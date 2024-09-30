Jump in and crank up Car and Driver’s Into Cars, the new podcast from America’s new-car bible. With the same blend of intelligence, independence, and a touch of...

The Acura Integra Type S has us examining the state of the affordable sports sedan. Hosts Tony Quiroga and Eddie Alterman take the Integra Type S out for a drive and then sit down with Acura product planner Jonathon Rivers to get the back story on this 10 Best-winning car. For more on the Acura Integra Type S visit Car and Driver online.

BMW's new 5-series offers buyers the option of electric or gas. We drive both and decide which one we like more. BMW product planner John Kelly joins hosts Tony Quiroga and Eddie Alterman to discuss the new 5-series and BMW's electrification strategy. For more on the BMW's new 5-series visit Car and Driver online.

Cadillac's new $350,000 Celestiq offers buyers a unique experience. Hosts Tony Quiroga and Eddie Alterman travel to Cadillac House to see what Celestiq customers have in store for them. After a thorough walk around of the Celestiq from the engineers and designers who created it, Tony and Eddie option out a Celestiq with Cadillac's design concierge. For more on the Cadillac Celestiq visit Car and Driver online.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a fun-to-drive EV with over 600 horsepower that can imitate a gas car. Hosts Tony Quiroga and Eddie Alterman try it out and end up questioning reality. For more on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N visit Car and Driver online.

The Toyota Land Cruiser returns as a more affordable SUV, Tony and Eddie take it off-roading to find out if it lives up to the Land Cruiser name. For more on the Toyota Land Cruiser visit Car and Driver online.

Jump in and crank up Car and Driver's Into Cars, the new podcast from America's new-car bible. With the same blend of intelligence, independence, and a touch of irreverence that has made Car and Driver a trusted source for news and reviews since 1955, hosts Tony Quiroga and Eddie Alterman deliver unfiltered conversations about the most compelling new vehicles on the road. Whether you're in the market for a new set of wheels or just love the sound of a V-8, our panel of editors and expert guests break down the complex. It's not just about horsepower and zero-to-60 times; it's about the stories behind the cars, the people, and the shared love of cars that fuel our passion.