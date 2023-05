Life Will Be the Death of Me with Chelsea Handler

You Might Be the Egg Lady with Chelsea + Catherine

Chelsea and Catherine are in-studio this week to talk about letting go of anger and blame to soothe your soul, what books are on their must-read lists right now, and the correct way to peel an egg in public. Then: They hear an update from a caller who chose NOT to follow their advice. A woman with trichotillomania (chronic hair pulling) wonders when to reveal her wig to a new guy. Dirty dishes may signal a death-knell in a long-term relationship. And a stepmom grows concerned over her stepson’s increasingly creepy behavior. * Books in this episode: Cuba Breath On Our Best Behavior Tao Te Ching Letting Go: The Pathway of Surrender * Thanks to Betterhelp for sponsoring our new segment, Calling In Backup, and to David Yadush, Licensed Therapist and Clinical Operations Manager at Betterhelp. * Need some advice from Chelsea? Email us at [email protected] * Produced by Catherine Law Edited & Engineered by Brandon Dickert * * * * * The views and opinions expressed are solely those of the Podcast author, or individuals participating in the Podcast, and do not represent the opinions of iHeartMedia or its employees. This Podcast should not be used as medical advice, mental health advice, mental health counseling or therapy, or as imparting any health care recommendations at all. Individuals are advised to seek independent medical, counseling advice and/or therapy from a competent health care professional with respect to any medical condition, mental health issues, health inquiry or matter, including matters discussed on this Podcast. Guests and listeners should not rely on matters discussed in the Podcast and shall not act or shall refrain from acting based on information contained in the Podcast without first seeking independent medical advice.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.