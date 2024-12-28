Introducing Silkwood Silkwood is a multi-part podcast that intricately examines the life of whistleblower Karen Silkwood, the nuclear behemoth she sought to expose, the government’s role in potential wrong-doings, and asks the question: What actually happened on that cold and windy November night 50 years ago? Did Karen fall asleep at the wheel and die as the result of a true single-car crash? Did she die for what she knew and what she was on her way to expose? Was it an accident…or something far more sinister? Find Silkwood wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information, including sources, please visit GoneCold.com/Silkwood
--------
9:36
The Orangeburg Massacre
Episode 47 The Orangeburg Massacre On the cold night of Feb. 8, 1968, the students of South Carolina State College gathered on the lawn of the campus to protest the continued segregation of the town of Orangeburg. Facing down the National Guard, the students were fired upon for 10 seconds. When the gunfire ceased, 3 students were dead, and an undocumented amount had been injured. Swept under the rug of history in the face of the Kent State shootings of 1970, The Orangeburg massacre is one of the most overlooked school shootings in history. To listen to every episode of Campus Killings ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. For news, information, and updates about Campus Killings, or to contact the show, visit our website Follow Campus Killings on Social Media; Twitter & Facebook Campus Killings is hosted by Dr. Meghan Sacks and Dr. Amy Shlosberg. Research and Writing by Abagail Belcastro Produced by Mike Morford of AbJack Entertainment Be sure to listen to Amy and Meghan's other podcasts: Women and Crime & Direct Appeal
--------
33:06
Ted Streleski
Episode 46 Ted Streleski In 1978, mathematics doctoral candidate, Ted Streleski, waited for Prof. Karel deLeeuw to enter his office before coming up behind him and bludgeoning him to death with a hammer. While Streleski turned himself in and served jail time, he was released with no parole or restrictions. At the time, this was considered justice, but was it really? To listen to every episode of Campus Killings ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. For news, information, and updates about Campus Killings, or to contact the show, visit our website Follow Campus Killings on Social Media; Twitter & Facebook Campus Killings is hosted by Dr. Meghan Sacks and Dr. Amy Shlosberg. Research and Writing by Abagail Belcastro Produced by Mike Morford of AbJack Entertainment Be sure to listen to Amy and Meghan's other podcasts: Women and Crime & Direct Appeal
--------
33:14
Mark Kilroy
Episode 45 Mark Kilroy In 1989, twenty-one-year-old Mark Kilroy and his friends were enjoying spring break in the border town of Mexico’s Matamoros. But on the fourth night of partying, Mark vanished off the busy street. The ensuing search would uncover not just Mark’s horrific fate, but the twisted workings of a secret cult entwined with Mexican drug cartels. To listen to every episode of Campus Killings ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. For news, information, and updates about Campus Killings, or to contact the show, visit our website Follow Campus Killings on Social Media; Twitter & Facebook Campus Killings is hosted by Dr. Meghan Sacks and Dr. Amy Shlosberg. Research and Writing by Abagail Belcastro Produced by Mike Morford of AbJack Entertainment Be sure to listen to Amy and Meghan's other podcasts: Women and Crime & Direct Appeal
--------
32:24
Michelle Le
Episode 44 Michelle Le Nursing student, Michelle Le, from Samuel Merritt University took a scheduled break during one of her clinical rounds at Heyward hospital. She was never seen again. As police tried to find her, they realized there was someone from her past who wanted her dead. To listen to every episode of Campus Killings ad-free and get other benefits, simply visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. For news, information, and updates about Campus Killings, or to contact the show, visit our website Follow Campus Killings on Social Media; Twitter & Facebook Campus Killings is hosted by Dr. Meghan Sacks and Dr. Amy Shlosberg. Research and Writing by Abagail Belcastro Produced by Mike Morford of AbJack Entertainment Be sure to listen to Amy and Meghan's other podcasts: Women and Crime & Direct Appeal
Campus Killings is a Bi-Weekly true crime podcast that debuts on September 17, 2022, and releases new episodes every other Saturday. Campus Killings is hosted by Dr. Meghan Sacks and Dr. Amy Shlosberg (Women & Crime, and Direct Appeal podcasts). In each episode, Meghan and Amy dive into some of the most shocking and tragic murders to happen on school grounds, and provide their analysis as both Educators and trained Criminologists. They discuss what went wrong, and what could have been done differently to prevent the tragic outcome.
As criminologists, Meghan and Amy teach, research, write and podcast about victims, offenders and the issues surrounding our criminal justice system-and each have over 20 years of experience working in the system in various capacities such as law enforcement, mental health and offender reentry. Campus Killings is researched and written by Jessica Bettencourt (DNA: ID, and Missing Persons podcasts) It’s produced by Mike Morford of AbJack Entertainment (Criminology, and The Murder in My Family podcasts) Follow Campus Killings on social media- On Facebook: facebook.com/Campuskillings On Twitter: twitter.com/CampusKillings