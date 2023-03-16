Life Will Be the Death of Me with Chelsea Handler

Listen to Chelsea Handler's first ever podcast series featuring candid, hilarious conversations about her life, her work and where she’s headed next. The series... More
The Art of Livin’ with Matthew McConaughey
Chelsea’s joined this week by Matthew McConaughey to discuss the changing nature of his relationship with his kids, how he learned to see more greenlights in life, and why you should always be your own hype-man. Then: A flight attendant struggles with self-confidence as he pursues a career in comedy. A post-grad feels lost in life as she searches for meaning. And a forty-something wonders if she should quit dating and hook up with her best friend - only trouble is: she’s not into him.
Sign up here for the ArtOfLivinEvent.com with Matthew McConaughey
Book: Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected]
Produced by Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert
The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees. This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.
4/13/2023
1:04:17
There Is No Fairy Tale with Lindsey Vonn
This week Lindsey Vonn joins Chelsea to talk about multitasking yourself into an incredible career, how your relationship changes with a parent after they die, and why Lindsey’s no longer worried about getting injured while skiing. Then: A golfer is ready to give up after lewd comments from sexist old men. A world traveler wants to know how NOT to pick up guys. And a girlfriend wants her boyfriend to embody all five love languages… or else.
RISE by Lindsey Vonn
Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected]
Produced by Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert
4/6/2023
1:04:13
You Are a Badass with Jen Sincero
Chelsea and Catherine are joined by Jen Sincero to talk about why what you tell yourself becomes your truth, being broke in your forties, and shifting your energy to change your life. Then: A schoolteacher finds herself unlovable. A fiance feels guilty about her student loan debt. And a fashionista dreams of a life like the DIY bloggers she sees online.
Books in this episode:
You are a Badass
You are a Badass at Making Money
Think and Grow Rich
Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected]
Executive Producer Catherine Law
Editor & Engineer Brad Dickert
3/30/2023
56:50
You Might Be the Egg Lady with Chelsea + Catherine
Chelsea and Catherine are in-studio this week to talk about letting go of anger and blame to soothe your soul, what books are on their must-read lists right now, and the correct way to peel an egg in public. Then: They hear an update from a caller who chose NOT to follow their advice. A woman with trichotillomania (chronic hair pulling) wonders when to reveal her wig to a new guy. Dirty dishes may signal a death-knell in a long-term relationship. And a stepmom grows concerned over her stepson’s increasingly creepy behavior.
Books in this episode:
Cuba
Breath
On Our Best Behavior
Tao Te Ching
Letting Go: The Pathway of Surrender
Thanks to Betterhelp for sponsoring our new segment, Calling In Backup, and to David Yadush, Licensed Therapist and Clinical Operations Manager at Betterhelp.
Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected]
Produced by Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert
3/23/2023
1:15:12
Big Italian Sausage with Bianca Del Rio
Bianca Del Rio joins Chelsea to talk about having a man in every port, not letting your career take over your life, and the business of pronouns. Then: A Bostonian cringes at his friend’s bad behavior. A self-deprecator wonders why all his friends seem to tease him too much. And an up-and-coming comic fears he’ll run into his ex… who’s in the same line of work.
Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected]
Produced by Catherine Law
Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert
About Life Will Be the Death of Me with Chelsea Handler
Listen to Chelsea Handler's first ever podcast series featuring candid, hilarious conversations about her life, her work and where she’s headed next. The series is an entertaining, raw, smart, funny, heartbreaking and honest memoir of Chelsea’s life changing year of self-discovery, healing and growth. The podcast features interviews with celebrities such as Connie Britton, Jake Tapper, Sean Hayes, Mary McCormack and more. Life Will Be the Death of Me with Chelsea Handler is a production of iHeartRadio.