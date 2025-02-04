Powered by RND
CHI EYE

Jocelyn Billheimer
CHI EYE is where Jocelyn Billheimer distributes the chai on Chicago change-makers across cultures and generations. This podcast platforms people from all walks ...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • Ifeanyi Elswith speaks on “Gyaltingz” and GarifunaGirlMagic
    Hi CHI EYE! Today we have on an amazing artist, Ifeanyi Elswith. I totally love her project and was excited to interview her. Ifeanyi came on to promote her EP, GarifunaGirlMagic LLC, and other ventures. She has great advice, acumen, and artistry. Here’s a bio:🇧🇿 Chicago/Belizean Artist Ifeanyi Elswith embodies ‘Pretty Gyal Energy' on new EP ‘Gyaltingz,’ Out Now 🧚🏿‍♀️Ifeanyi Elswith is thrilled to announce the release of her brand new EP, “Gyaltingz.”Blending sultry R&B melodies, hip-hop edge, and Belizean influences, Ifeanyi Elswith crafts a sonic journey that embodies the essence of divine femininity. Drawing inspiration from her Garifuna roots and Chicago upbringing, the EP explores themes of self-love, independence, and empowerment, all wrapped in her signature fusion of soulful storytelling and rhythmic finesse. With its infectious beats and heartfelt lyrics, “Gyaltingz” is more than music-it's a movement for every woman owning her power and embracing her inner feline.Chicago artist Ifeanyi Elswith blends R&B, hip-hop, and her Belizean roots with jazz, soul, and dancehall influences, earning acclaim as The Chicago Reader’s 2023 “Best R&B Artist” runner-up. Known for her dynamic performances and genre-bending sound, she’s shared stages with Vic Mensa and Capleton, and her music has been featured on Audiotree, Chicago Tribune, and HBO Max’s South Side. Founder of Garifuna Girl Magic LLC, Ifeanyi celebrates her Caribbean heritage while making waves in the music scene.Ifeanyi Elswith is partnering on this release with Ambitious Entertainment, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting Chicago artists.You can follow Ifeanyi @ifeanyielswith everywhere! Also check out her @garifunagirlmagic LLC and page. Listen to her music on all platforms. Show up to upcoming shows! 🎤💃🏿🌆Follow the host Jocelyn @womanistwoo everywhere. And follow the show @chieyepod on IG. 👩🏿‍💻🎙️📚If you’d like to be on the show email [email protected] 💯
    --------  
    1:04:28
  • Why CHI EYE
    Welcome to 2025 CHI EYE guys, gals, and pals. Today I’m serving you a solo episode with some assistance from Ai. I wanted to share my inspirations for starting this show, honor one of my favorite ancestors, and spill the chai on my love the CHI.Shout out to the Most High for prompting me to share this insight and my memories. Shout out to my grandmother for inspiring me from the heavens 🕊️. In this podcast we unpack my love for Chicago, why I started the show, and where I see the city headed. Follow me @womanistwoo everywhere for more, and expect at least one solo episode a month moving forward. We’re growing this year. If you’d like to be on the show email [email protected] 🧋
    --------  
    45:45
  • LaNijah Flagg delivers Dance and Doctoral Dreams
    Today on CHI EYE we welcome LaNijah Flagg. She is a current doctoral student at University of Chicago in their Physics program. When she's not studying or in the lab; you can catch LaNijah pursuing dance dreams via Diamond MVMT and other classes. Some of her dance credits include John Legend and Sheila E. You can follow her at @nijah.f on Instagram. - You can follow the host Jocelyn @womanistwoo everywhere. Follow the show @chieyepod on Instagram. If you'd like to be on the show email [email protected].
    --------  
    51:47
  • Emani Figaro explores Mogul Moves, Mental Health, and Memories
    Emani "Mogul Mani" Figaro is a creative entrepreneur, consultant, and community connector. Although, she splits her time between Chicago and Atlanta; Emani's work has taken her all over the country and the globe. She graced CHI EYE with warmth and wisdom in the early summer or 2024 amidst her Mogul Minds series. She founded Maison Mogul Consulting Foundation, which according to the website, "was born from a vision to catalyze positive change in education, entrepreneurship, and education... [And they] strive to provide educational resources, foster an entrepreneurial spirit, and build resilient communities through impactful programs and initiatives." --- If you're interested in working with Maison Mogul check out their site. You can follow Emani on Instagram @mogulmanii And check out her business pages: @godisacreative_ & @maisonmogulconsulting :) --- You can follow the host, Jocelyn, @womanistwoo everywhere. If you'd like to be on CHI EYE, DM Jocelyn or email [email protected].
    --------  
    1:06:58
  • Neelam Warren-Pal reps Hip-Hop, Heritage, and History
    Today on CHI EYE, we're premiering an episode featuring Neelam Warren-Pal (they/them), a 22-year-old creative. Be on the lookout for their upcoming podcast, Hip-Hop Don't Stop. This episode was originally recorded in April 2024. Follow Neelam @taurusflorista Follow Jocelyn @womanistwoo Do you want to be on the show? Email [email protected]
    --------  
    1:05:12

About CHI EYE

CHI EYE is where Jocelyn Billheimer distributes the chai on Chicago change-makers across cultures and generations. This podcast platforms people from all walks of life—sharing anecdotes of their adventures and awakenings while providing advice for anyone navigating 21st century life. We dive into our spirituality, creativity, and personality. Warm words and wisdom abound. We chill over here too. Let’s dive in. Host: Jocelyn Billheimer @womanistwoo Want to be on the show? DM the host or email [email protected]
