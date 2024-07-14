In the latest episode of Can We Talk R&B?, host Ian Von sits down with the legendary Eric Roberson, an artist with over thirty years of experience in the R&B industry. Eric takes us through his journey—from his early years in South Jersey to his time in college, where his passion for music truly began to take shape.
Eric opens up about his work with DJ Jazzy Jeff, his role as a writer with the Noon Time collective, and his experiences in the studio with icons like Floetry, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Musiq Soulchild, and Dre & Vidal. He also shares the story behind writing Musiq Soulchild's hit single "Previous Cats" and reflects on his healing time working with Fred Hampton’s legacy.
Listeners will also hear about Eric's innovative approach to live performances, where he seamlessly blends freestyle elements and creates new songs on the spot, showcasing his boundless creativity and musical versatility. With influences ranging from gospel to hip-hop, Eric explains how these diverse sounds have shaped his unique style and contributed to his enduring success in the R&B world.
Time Stamps:
00:00:00: Introduction to Season Two
00:00:23: Early Days and Memories at A Touch of Jazz
00:01:19: Unique Musical Approach of Music Soulchild
00:02:01: Invitation to Subscribe and Support
00:02:12: Welcome to the Episode with Eric Robeson
00:02:25: Introduction of Eric Robeson
00:03:40: Discussion on the Mission of the Podcast
00:04:05: Eric Robeson’s Musical Background
00:06:41: Eric Robeson’s Early Musical Influences
00:08:21: Arrival at Howard University
00:10:33: Eric’s Early Music Creation and Scholarship to Howard
00:11:50: Overview of Eric Robeson’s Albums
00:12:45: Eric Bellinger’s Work Ethic Comparison
00:13:33: Importance of Career Longevity and Output
00:14:05: Creating Songs on the Spot During Performances
00:14:25: Philosophy on Creativity
00:16:00: Trust and Freestyling in Music
00:17:00: The Impact of Collaborations
00:19:00: The Balance Between Music Career and Family Life
00:21:00: The Magic of Music and Its Emotional Impact
00:24:00: Musical Influence of Detroit and Philly
00:26:08: Early Career and Meeting DJ Jazzy Jeff
00:28:00: Experiences at "A Touch of Jazz"
00:28:50: Unique Talent of Musiq Soul Child
00:29:20: The beginning of the story
00:30:03: Amazing collaborations and recording processes
00:32:01: The popularity of "Just Friends" by Musiq Soul Child
00:33:03: Meeting Kevin Lyles and Russell Simmons
00:34:41: The importance of non-singles and B sides in R&B
00:35:19: Transitioning to personal artistry and discussing the song "Lessons"
00:36:43: The creation process of "Lessons"
00:40:54: Collaborating with Raheem, Kevin Ross, and Anthony Hamilton
00:42:21: Recording the video for "Lessons" during the pandemic
00:42:44: Reflecting on the success and longevity of a music career
00:43:21: Discussion on R&B and age stereotypes
00:44:00: The evergreen quality of R&B music
00:46:09: The importance of evolving as an artist
00:47:38: Detailed insight on the Patreon experience
00:49:50: The significance of releasing new music frequently
00:52:03: Transition to a lighter discussion - favorite R&B era
00:53:34: Discussing the 'Mount Rushmore' of singers
00:57:00: If I could trade voices
00:57:36: Introduction to the discussion
00:57:45: Mentioning Stevie and other influential voices
00:57:59: Discussion on Terrence Trent Darby's influence
00:58:30: Realization on the importance of songwriting
00:58:44: Concluding thoughts and appreciation
00:58:57: Thank you and closing remarks
--------
59:25
Fallin Up: Elle Varner’s Return to R&B
Elle Varner joins Can We Talk R&B to share her musical journey, starting with her parents' influence in R&B. Elle reflects on her musical education, including her time at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, and how her 2012 debut propelled her into stardom. She opens up about the shifts in the music industry, her time away from the scene, and her powerful return as an independent artist.
Elle also discusses her latest single, "Fallen Up," and the newfound freedom she feels in her music, along with the hunger to break through even further in her career. She shares her passion for mentoring new talent and guiding the next generation of artists.
In a candid moment, Elle talks about the emotional loss of her father and former manager, revealing how these profound experiences have deeply influenced both her personal and professional growth.
00:00:00: Intro
00:02:01: Introducing Special Guest Elle Varner
00:02:50: Elle Varner's Background and Early Influences
00:04:09: Growing Up in the R&B Scene
00:06:02: Early Music Experiences and Talent Shows
00:08:48: Quaker Influence and Civil Rights Activism in Family
00:11:01: Transition from LA to East Coast Influence
00:12:01: Developing Her Own Music
00:13:27: Fusion of R&B and Jazz Influences
00:15:08: Guitar Playing Style and Musical Technique
00:16:28: Understanding the Special Element of Melody
00:16:53: Aspiring Artist and Family Influence
00:17:14: Starting to Record Music
00:18:18: First Experience as a Session Writer
00:19:13: The Art of Background Singing
00:19:57: Learning to Let the Song Fly
00:20:28: College Experience at NYU
00:22:02: Transition to Production and Engineering
00:24:27: Early Songwriting and Performance Experiences
00:25:09: Overcoming Industry Challenges
00:26:13: Releasing the First Album
00:29:43: Perseverance and Manifesting Success
00:30:16: Working with Linda Perry and Continuing to Prove Oneself
00:31:38: Changes in the Music Industry
00:33:43: Release of New Song "Falling Up" and Upholding Artistic Integrity
00:35:36: Admiration for Kanye and Artists' Personal Lives
00:37:03: Separating Art from the Artist
00:39:01: Hope for a Future of Grace and Equality
00:41:07: Challenges Faced by Black Women in the Industry
00:42:27: Jason, a Mutual Friend and Manager – Memories and Impact
00:48:01: El Varner as a Mentor and Inspiration
00:50:39: Importance of Clear Questions and Mentorship
00:52:00: Deep Dive: The Story Behind the Single "Refill"
00:54:17: Discussion on current inspiring R&B artists
00:55:39: Decades and their influence on R&B
00:56:39: Mount Rushmore of female R&B singers
00:58:02: Future music plans and upcoming releases
00:59:12: Introduction to the 212 label
01:01:27: Plans for signing and managing new artists
01:02:25: Closing remarks and gratitude toward the team
--------
1:02:37
Avery Wilson: From The Voice to The Wiz – A Journey of Voice, Identity, and Music
Avery Wilson discusses the power of his elite voice and shares his journey in the music business being on The Voice. He opens up about his sexuality, his new role in The Wiz, his latest single, and the music influences that have shaped his career.
--------
58:05
Robert Stevenson: Vocal Coach to Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Kane Brown, SZA & More – Training Over 1,000 Singers
In this episode of the Can We Talk R&B Podcast, Ian Von welcomes vocal coach and musician Robert "RAab " Stevenson. They discuss Robert's journey from a family of singers to becoming a sought-after vocal coach for stars. Stevenson shares his early experiences in music, the transition from group performances to a solo career, and the impact of the New Jack Swing era. He reflects on the creation of his hit song 'Foreplay' and the formation of the group 9-1-1, as well as the challenges he faced in the music industry and his eventual shift towards songwriting and producing. In this segment of the conversation, RAab discusses the importance of faith during challenging times, the impact of vocal coaching, and his commitment to mentoring the next generation of singers.
The conversation emphasizes the significance of spiritual guidance and the role of quality over quantity in artistic development. In this enlightening conversation, Ian Von and Robert Stevenson delve into the profound influence of church on music, the importance of artist development, and the challenges faced by modern artists in the music industry. They discuss the necessity of preparation and coaching for artists, the joy of helping others, and share personal anecdotes about working with diverse talents like Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Charlie Wilson Pharrell Williams, Kane Brown, Sza and Dave Matthews. The conversation highlights the significance of nurturing vocal skills and the full-circle moments that define a successful coaching career.
--------
1:14:22
Miki Howard's Journey Through Music, Struggle, and Resilience
In this episode, Miki Howard joins Ian Von to share her remarkable journey in music and the life story that inspired her biopic. Miki opens up about her Gospel upbringing and her experiences growing up alongside elite Gospel musicians. She candidly discusses the challenges she faced, including being taken advantage of by a much older producer during her teenage years, and the impact of being raised by a lesbian mother.
Miki reflects on her struggles with signing deals that didn’t pay her fairly for her work, her tumultuous marriages to abusive partners, and how her husband Eddie contributed to her being blackballed from the music industry. She also shares her relationship with Gerald Gevert, her battles with drug abuse, and her emotional reaction to seeing footage of Cassie Ventura being abused by Diddy. Join us for an insightful and powerful conversation!
Can We Talk R&B is a weekly podcast series, that explores the history, culture and future of R&B music through in-depth interviews with artists, producers, songwriters, and other industry professionals. The show dives into the creative process, the business side of music, and the cultural impact of R&B. Can We Talk R&B is a place for R&B fans to discover new and veteran talent.