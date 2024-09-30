Jesus Crashing Your Political Party with Joshua Ryan Butler

What does Jesus have to do with your politics? Well, if you are a follower of Christ....everything! Today we hear from Joshua Ryan Butler about his latest book The Party Crasher and the implications that Jesus has on all of our lives wether you subscribe to politics or not. From liberal leaning Gen Z to Boomer Conservatives to Anabaptist Millennials, there is something in this conversation for everyone. You can find Josh's book here on Amazon!