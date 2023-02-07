Canine Conversations - Dog Training Podcast

Canine Conversations tackles just about everything dog related: dog training, dog health, owning a dog, dog behavior problems, competitive dog sports, what to f...
This podcast will probably blow up the internet and ruffle many feathers. I had no idea where this conversation would go, in fact I wasn't even sure if we were gonna do a podcast. Larry was in town getting ready for a seminar, so I took him to a favorite beach spot to have a beer and some fish tacos. Then we thought, what the heck, let's talk! Our conversations are always like minded, entertaining and meaningful. I'm blessed to count this guy as a very close friend, comrade, fellow dog trainer and more! We often laugh at the same stuff, get frustrated at the same issues and always value each other. I can honestly say I feel like I've known him for so long, even though it's only bee a few years. We connected through a mutual respect in dog training and then found out we grew up a few miles from one another in New Jersey. We both moved to the south at one point and we both have the same humor. We also share a true respect and passion for dogs. This chat delves into so many topics, O'd be remiss to try and list them all here, but some are: ecollar bans, purely positive training, rescue dogs, dog trainer certification, ethics in training, haters and SOOOO much more. NO matter what you're looking for, you will either LOVE or HATE this podcast, I hope you'll make it all the way through, because it takes a sudden turn right around the 1 HOUR mark! If you want to learn more about Larry, check out his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/larry.krohn.9 as well as his Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCortXxJdZYbHCrOa3nddr6g ************************* Check out my online dog training resources for dog trainers and owners: https://robertcabral.com If you've ever considered learning to become a dog trainer, my online course can help: http://shelterdogtraining.com
PItbulls are one of the most controversial breed of dog. They polarize people: some LOVE them - some HATE them! I thought it would be a great idea to talk to someone who would seem somewhat neutral and get some more info on the breed. Kenny Licklider has trained so many dogs to the highest level including those for the US Military. So, the question is: "Can pitbulls be used for military k9 work?" The surprising answer is in this video. Pitbulls can be really amazing dogs and when you hear the stories from Ken, you will agree. It takes a special person to own them, train them and live with them, but when you find that match, you will be astounded! To learn more about Ken Licklider and Vohne Liche Kennels, check out: http://www.vohneliche.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vohnelichekennels/ IG @vohnelicheknnels Check my online dog training at: https://robertcabral.com
AKC Obedience is a dog training skill like few others. For the most part it is women dominating the sport and everyone knows everyone. I have competed in AKC obedience all the way from Novice to Utility. The person that first introduced me to the sport many years ago was Flo Walberg. We have stayed friends over the years and I thought it would be great to get her on the show and talk about dog training and more. Flo has competed at the highest levels and WON at those levels. She has trained, competed and titled Border Collies as well as Rottweilers over the years. To watch Flo compete is awesome. She is composed, professional and a TOP COMPETITOR. There are only a few people I like to watch doing AKC Obedience and Flo is one of them. In this chat we talk about the mindset, the training, the dogs and her beginnings in the sport. No matter what style of dog training you're doing, you'll gain something from this podcast with the one and only Flo Walberg!
I have interviewed many champions and world champions in protection dog sports. For this podcast I sat down with Mia Skogster of Finland who is a 2x World IGP Champion in the FMBB. We talked about her passion for dogs, dog training, completion and breeding. What it takes to be a champion and how much love and dedication it takes to train a world champion dog. IGP is a very tough sport and getting into the mind of a trainer like Mia will shed some insight to anyone who is interested in learning more about dogs, dog training and dog sports. We also talk about the important roles that working dog sports play for the world as a whole and I think this is a very interesting topic. To learn more about Mia, check out these links: Her book & online training: https://puhutaankokoiraa.fi/en instagram: https://instagram.com/miaskogster?igshid=MmIzYWVlNDQ5Yg== Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skogstermia Here's the link to k9 and sports which we discussed as well: https://k9-and-sports.com/en/ ********************** Check out my online dog training resources here: https://robertcabral.com My logo gear: https://robertcabral.com/shop #dogtraining #dogtrainer #ipo
This discussion is sure to ruffle some feathers as Michael, Bart and I discuss everything that is going on in dog training, but everyone is afraid to talk about. This includes the radical shift in dog training language and methodologies and how that will affect dogs. The bans on training tools that are being attempted here in the USA and the ones that have taken place in many European countries and what that means for the future of dog training. We discuss the use of the ecollar and the stigma that surrounds it as well. As we see people trying to ban tools and dog sports, we should understand that this will inevitably mean an end to dogs as we know them and owning dogs as pets. A very sad state of events for anyone who loves dogs. I've known Bart for over 12 years and we've shared some great conversations about dog training and technology over the years. I hope you'll enjoy this chat. It's a no holds barred, gloves off conversation about our passion for dog training. T o learn more about Michael and Bart, follow these links: https://www.nepopotraining.com https://www.martinsystem.com Check my online dog training resources here: https://robertcabral.com
Canine Conversations tackles just about everything dog related: dog training, dog health, owning a dog, dog behavior problems, competitive dog sports, what to feed, rescue dogs, shelter dogs, talks with other dog lovers and so much more.
Hosted by Robert Cabral, master trainer and behavior specialist. Robert has trained and worked with thousands of dogs through his work with Bound Angels at shelters throughout the US. He has also trained and titled competitive obedience and protection dogs worked with countless pet dogs with clients and has shown dogs in AKC, IPO, Mondio Ring - covering obedience, protection, conformation and more.
The guests and conversations are always engaging, interesting and fun to listen to. Robert is a dog lover first and foremost and speaks about creating a better life for dogs in each podcast.