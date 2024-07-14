Eric Roberson: Three Decades of R&B Reinvention

In the latest episode of Can We Talk R&B?, host Ian Von sits down with the legendary Eric Roberson, an artist with over thirty years of experience in the R&B industry. Eric takes us through his journey—from his early years in South Jersey to his time in college, where his passion for music truly began to take shape. Eric opens up about his work with DJ Jazzy Jeff, his role as a writer with the Noon Time collective, and his experiences in the studio with icons like Floetry, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Musiq Soulchild, and Dre & Vidal. He also shares the story behind writing Musiq Soulchild's hit single "Previous Cats" and reflects on his healing time working with Fred Hampton's legacy. Listeners will also hear about Eric's innovative approach to live performances, where he seamlessly blends freestyle elements and creates new songs on the spot, showcasing his boundless creativity and musical versatility. With influences ranging from gospel to hip-hop, Eric explains how these diverse sounds have shaped his unique style and contributed to his enduring success in the R&B world. ✅ LISTEN, FOLLOW, AND RATE 🎙️ Hosted & Created by: Ian Von 🚀 Produced & Shot by: Launch Pod Studio 🎥 Edited by: Lazy Pickle Studios 📲 Presented by: Revolt Podcast Network Time Stamps: 00:00:00: Introduction to Season Two 00:00:23: Early Days and Memories at A Touch of Jazz 00:01:19: Unique Musical Approach of Music Soulchild 00:02:01: Invitation to Subscribe and Support 00:02:12: Welcome to the Episode with Eric Robeson 00:02:25: Introduction of Eric Robeson 00:03:40: Discussion on the Mission of the Podcast 00:04:05: Eric Robeson's Musical Background 00:06:41: Eric Robeson's Early Musical Influences 00:08:21: Arrival at Howard University 00:10:33: Eric's Early Music Creation and Scholarship to Howard 00:11:50: Overview of Eric Robeson's Albums 00:12:45: Eric Bellinger's Work Ethic Comparison 00:13:33: Importance of Career Longevity and Output 00:14:05: Creating Songs on the Spot During Performances 00:14:25: Philosophy on Creativity 00:16:00: Trust and Freestyling in Music 00:17:00: The Impact of Collaborations 00:19:00: The Balance Between Music Career and Family Life 00:21:00: The Magic of Music and Its Emotional Impact 00:24:00: Musical Influence of Detroit and Philly 00:26:08: Early Career and Meeting DJ Jazzy Jeff 00:28:00: Experiences at "A Touch of Jazz" 00:28:50: Unique Talent of Musiq Soul Child 00:29:20: The beginning of the story 00:30:03: Amazing collaborations and recording processes 00:32:01: The popularity of "Just Friends" by Musiq Soul Child 00:33:03: Meeting Kevin Lyles and Russell Simmons 00:34:41: The importance of non-singles and B sides in R&B 00:35:19: Transitioning to personal artistry and discussing the song "Lessons" 00:36:43: The creation process of "Lessons" 00:40:54: Collaborating with Raheem, Kevin Ross, and Anthony Hamilton 00:42:21: Recording the video for "Lessons" during the pandemic 00:42:44: Reflecting on the success and longevity of a music career 00:43:21: Discussion on R&B and age stereotypes 00:44:00: The evergreen quality of R&B music 00:46:09: The importance of evolving as an artist 00:47:38: Detailed insight on the Patreon experience 00:49:50: The significance of releasing new music frequently 00:52:03: Transition to a lighter discussion - favorite R&B era 00:53:34: Discussing the 'Mount Rushmore' of singers 00:57:00: If I could trade voices 00:57:36: Introduction to the discussion 00:57:45: Mentioning Stevie and other influential voices 00:57:59: Discussion on Terrence Trent Darby's influence 00:58:30: Realization on the importance of songwriting 00:58:44: Concluding thoughts and appreciation 00:58:57: Thank you and closing remarks