Can I Say That?

Podcast Can I Say That?
Brenna Blain
Engaging with culture as Christians in a post Christian world, asking questions we don’t normally ask in church. A project by Brenna Blain.
Religion & Spirituality

  • A Theology of Disabilities with Evan Wickham
    Evan Wickham shares his insights as a pastor with us about developing a Biblically based theology of disabilities drawing from both the old and new testament. Evan is the lead pastor at Park Hill Church in San Diego, CA as well a worship song writer for the greater Church. 
    32:47
  • Alcoholism
    This month we hear from Ericka Anderson on the topic of drinking, sobriety and addiction all within the context of christian community. Ericka Andersen is a freelance writer and mom in Indianapolis, Indiana. She's the author of Reason to Return: Why Women Need the Church & the Church Needs Women. Ericka is a columnist at WORLD Magazine and a contributor to Christianity Today. She's been published in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and more. You can get her sobriety toolkit for Christian women at SobrietyCurious.com
    39:24
  • Jesus Changes Everything for Women with Brenna Blain
    For International Women's Day we go back to 2022 to hear Brenna teach on the taboo interaction that Jesus has with the woman at the well in John Chapter 4. Want to bring Brenna in for a guest teaching spot or conference? You can reach out to here team at www.brennablain.com 
    37:26
  • Jesus Crashing Your Political Party with Joshua Ryan Butler
    What does Jesus have to do with your politics? Well, if you are a follower of Christ....everything! Today we hear from Joshua Ryan Butler about his latest book The Party Crasher and the implications that Jesus has on all of our lives wether you subscribe to politics or not. From liberal leaning Gen Z to Boomer Conservatives to Anabaptist Millennials, there is something in this conversation for everyone.  You can find Josh's book here on Amazon!
    37:49
  • The Body with Ashley Abercrombie
    Today we hear from Ashley Abercrombie about how christians can engage well with the struggles of having broken bodies.
    35:02

About Can I Say That?

