I break down all the new and old media attacks I’ve received for things I never said and ask the question, “What is the point of all this?” Ep.305 - - - Binge ALL 10 episodes of Convicting a Murderer here: https://bit.ly/3RbWBPL Grab some “Yes We CANdace” merch here: https://bit.ly/3Amm13Y - - - Today’s Sponsors: ExpressVPN - Get 3 Months FREE of ExpressVPN: https://www.expressvpn.com/candace Grand Canyon University - Find your purpose at Grand Canyon University: https://www.gcu.edu/ Balance of Nature - Get 35% off Your Order of Fruits & Veggies + $10 Off Every Additional Set. Use promo code CANDACE at checkout: https://www.balanceofnature.com/ - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RNly1c Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3U5DF4a Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ug6Thd Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d9dZ6k
--------
44:04
This Is Crazy! Rabbi Barclay Attacks Me for Things I Never Said.
Rabbi Barclay joins the show to discuss his accusations and claims about me. Ep.304 - - - Binge ALL 10 episodes of Convicting a Murderer here: https://bit.ly/3RbWBPL Grab some “Yes We CANdace” merch here: https://bit.ly/3Amm13Y - - - Today’s Sponsors: American Financing - Call American Financing for a FREE mortgage review!800-795-1210 OR Visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RNly1c Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3U5DF4a Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ug6Thd Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d9dZ6k
--------
1:43:05
Wow! What I Learned on the ‘Fresh and Fit’ Podcast
I recap the best moments from my appearance on the Fresh & Fit Podcast, Olivia Rodrigo passes out morning after pills at her concerts, Arianna Grande continues to be a proud homewrecker, and I talk about my upcoming interview with Joe Budden. The Joe Budden interview trailer can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/p/C4gLB6ursly/ Ep.303 - - - Binge ALL 10 episodes of Convicting a Murderer here: https://bit.ly/3RbWBPL Grab some “Yes We CANdace” merch here: https://bit.ly/3Amm13Y - - - Today’s Sponsors: PreBorn! - Help save 10,000 babies from abortion: https://preborn.com/candace Birch Gold - Text "CANDACE" to 989898, or go to https://birchgold.com/candace, for your no-cost, no-obligation, FREE information kit. - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RNly1c Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3U5DF4a Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ug6Thd Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d9dZ6k
--------
36:37
TikTok Ban! The CIA Wants Their Narrative Back.
The US wants to ban TikTok, Dylan Mulvaney drops a music video, and Shaun King converts to Islam. Ep.302 - - - Binge ALL 10 episodes of Convicting a Murderer here: https://bit.ly/3RbWBPL Grab some “Yes We CANdace” merch here: https://bit.ly/3Amm13Y - - - Today’s Sponsors: Beam - Get 40% off for a limited time! http://www.ShopBeam.com/Candace The Wellness Company - Exclusive Discount for my Listeners. Use promo code Candace at http://www.TWC.Health/Candace American Financing - Call American Financing for a FREE mortgage review!800-795-1210 OR Visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RNly1c Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3U5DF4a Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ug6Thd Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d9dZ6k
--------
39:10
Andrew Tate Detained AGAIN! What Is Happening?
The Tate brothers have been detained yet again, a criminal justice reform advocate who went viral on Joe Rogan has been arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering someone, and Lady Gaga still doesn’t know what a woman is. Ep.300 - - - Binge ALL 10 episodes of Convicting a Murderer here: https://bit.ly/3RbWBPL Grab some “Yes We CANdace” merch here: https://bit.ly/3Amm13Y - - - Today’s Sponsors: PureTalk - Get a FREE Samsung 5G smartphone at https://www.puretalkusa.com/Owens Beam - Get 40% off for a limited time! http://www.ShopBeam.com/Candace Birch Gold - Text "CANDACE" to 989898, or go to https://birchgold.com/candace, for your no-cost, no-obligation, FREE information kit. - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RNly1c Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3U5DF4a Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Ug6Thd Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d9dZ6k
Candace Owens holds nothing back in her brand new show as she takes on the political and cultural issues of the day. Featuring deep dives, investigations and exposés on today’s burning topics. Listen to CANDACE OWENS Monday through Friday at 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT.