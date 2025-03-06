UNLOCKED! I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

We liked this Gaytreon episode so much, we decided to unlock it for your listening pleasure! Picture it: 2007. Lindsay Lohan plays a stripper with a robotic hand searching for her OWN killer. If that isn't enough to get you hooked, you're listening to the wrong show.This Gaytreon exclusive is hosted by Crystal and Baby LameDo you agree with our rating? Follow us on insta at @campclassicspodcast and let us know. Join our Gaytreon at https://www.patreon.com/c/campclassicspodcast for a bonus episode like this every month.