CHI EYE is where Jocelyn Billheimer distributes the chai on Chicago change-makers across cultures and generations. This podcast platforms people from all walks of life—sharing anecdotes of their adventures and awakenings while providing advice for anyone navigating 21st century life.
We dive into our spirituality, creativity, and personality. Warm words and wisdom abound. We chill over here too. Let’s dive in.
Host: Jocelyn Billheimer @womanistwoo
