The Orangeburg Massacre

On the cold night of Feb. 8, 1968, the students of South Carolina State College gathered on the lawn of the campus to protest the continued segregation of the town of Orangeburg. Facing down the National Guard, the students were fired upon for 10 seconds. When the gunfire ceased, 3 students were dead, and an undocumented amount had been injured. Swept under the rug of history in the face of the Kent State shootings of 1970, The Orangeburg massacre is one of the most overlooked school shootings in history.