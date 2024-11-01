Pre-order the soundtrack: https://tincanaudio.bandcamp.com/album/keep-the-fires-burning-camlann-original-soundtrack Tin Can Audio on Twitch: twitch.tv/tincanaudio On Saturday 30th November, we're going to be doing marathon fundraising stream for Camlann season 2 from 2pm GMT/10am EDT/7am PDT until 2am GMT. Our core cast are going to be dropping by, as well as members of our amazing production team. We're also going to be talking to special guests about folklore and medieval history - including Steve Shell from Old Gods of Appalachia, Lauren Shippen from The Bright Sessions, Marc Sollinger from Archive 81, Joe Fisher from Midnight Burger, Eira Major from Remnants and Not Quite Dead, Eleanor and Martin from the Three Ravens Podcast and many many more. As well as our amazing guests, anyone who tunes in to the stream and donates whilst we're live will be in with a chance of winning some amazing prize! We're printing 9 posters, which are going to feature our beautiful cover art by Elin Manon and be signed by some members of cast and crew. Ross is also making 9 beautiful custom campfire patches. And we're giving away 9 hardback copies of my fantasy and folklore inspired TTRPG, Upriver Downriver, thanks to the generous support of Macguffin and Company. The soundtrack for Camlann is also going to be released on November 30th and is available to pre-order now from the Tin Can Audio Bandcamp page!
4:05
Camlann Season One Blooper Reel (& Album Announcement)
Download Camlann: The Complete Season One: https://tincanaudio.bandcamp.com/album/camlann-the-complete-season-one To celebrate Camlann reaching 100,000 downloads, we have released a gapless album version of season one on the Tin Can Audio Bandcamp page. This is a version of the series designed to be listened to in one go, with no housekeeping at the end of each episode. You can also get HD, CD quality audio files of the series. Any money raised from sales of the album goes straight into helping us make more Camlann. Included as a bonus is a blooper reel of the recording sessions and, as a small thank you for sticking around, we've included some highlights here. Diolch yn fawr iawn am wrando, and keep the fires burning.
3:34
Episode 9: Smoke On The Horizon
Transcripts are available here: https://www.tincanaudio.co.uk/camlann-s1e9-transcript-bonfire Content Warnings can be found at the end of the show notes. Keep the fires burning. Follow us on social media @camlannpod to stay updated. Share your thoughts with us using #Camlann. If you’d like to support the future of the show, you can do so on Ko-Fi and Patreon. This is the final episode of Camlann - for now. If you’d like to join us for our finale listen along with Ella, Amber and some of the cast and crew, you can do that on Tin Can Audio’s Twitch from 8-10pm GMT on Monday 6th May 2024. If you missed it, don’t worry - this and all of our livestreams are available to be watched back on Tin Can Audio’s YouTube channel. The first season of Camlann was made possible with funding from Creative Scotland and the Inevitable Foundation. We’ll be applying for funding to make more. Funding applications do much better if shows have: high listener figures, public reviews, and if they can provide some of their own seed money to get started. So please consider leaving us a review, donating to our Ko-Fi or Patreon @camlannpod, or just telling a friend about the show. We really appreciate it. The Welsh folk song Dai is humming in this episode is Lisa Lân, a lament for a dead lover. This episode featured: Tobias Weatherburn as Dai, Angharad Phillips as Morgan, Robyn Holdaway as Perry, Nicole Miners as Gwen (or Shújūn), Paul Warren as Gwaine, Felix Trench as Kay and Pip Gladwin as Arthur. Additional voices were provided by Marc Sollinger, Amber Devereux and the cast. Special thanks to Hobbes the Lion for playing Gelert. This episode was written and directed by Ella Watts, with original scoring and sound design from Amber Devereux at Tin Can Audio, and additional Music Direction from Alessa Catterall. Our Production Manager is Ross McFarlane. Special thanks to: Angharad Gilbey, Holly Thwaites Bee, Samuel Thompson, Sara-Luise Edge-Smith, Elizabeth Campbell, Marc Sollinger, Sarah Shachat, David K. Barnes, Rosenkranz Vermilion and Max Degan. We wouldn’t have got here without you. Diolch yn fawr iawn am wrando. Thank you so much for listening. Content Warnings: Attempted Mind Control, Loss of Agency, Threatening Behaviour, Strong Language
31:50
Episode 8: Prodigal Son
Transcripts are available here: https://www.tincanaudio.co.uk/camlann-s1e8-transcript-christmas Content Warnings can be found at the end of the show notes. Everybody finds each other. Follow us on social media @camlannpod to stay updated. Share your thoughts with us using #Camlann. If you’d like to support the future of the show, you can do so on Ko-Fi and Patreon. If you’d like to listen along live to episodes as they come out with Ella and Amber, you can do that on Tin Can Audio’s Twitch channel from 8-10pm GMT on Mondays. On Wednesdays at the same time, Amber will be going through the process of composing the score, and on our ‘off weeks’ on Mondays, Amber will go through the sound design for the show. Camlann is made possible with funding from Creative Scotland and the Inevitable Foundation. The English folk song featured in this episode is The Gower Wassail, a song traditionally sung with friends and neighbours at Christmas in orchards and the countryside. The tradition has begun to be picked up in orchards in Scotland. This episode featured: Tobias Weatherburn as Dai, Angharad Phillips as Morgan, Robyn Holdaway as Perry, Nicole Miners as Gwen (or Shújūn), Paul Warren as Gwaine, and Felix Trench as Kay. Additional voices were provided by the cast. Special thanks to Hobbes the Lion for playing Gelert. This episode was written and directed by Ella Watts, with original scoring and sound design from Amber Devereux at Tin Can Audio, and additional Music Direction from Alessa Catterall. Our Production Manager is Ross McFarlane. Special thanks to: Angharad Gilbey, Holly Thwaites Bee, Samuel Thompson, Sara-Luise Edge-Smith, Elizabeth Campbell, Marc Sollinger, Sarah Shachat, David K. Barnes, Rosenkranz Vermilion and Max Degan. We wouldn’t have got here without you. Diolch yn fawr iawn am wrando. Thank you so much for listening. Keep the fires burning. Content Warnings: Discussion of Bereavement, Strong Language, Mention of Child Abuse, Fantasy Violence, Major Character Death (22:09-23:10)
27:39
Episode 7: Under The Hill
Transcripts are available here: https://www.tincanaudio.co.uk/camlann-s1e7-transcript-hill Content Warnings can be found at the end of the show notes. In the Otherworld. Follow us on social media @camlannpod to stay updated. Share your thoughts with us using #Camlann. If you’d like to support the future of the show, you can do so on Ko-Fi and Patreon. If you’d like to listen along live to episodes as they come out with Ella and Amber, you can do that on Tin Can Audio’s Twitch channel from 8-10pm GMT on Mondays. On Wednesdays at the same time, Amber will be going through the process of composing the score, and on our ‘off weeks’ on Mondays, Amber will go through the sound design for the show. Camlann is made possible with funding from Creative Scotland and the Inevitable Foundation. The Welsh folk song featured in this episode is Robin Ddiog, a nursery rhyme. This episode featured: Tobias Weatherburn as Dai, Angharad Phillips as Morgan, Robyn Holdaway as Perry, Nicole Miners as Gwen (or Shújūn), Felix Trench as Kay, Fay Roberts as Rhiannon, David Charles as Lapwing, and Peter Wicks as The News Anchor. Additional voices were provided by the cast. Special thanks to Hobbes the Lion for playing Gelert. With thanks to Méabh de Brún for her advice on Gaeilge, and to Angharad Philips and Tobias Weatherburn for their guidance on pronunciation in Welsh. This episode was written and directed by Ella Watts, with original scoring and sound design from Amber Devereux at Tin Can Audio and special guest sound designer Oliver Morris. Our Production Manager is Ross McFarlane. Special thanks to: Angharad Gilbey, Holly Thwaites Bee, Samuel Thompson, Sara-Luise Edge-Smith, Elizabeth Campbell, Marc Sollinger, Sarah Shachat, David K. Barnes, Rosenkranz Vermilion and Max Degan. We wouldn’t have got here without you. Diolch yn fawr iawn am wrando. Thank you so much for listening. Keep the fires burning. Content Warnings: Discussion of Mental Illness, Brief Reference to Attempted Suicide (3:15-3:30), Discussion of Bereavement, Reference to Starvation, Emotionally Heightened Scenes and Dialogue.
Camlann is a post-apocalyptic fantasy by Ella Watts from Tin Can Audio. It’s a serialised fiction podcast inspired by folklore and Arthurian legends. Alternatively - it’s about three idiots and a dog in Wales, fighting for their lives. This series was funded by Creative Scotland and the Inevitable Foundation.