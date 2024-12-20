Canusa Street - Intersecting the Canada U.S. Relationship

In this episode of Canusa Street hosts Beth and Chris sit down with Congressman Buddy Carter, the US Representative for Georgia's 1st District. Together, they delve into the critical importance of the Canada-US relationship. Congressman Carter shares his insights on opportunities for continued collaboration, including USMCA, energy trade and coordination, healthcare, and more. Join us for a discussion that underscores the significance of cross-border cooperation and explores opportunities to strengthen the bilateral partnership.
--------
16:28
Defense Sense
General Glen VanHerck, USAF, joins Beth and Chris to discuss his time as the 26th Commander of NORAD and the 9th Commander of the US Northern Command. He also talks about how the relationship between the US and Canada is vital for defense and security, his response to the Chinese spy balloon incident, and the importance of collaboration and coordination across different commands and agencies.
--------
33:20
Celebrating Our 100th Episode!
It may be hard to believe, but this is the 100th episode of Canusa Street! Today, Beth and Chris share some of their favorite moments as Canusa Street doubles as Memory Lane. Thank you to all of our listeners who have made this show a success.
--------
27:10
A Conversation with Ambassador Hillman
Who better to talk to on Canusa Street than Canadian ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman? In this very special episode, Beth and Chris take a few moments to discuss how important this relationship is to each country and the whole world.
--------
25:32
Madame President (of the Treasury Board)
With thousands of businesses engaging in cross-border trade, how do Ottawa and Washington work together to reduce costs and red tape? On this episode, Minister Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada, joins Beth and Chris to discuss her work on regulatory cooperation, approach to cyber defense and security, and Asian-Canadian upbringing.
About Canusa Street - Intersecting the Canada U.S. Relationship
A podcast partnership between the Canadian American Business Council and the Wilson Center, Canusa Street examines the issues of the Canada/US relationship in a thoughtful and entertaining way. Understanding our long history, connections, friendship, and disagreements, hosts Chris Sands and Scotty Greenwood discuss the special relationship that exists among these giant neighbors, and how they can both be prosperous moving forward.