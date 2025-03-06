We liked this Gaytreon episode so much, we decided to unlock it for your listening pleasure! Picture it: 2007. Lindsay Lohan plays a stripper with a robotic hand searching for her OWN killer. If that isn't enough to get you hooked, you're listening to the wrong show.This Gaytreon exclusive is hosted by Crystal and Baby LameDo you agree with our rating? Follow us on insta at @campclassicspodcast and let us know. Join our Gaytreon at https://www.patreon.com/c/campclassicspodcast for a bonus episode like this every month.
--------
1:02:35
Carrie (1976) with Darren Stein!
“Nothing shuts someone up like a good, hard slap”Crystal, Baby Lame and extra special guest Darren Stein (director of Jawbreaker) discuss 1976’s Carrie!Do you agree with our rating? Let us know in the comments and follow us @campclassicspodcastJoin our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/c/CampClassicsPodcast for a bonus episode every month
--------
1:14:46
Love Lies Bleeding (2024) w. Chal Ravens
Macrophilia (n) : a fascination with or a sexual fantasy involving giants, most commonly expressed as giant humans, as well as giant objects.
Crystal, Baby and special guest Chal Ravens discuss 2024’s over-sized lesbian noir Love Lies Bleeding!
Do you agree with our rating? Let us know in the comments and follow us @campclassicspodcast
Join our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/c/CampClassicsPodcast for a bonus episode every month
--------
1:05:10
Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls (1970) w. Sue Gives A F*ck
"You're a groovy boy, I'd like to strap you on some time" ...
Crystal, Baby and Sue Gives A F*ck discuss notorious boob-filled cult classic Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls!
Do you agree with our rating? Let us know in the comments and follow us @campclassicspodcast
Join our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/c/CampClassicsPodcast for a bonus episode every month
--------
1:19:19
Subservience (2024) w. Peaches Christ!
Crystal and Baby are joined by camp cinema icon and expert PEACHES CHRIST to discuss Megan Fox's latest outing, Subservience (don't worry if you haven't seen it!). In this episode we cover fembots, sci-fi tropes and a deep dive into the meaning of "camp".