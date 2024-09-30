Why Does Everyone Think I Am Going To Be Killed?

I break down all the new and old media attacks I’ve received for things I never said and ask the question, “What is the point of all this?” Ep.305 - - - Binge ALL 10 episodes of Convicting a Murderer here: https://bit.ly/3RbWBPL Grab some “Yes We CANdace” merch here: https://bit.ly/3Amm13Y - - - Today’s Sponsors: ExpressVPN - Get 3 Months FREE of ExpressVPN: https://www.expressvpn.com/candace Grand Canyon University - Find your purpose at Grand Canyon University: https://www.gcu.edu/ Balance of Nature - Get 35% off Your Order of Fruits & Veggies + $10 Off Every Additional Set. Use promo code CANDACE at checkout: https://www.balanceofnature.com/ - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RNly1c Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3U5DF4a Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ug6Thd Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d9dZ6k