances and genre-bending sound, she’s shared stages with Vic Mensa and Capleton, and her music has been featured on Audiotree, Chicago Tribune, and HBO Max’s South Side. Founder of Garifuna Girl Magic LLC, Ifeanyi celebrates her Caribbean heritage while making waves in the music scene.Ifeanyi Elswith is partnering on this release with Ambitious Entertainment, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting Chicago artists.You can follow Ifeanyi @ifeanyielswith everywhere! Also check out her @garifunagirlmagic LLC and page. Listen to her music on all platforms. Show up to upcoming shows! 🎤💃🏿🌆Follow the host Jocelyn @womanistwoo everywhere. And follow the show @chieyepod on IG. 👩🏿‍💻🎙️📚If you’d like to be on the show email [email protected]